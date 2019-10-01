ZoomInfo Expands Marketing Suite with Launch of ‘FormComplete’ to Empower Marketers with Intelligent Data for Maximum Website and Campaign Optimization

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 08:13 AM EDT
ZoomInfo, the global leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of new marketing solution FormComplete as the company continues broadening its platform capabilities to empower sales and marketing professionals. FormComplete leverages ZoomInfo’s market-leading database of over 150 million contacts to pre-populate highly sought-after website visitor data so that marketers no longer have to rely on prospects to manually enter business information when visiting their site or requesting studies, white papers, or other marketing collateral.
As a result of ZoomInfo’s unparalleled data coverage, FormComplete has the unique ability to instantly match an email from a site visitor to a record in the database and automatically fill in the remaining information, ultimately reducing time, required fields, and friction in the submission process. In addition to this, FormComplete makes it easy to know a visitor’s correct business email address following form submission via proprietary 'IP to Company' functionality. Especially valuable for marketers looking to translate free emails into company emails, this functionality allows for further website optimization and strengthened campaign personalization. By implementing FormComplete, marketers see decreased form abandonment and increased lead capture. As digital marketers are tasked with maximizing campaigns and budgets, incomplete or inaccurate data from web forms continues to pose challenges that can skew data and inhibit sales and marketing performance.
FormComplete harnesses the power of ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg to automatically fill in key contact and company profile information and further allow marketers to better score and segment leads, and ultimately align with sales teams to convert marketing qualified leads (MQLs). Furthermore, FormComplete optimizes and improves the end-user experience by minimizing the number of fields, without sacrificing data collection.
“While web forms have been around for what seems like as long as the internet, they are still the bedrock of most digital marketing campaigns. Marketers are doing all the hard work to get visitors to their company’s website - FormComplete dramatically increases the conversion rate from visits to qualified leads and provides the data necessary to know who to focus on, when to focus on them, and what to say,” said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo. “The release of FormComplete gives ZoomInfo a chance to show how a great engineering team layered on top of the most robust data on professionals and companies can continuously build software that, empowers go-to-market teams to hit their numbers.”
As companies continue on their growth trajectories, ZoomInfo is transforming the efforts of sales, marketers and executives with a dynamic SaaS platform designed to deliver more predictable and sustainable GTM strategies and growth.
“With ZoomInfo’s automatic lead enrichment supporting our inbound efforts, we’ve been able to reduce the number of fields on our web forms—and at the same time, we’re qualifying leads faster than ever. We have all the information we need up front, including fields like job titles and company size which are not included on our webforms.” Rick Collins, Senior Manager, Marketing Operations, ConnectWise
Available today, ZoomInfo’s FormComplete can be added to the ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg platform, and integrated with virtually any website. For more visit: www.zoominfo.com/business/formcomplete
About ZoomInfo
Built over 20 years, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of B2B data truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential for empowering sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks - including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation and Talent Management applications - ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more, visit www.zoominfo.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT