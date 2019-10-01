Genomind and DrChrono Expand Collaboration to Improve Mental Health Outcomes With Innovative Technology and Services

Genomind®, a leading mental health company bringing precision medicine into mainstream mental health treatment, and DrChrono, a company enabling the medical practice of the future, are expanding their partnership to meet the growing need of mental health patients and healthcare providers to integrate personalized genetic tests into electronic medical records (EMR). Through the DrChrono platform, healthcare providers can order Genomind Professional PGx Express™ – the most comprehensive mental health pharmacogenomic service available. The results of the test and Genomind’s consultative services are provided to the physician through the DrChrono interface.

Originally announced last year, the enhanced offering includes an updated DrChrono interface and expanded suite of services from Genomind to support clinicians in ordering, receiving, and leveraging the information provided by Genomind Professional PGx Express. As part of the agreement, Genomind is also offering participating physicians the opportunity to obtain a continuing medical education (CME) course for credit that focuses on the role pharmacogenomics and medication labels can play in mental health treatment. The expanded collaboration comes on the heels of a positive coverage decision from UnitedHealthcare for the use of multi-gene panel PGx testing, including Genomind’s service, in certain patients being treated for major depressive disorder (MDD) or anxiety.

“Integrating lab requests and direct result reporting of tools like Genomind Professional PGx Express into DrChrono has sped up my practice significantly,” said Samuel Sharmat, MD, President at Sharmat Psychiatric Group. “Being able to quickly and accurately obtain a comprehensive mental health genetic profile, and having it seamlessly integrate into DrChrono’s medical records interface, allows me to use this crucial patient data and focus more on patients instead of billing systems. Previously, I considered the paperwork of lab requisitions to be a major obstacle. Now I can confidently put in an order quickly and know that the results will download directly into a patient’s electronic chart where I will be able to easily find them.”

The integration of Genomind’s services into the DrChrono EMR interface means that participating physicians can order test kits for Genomind Professional PGx Express (formerly the Genecept Assay®) directly through DrChrono’s platform. Healthcare providers will be able to see Genomind Professional PGx Express results in the application within three days of Genomind’s in-house lab receiving the patient sample, which is the fastest turnaround time in the industry. The provider does not need to rekey patient data for the order as the results are integrated electronically into the patient’s chart in the EMR. Final results are stored in the DrChrono information library for the patient, becoming part of the patient’s medical record.

In the year following the initial agreement, the number of practices using the DrChrono EMR interface and Genomind’s test has more than quadrupled. Under the expanded agreement, the electronic health record will also include the patient’s ‘Rx MetaType’ – the individual patient’s genotype and the expected impact (phenotype) for certain genetic variants related to drug metabolism.

Participating physicians and patients will also have access to NeuroFlow – an innovative digital health platform that provides a suite of smart phone apps that enable a care team and patients to track compliance with treatment plans and provide remote monitoring and measurement-based care.

In addition, participating providers will be able to access Genomind’s Drug Interaction Guide (G-DIG) through the DrChrono EMR. This web-based tool evaluates potential gene-drug and drug-drug interactions based on individual genotypes. The guide can help clinicians minimize potential gene-drug and drug-drug interactions in patients’ treatment plans.

“We have tremendous respect for DrChrono’s thorough understanding of mental health professionals and their needs, and have seen significant growth in the number of providers and patients able to access Genomind’s services when integrated with DrChrono’s EMR platform,” said Shawn Patrick O Brien, Chief Executive Officer at Genomind Inc. “Our ongoing work together is another step in Genomind’s mission to become the leading mental health company, using innovative tools to help physicians quickly and accurately gather the necessary patient-specific data to improve outcomes and bring personalized medicine into mainstream mental health treatment.”

To assist DrChrono clinicians in better understanding the complex pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic information in the Genomind report, and how a patient’s genes play a role in potential responses to treatment, Genomind is offering participating DrChrono clinicians an online CME course entitled “When, Why and How to Integrate Pharmacogenetic Testing into Clinical Practice.” This CME is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) for 1.25 hours of AMA PRA Category 1 CME credits. Those interested are able to register for the CME course by contacting Genomind’s customer service at 877-895-8658 or [email protected].

Daniel Kivatinos, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of DrChrono, stated, “Precision medicine is really going to change our lives and I believe companies like Genomind are going to pave the path of our future where medical professionals will have way more insight into patients than they ever have before. I’m excited about the future of our partnership and where it will take us.”

Podcast Information

On Friday, October 11, 2019, and in conjunction with Mental Illness Awareness Week (also known as Mental Health Awareness Week), DrChrono will be featuring Genomind’s Vice President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Dan Dowd, on its podcast. They will discuss the partnership, pharmacogenomics in mental health, and the impact on patients and physicians. The podcast will be posted on and can be accessed via podcast services on Apple and Spotify.

About Genomind® Professional PGx Express™ (PGx Express)

Genomind Professional PGx Express is the most advanced and comprehensive mental health PGx service available, bundling the results of a patient’s individual genetic profile with a set of services to support the patient and clinician in improving treatment outcomes. Obtained via a safe and painless cheek swab, the genetic test analyzes potential variants on up to 24 pharmacokinetic or pharmacodynamic genes selected for inclusion based on guidelines from expert consortia and review of hundreds of peer-reviewed studies. Results include genetic information relevant for the treatment of conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse

In addition to the genetic profile, Genomind Professional PGx Express offers:

Industry-leading service with 99.9% laboratory accuracy and results within three days;

Complimentary consultations with Genomind’s expert medical affairs team of MDs, PhDs, and pharmacists to review patient-specific technical and scientific insights;

An Rx MetaType Card compatible with electronic medical records (EMRs) that provides the individual patient’s genotype and the expected impact (phenotype) for certain genetic variants related to drug metabolism. A patient’s ‘Rx MetaType’ can have a critical impact on the effects of drugs on that individual; and

Access to NeuroFlow, a progressive collaborative care digital platform of behavioral health smart phone apps to help the care team and patients better track compliance with treatment plans and enable remote monitoring and measurement-based care.

