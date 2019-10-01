Neustar Expands Executive Leadership Team

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Neustar®, Inc., a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, today announced the appointment of Brian McCann as Executive Vice President and President of Security Solutions and Lee Kirschbaum as Senior Vice President of Communications Solutions and Corporate Business Development. Both will be members of the Executive Committee and report to Neustar President and CEO Charlie Gottdiener.
“Neustar is fortunate to have attracted two accomplished industry veterans who share our acute focus on creating value for customers and have a long track record of living our company values of accountability, transparency, collaboration, resilience and respect,” said Gottdiener.
Brian McCann, EVP and President, Security Solutions
McCann will oversee the vision, strategy, operations and stakeholder satisfaction of the company’s cybersecurity business and its industry leading Application Security, DNS, Security Intelligence and Website Performance Management cloud-based solutions.
“Brian is a great addition to our security solutions business and we are pleased to announce his appointment on the start of National Cybersecurity awareness month,” said Gottdiener. “He has an established track record in the security industry for building top performing teams, delivering breakout results and creating extraordinary value for clients.”
McCann joins Neustar with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in high-growth digital technology and security businesses focused on delivering value-oriented technologies that improve IT network visibility, security and digital performance for enterprises and services providers. Most recently, he served as President of the Security Solutions business unit at NETSCOUT Systems, a billion-dollar software-focused company, used by large enterprise and service providers to manage computer networks and business software applications for the availability, performance and security of digital business services. McCann holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Rutgers University and serves on the University’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board.
“Using the right intelligence at the right time is the foundation to a secure network and Neustar is a leader in identity intelligence and resolution for trusted connections,” said McCann. “The cloud-based approach for Security-as-a-Service coupled with Neustar’s data analytics and machine learning technologies creates a huge advantage for security services. I am thrilled to be a part of this impressive company and lead the talented security solutions team.”
Lee Kirschbaum, SVP, Communications Solutions and Corporate Business Development
Kirschbaum will be responsible for accelerating the growth and innovation within Neustar’s Communications Solutions business. Also leading Corporate Business Development, he will oversee the execution of the corporation’s acquisitive growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
“With almost two decades of product, marketing and strategy leadership roles across a wide-range of software, technology and information services businesses, Lee will be a great addition to our leadership team and our strategic growth and innovation priorities,” said Gottdiener.
Prior to Neustar, Kirschbaum was Senior Vice President of Product, Marketing and Alliances at Opus, a leading provider of risk and compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Before Opus, he served as President of Kroll Compliance, a division of Kroll, Inc., focused on providing technology-enabled due diligence and compliance solutions. Previously, he held a number of senior leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet and strategy roles at Qwest Communications and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young. Kirschbaum received a Master of Business Administration from the Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.
“The breadth of talent across Neustar and within the Communications Solutions business is extraordinary,” said Kirschbaum. “The Communications Solutions team has helped define industry standards including helping prevent and mitigate robocalling, a critical and complex problem confronting businesses and consumers alike. I look forward to accelerating growth and innovation leading this business unit as well as across the company in my corporate business development role.”
Neustar Communications Solutions is the foundation upon which the company was built. With more than 20 years of experience developing industry-leading solutions for the communications industry, Neustar has the capabilities, data and expertise to offer insights for every connection through a broad set of solutions and services including Branded Contact Management, Caller Intelligence, Global Numbering Insights, Order Management Services, Number Management.
Neustar Security Solutions help clients secure their digital presence against risks and downtime by unlocking the most recent information needed to authenticate connections, ensure transactions, enable compliance, and optimize operations. Through building cloud-based services from a principle of Privacy by Design, Neustar's application security, DNS, security intelligence and web performance management solutions enable organizations to execute consistent, uninterrupted, quality interactions.
About Neustar
Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005284/en/
