Renesas Electronics to Showcase Innovations for a Secure, Connected, and Intelligent IoT at Arm® TechCon 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Today, Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced it will showcase its portfolio of secure embedded solutions that are transforming the IoT landscape for intelligent sensor nodes to connected cars at Arm® TechCon, San Jose, Calif., October 8-10, 2019.
In booth #443, Renesas will demonstrate innovative security, connectivity, human-machine interface (HMI) solutions and energy harvesting technologies based on its advanced Arm®-based microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessor (MPUs). These solutions are bringing intelligent IoT to endpoint devices for a wide range of industries including smart homes, smart buildings, connected healthcare, connected factories, agriculture, and automotive.
Technology Insights
Kaushal Vora, Director for Strategic Partnerships & Global Ecosystem, and Mohammed Dogar, Senior Director of Global Business Development, will discuss the security mindset for cloud connected devices and a platform approach to minimize operation risks while helping developers speed their applications to market.
- When: Thursday, October 10, 2:30-3:20 PM
Solution Demonstrations
-
Security from Endpoint to Cloud: Secure connectivity is mission critical as the number of intelligent devices coming online continues to rise. Renesas will demonstrate chip-to-cloud connectivity and multiple wireless protocols for a diverse set of IoT applications:
- Secure Wi-Fi connectivity and an out-of-the-box solution with Cypherbridge Systems to jumpstart IoT application development
- Collaboration with SecureRF to demonstrate DOME™ (Device Ownership Management & Enrollment™) and Group Theoretic Cryptography for authentication and provisioning, along with Renesas public-key (asymmetric) security solutions
- A combination of secure Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® Low Energy-based embedded solutions to enable a completely connected, always-on experience with Silex wireless modules
- Real-time asset tracking combining Renesas MCU solutions, partner cloud and related services, and low-power LTE Cat-M1 for secure, always-on connectivity from the device to the cloud
-
Advanced HMI: Renesas will highlight HMI and graphics advancements enabling enhanced user experiences and increased safety:
- Linux-based HMI and voice recognition solutions with NTX Embedded, enabling a safe kitchen environment
- Advanced capacitive touch solutions with specialized Renesas QE tools to ease touch key development and PCB design simulation tools from CapExt that allow developers to quickly implement capacitive touch and touchscreen layouts
- High-end graphics with fast pixel rendering and asynchronous operation that offers a graphics engine operating autonomously without CPU intervention
- Accelerated graphics design time using Renesas MCUs with integrated, easy-to-use partner software to quickly create sophisticated, custom graphics screens
-
Endpoint Intelligence: Renesas will demonstrate how embedded artificial intelligence (AI), AI, and machine vision are changing the way users operate their everyday devices, providing greater customized experiences and predictive capabilities:
- Edge detection and other image processing filters running with and without Dynamic Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) acceleration on the RZ/A2M MPU
- MCU-based AI at the edge for face detection, featuring a high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M MCU utilizing embedded AI, CMSIS-NN, and model training tools and algorithms from HGi
- Object recognition with open source software AI frameworks demonstrating neural networks running on high-performance RZ/G MPUs with TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Caffe 2, Open CV, and Arm® NN embedded inference models
- Energy Harvesting with Silicon-on-Thin-Buried-Oxide (SOTB™) Technology: Renesas will demonstrate an SOTB smart farming proof of concept that features the ultra-low power SOTB R7F0E embedded controller and ultra-low IQ DC-DC converter to manage harvested energy through ambient energy such as wind, light, vibration and flow.
- Accelerated Path to Automotive Production: Automotive integrated cockpits require multiple functions, including several operating systems, a rich UI, Bluetooth, and navigation. With its Cockpit Reference Solution, Renesas will demonstrate an out-of-the-box development experience that enables users to jumpstart application development cost effectively with production-focused hardware and software.
For more information about Renesas, follow https://www.facebook.com/RenesasElectronicsAmerica/ on Facebook and www.linkedin.com/company/renesas/ on LinkedIn.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks) Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. DOME™ and Device Ownership Management & Enrollment™ are registered trademarks of SecureRF. Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. SOTB is a trademark of Renesas Electronics Corporation. All other registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005356/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT