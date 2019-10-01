San Francisco Giants Choose Veritone for AI-Powered, Rapid Media Discovery and Workflows to Further Fan Engagement

|By Business Wire
Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, today announced that the MLB’s San Francisco Giants have selected Veritone’s AI solutions to bring its 60-year media archive to life and drive an advanced fan engagement strategy. Veritone aiWARE will enable rapid content search and accelerated asset sharing with media, global partners, internal stakeholders including web and social media teams, and fans during live games in the ballpark.
“Next season will be a milestone for the Giants, as we will celebrate our 20th year in Oracle Park. We want to commemorate this special anniversary by highlighting and connecting memorable moments from the past with the present,” said Paul Hodges, vice president of San Francisco Giants (SFG) Productions. “To make this happen, we had to find new ways to access our massive archives, turn thousands of hours of footage into searchable content, and accelerate our delivery workflows. Veritone provides us with an end-to-end solution that allows us to do exactly that — and without major systems revamp or resource requirements on our end.”
As soon as content from live games, archives, interviews, press conferences, and any other media source has been ingested, Veritone aiWARE orchestrates multiple cognitive AI engines to automatically transcribe the audio, recognize faces, and run other selected cognition to create in-depth metadata in near-real time. With much more comprehensive metadata, large volumes of content can now be easily searched by keywords, describing specific athletes, locations, logos, play-by-play commentary, and more. As a result, the SFG Productions team can reveal relevant clips from decades of content within minutes to enrich live games, social media, and more with contextual, engaging historic moments.
The AI-powered application Veritone Digital Media Hub™ makes these clips available securely in the cloud, allowing for accelerated content delivery, utilization, and monetization. The branded portal is permission-based and provides centralized access to all assets from anywhere. Digital Media Hub features powerful, AI-enabled search functionality that allows users to find specific moments, preview and download mezzanine files, and share assets faster than ever. In addition to making videos and audio available to fans quickly and enriching the fan experience through highly curated, relevant content in the moment, the SFG Productions team saves significant time and frees up resources to focus on the creative execution of the fan engagement strategy.
“Veritone is empowering the San Francisco Giants with a comprehensive yet easy-to-use AI solution that will not only surface powerful moments that have been locked up in their static archives, but also help the team deliver those moments to fans in new and exciting ways,” said Veritone President Ryan Steelberg. “We’re honored to be working with the Giants to continue to advance fan engagement by maximizing the value and activation of their media assets through the use of AI by Veritone."
About Veritone
Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers’ needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the capabilities of Veritone’s aiWARE and Digital Media Hub solutions and their expected benefits to the San Francisco Giants. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
