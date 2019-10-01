Stonehenge School Complements State-of-the-art Learning Environment With Boxlight Mimio Technology

|By Business Wire
Stonehenge School has integrated Boxlight Mimio’s award-winning classroom technology across its new campus in Amesbury, Wiltshire to enhance students’ learning experience and future-proof its education provision ahead of continued expansion.
Working in partnership with Oakford Technology, the school has installed MimioDisplay interactive panels in classrooms and offices, as well as the powerful MimioStudio education software which allows teachers to create interactive and imaginative lessons while performing real-time assessment.
As part of a campus redevelopment project to cater for a growing student community, Stonehenge School needed a transformational solution that would reinvigorate the learning experience, improving engagement and reflecting the reality of technology at home and in the workplace.
Following a careful selection process, Boxlight Mimio stood out as the school’s preferred technology partner due to its commitment to improving student outcomes, quality customer support, as well as MimioStudio’s ability to adapt to the schools existing digital resources.
“We’ve been working with Boxlight Mimio for a number of years and we’ve trialled their technologies. We’ve installed them in other schools, and we have a good working relationship which was crucial to us with the new building at Stonehenge School,” says Oakford Technology’s Oliver Gee.
The project has resulted in better student participation and improved academic results across the school.
“Integrating Boxlight Mimio was an easy decision,” says Nigel Roper, Headteacher. “It saves time, saves effort and most importantly improves outcomes for students. This technology is preparing them for life in the workplace, and it’s been a very positive step forward for us.”
“Our teachers have spent a long time building a bank of resources and being able to transfer them straight over to MimioStudio without any need for adaptation was really important,” says Tracy Roberts, Assistant Headteacher responsible for IT infrastructure. “The installation was seamless, and the support has meant that our staff felt reassured every step of the way.”
“We were extremely proud to work with Oakford Technology to bring a next generation learning tool into Stonehenge School,” says Hollie Jenkins-Green, Channel Engagement Manager at Boxlight Mimio. “With further campus developments on the horizon, we’re looking forward to continuing our work with Stonehenge School as they keep building upon their mission to revolutionise learning in Amesbury.”
Stonehenge School Case Study
https://global.boxlight.com/stonehenge
About Boxlight Mimio
Boxlight Group Limited, a subsidiary of Boxlight Corporation, (NASDAQ: BOXL)(“Boxlight Mimio”) is a leading provider of technology and STEM solutions for the global education market. The company improves student engagement and learning outcomes by providing educators the products they need for the 21st Century classroom. The company develops, sells and services its integrated, interactive solution suite of software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services. Boxlight also provides educators with thousands of free lesson plans and activities via MimioConnect®. For more information about the Boxlight Mimio story and its product offerings, visit http://global.boxlight.com.
About Oakford Technology
Founded as a limited company in 2006, Oakford Technology provides products and services to the UK Education sector, including IT support, telecoms, audio visual equipment and security solutions. Based in the heart of Wiltshire, Oakford has become a leading IT support provider for schools in the surrounding counties and a popular choice for remote IT support from other areas of the UK, driven almost entirely by customer recommendations.
In addition to IT support Oakford is a trusted provider of IT equipment and solutions tailored, tested and proven for the Education sector such as wireless networks for mass use, secure remote access and robust infrastructure solutions.
Oakford Technology has built up a knowledgeable and flexible team with the aim of doing each and every job to an exceptional standard as quickly and efficiently as possible, partnering with and accredited by industry leaders to deliver standards-based solutions with maximum flexibility and reliability.
About Stonehenge School
The Stonehenge School is a small, mixed comprehensive school located in Amesbury, Wiltshire, England for children aged 11 to 16. It has 840 pupils on its roll. The school is increasingly popular and to cater for a growing roll they have recently moved into their £6.5 million new build. Applications for entry into Year 7 have been over-subscribed in each of the last two years.
