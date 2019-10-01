V&R Energy, in Partnership with PNNL, PacifiCorp and Google, Awarded an ARPA-E Funded Project for Grid Control Technology

|By Business Wire
V&R Energy, a leading provider of advanced power systems engineering solutions for improving reliability and resilience of the electrical transmission and distribution networks, has been awarded an ARPA-E-funded project to develop new emergency control system technology for power grids.
“High Performance Adaptive Deep-Reinforcement-Learning-Based Real-Time Emergency Control (HADREC) to Enhance Power Grid Resilience in Stochastic Environment” is an ARPA-E OPEN 2018-funded joint project involving V&R Energy, PNNL, PacifiCorp, and Google, with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory being the team lead.
“The main objective of this project is to construct an intelligent, real-time emergency control system to help safeguard the U.S. electric grid by providing effective and fast control actions to system operators in response to large contingencies or extreme events,” said Qiuhua Huang, principal investigator for the project and power system research engineer in the Electricity Infrastructure group at PNNL.
Huang said this three-year project will create an open platform, one that will integrate all the developed, scalable deep meta-reinforcement learning (DMRL) algorithms, DMRL training algorithms and platform, and the grid data and scenario generation module into a grid management tool.
Providing adaptive emergency control actions in real-time to enhance the grid resilience will directly improve the daily electric utility operation. It is expected that HADREC technology can significantly enhance U.S. economic and electricity security, which is a key ARPA-E mission objective.
“V&R Energy’s contribution under the project is development of a hybrid method for grid emergency control which will combine DMRL-based algorithms and analytical-based approaches for real-time control,” stated Marianna Vaiman, executive vice president, V&R Energy. “We will be working with our team members — PNNL, PacifiCorp and Google — to interface the newly developed open platform with V&R Energy’s Region Of Stability Existence (ROSE) real-time situational awareness software.”
About V&R Energy
V&R Energy is a technology, consulting, and research company headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. V&R Energy is the vendor for POM Suite and ROSE applications. It has extensive expertise in performing various consulting and research projects on behalf of the electric power utilities, ISOs and other electric utility industry organizations worldwide. V&R Energy has long-standing relationships with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Centre for Energy Advancement through Technological Innovation (CEATI), New York State Research and Research Development Agency (NYSERDA), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), and NRECA Cooperative Research Network (CRN).
About PNNL
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory draws on signature capabilities in chemistry, Earth sciences, and data analytics to advance scientific discovery and create solutions to the nation's toughest challenges in energy resiliency and national security. Founded in 1965, PNNL is operated by Battelle for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. DOE's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit PNNL's News Center. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About PacifiCorp
The largest grid operator in the western United States, PacifiCorp serves the growing energy needs of 1.9 million customers while protecting the environment. PacifiCorp’s business units are leaders in providing safe, reliable and sustainable low-cost power. Pacific Power serves customers in Oregon, Washington and California. Rocky Mountain Power serves customers in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.
About Google
Google is an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Mountain View, California that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. More than 70 percent of worldwide online search requests are handled by Google. Google has been leading development of tools and resources in the area of artificial intelligence, including open-source machine learning platform.
About ARPA-E
ARPA-E (Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy) is a United States government agency tasked with promoting and funding research and development of advanced energy technologies. ARPA-E projects have the potential to radically improve U.S. economic prosperity, national security, and environmental well-being. ARPA-E empowers America's energy researchers with funding, technical assistance, and market readiness.
