Signavio Launches Real-Time Process Intelligence to Enable Fast, Insightful and Strategic Business Decisions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today introduced powerful new enhancements to its Signavio Business Transformation Suite - Velocity Edition that provide new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence.
Signavio Process Intelligence widgets: Widgets appear in the Hub, allowing you to monitor your process state, giving an overview of organizational health and KPIs. Clearly see, understand and interact with the data that matters most. Open investigations faster than ever! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Many companies have made significant progress in establishing process-oriented thinking and an ability to change at scale. They have also made customer-first thinking part of their process improvement approach, but are hampered by their ability to act on intelligence swiftly and actionably to guide business decisions towards maximum ROI. They often operate with limited visibility, trying to make process improvements in a timely manner amidst disconnected systems and stakeholders.
The Signavio Business Transformation Suite - Velocity Edition enables companies to improve and transform even faster. With the new and improved process intelligence, companies can quickly discover processes and improvement potential, directly translate solutions into operational change and drive automation throughout the enterprise. The suite contains a variety of out-of-the-box connectors for dozens of enterprise applications, providing a quick start into data-based process improvement.
Key new capabilities of the Business Transformation Suite - Velocity Edition Include:
* Live Insights powered by process mining: delivering actionable operational insights to everyone in the organization and enabling enterprise agility
* Smooth integration between mining, modeling and automation: enabling organizations to improve all of their business processes faster
* New Collaboration Hub, Suite Launchpad, one-click sharing and contextual commenting: enabling everyone in the organization to share ideas and find relevant information faster
* Improved enterprise scalability: allowing faster adoption throughout the organization with up to hundreds of thousands of users
* Process governance reports: enabling users to efficiently manage large-scale process initiatives and portfolios
“Trying to deliver effective process management can feel like working blindfolded,“ said Dr. Gero Decker, CEO and co-founder of Signavio. “Companies think they know what they want to do, and where to apply efforts, but the facts and the models seem disconnected and visibility is limited. We aim to make these challenges a thing of the past, by delivering new capabilities that bring models to life and shine light on the real issues. We’re enabling companies to combine facts and feelings in a highly consumable, easy to use manner.“
For customers, the visibility and speed enhancements generate new levels of business value. Having this knowledge of how business operations are working helps organizations drive improved efficiencies and generate a more seamless customer experience. Using Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite - Velocity Edition enables organizations to better meet customer expectations and demands, and to make smarter business decisions through a collaborative, enterprise-wide approach to simplify and speed up processes.
For more information about how Signavio can improve your business processes, visit www.signavio.com.
About Signavio:
Over 1 million users in more than 1,300 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio’s unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modeling and automation capabilities, Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite enables mid-size and large organizations to improve and transform faster than ever, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world’s leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. For more information, visit www.signavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005334/en/
