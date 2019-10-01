Ascentis Launches Revolutionary Smart Time Clock

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Ascentis, a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management and human capital management technology solutions, today announces the launch of its revolutionary smart workforce management device, the NT8000. The launch of Ascentis’ new, purpose-built NT8000 time clock signifies the company’s evolution as an industry leader in HCM solutions designed to unlock an organization’s maximum potential.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005237/en/
The NT8000 is much more than a way to track time. The premier smart time clock works hard to help an organization control efficiency, cost and ensure compliance; allowing companies to focus on leveraging real-time data and insights to support employees and its unique goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The NT8000 is much more than a way to track time,” said Jeff Cronin, chief product officer, Ascentis. “Our premier smart time clock works hard to help your organization control efficiency, cost and ensure compliance. This allows you to focus on leveraging real-time data and insights to support your employees and organization’s unique goals.”
The NT8000 serves as an ideal standalone workforce management solution, offering employees convenient access – particularly when access to a desktop computer or HR office is limited. This groundbreaking solution enables employees to quickly access their information at the clock in a seamless, secure way, strengthening and streamlining the employee experience and reducing user error. Additionally, with multi-language support and a durable design that supports biometric and badge (proximity or HID) readers, the NT8000 can integrate with any workforce or workplace environment.
“We are excited to introduce the NT8000,” said Brian Provost, CEO, Ascentis. “The advanced functionality of the NT8000 demonstrates a product designed with the understanding that every organization is unique in their needs, dilemmas and people. The NT8000 utilizes technology that is perfect for the challenges of today’s work environments and further establishes Ascentis’ dedication to empower people in their roles, ultimately improving their lives with the most advanced, technology-enabled HCM solutions in the industry.”
The NT8000 features a modern, versatile design with a large color touchscreen and full kiosk capability for convenient employee self-service. The smart time clock is designed to facilitate the growing need for heightened security and accuracy. With the NT8000, security and privacy remain front and center to keep employees and companies compliant. The device retrieves important workforce data with unmatched precision, while also utilizing the most secure mechanisms and processes that protect employers from lawsuits, claims and arbitration.
Key NT8000 features include:
- Industry-leading security via badge entry, key-in, badge + fingerprint, or key-in + fingerprint.
- Operate anywhere with untethered LTE network functionality and support, eliminating the need to be connected to Wi-Fi or a wired network.
- New and improved menu with an intuitive user interface, including guided instruction and high-speed processing enabling rapid check-in and eliminating long check-in lines.
- Connected smart clock capabilities that provide value beyond check-in capabilities like allowing employees to request time off, perform benefit enrollment and confirm mandated meals and breaks, just to name a few.
- Seamless integration with Ascentis’ mobile and web-based solutions allowing for easy transitions between devices as appropriate in the workplace.
- Along with the release of the NT8000, Ascentis announced the launch of its corporate rebrand.
Leveraging more than 30 years of human resource experience and workplace management solutions, Ascentis’ rebrand showcases the company’s mission to better serve and understand the realities of those they serve in their current and future state. Ascentis’ full suite of leading workforce management solutions and all-in-one human capital management, coupled with the rebrand, encompasses the company’s passion to seamlessly connect technology with an organization’s most important asset, its employees and the teams supporting them.
“The NT8000 and our rebrand signify a major milestone in Ascentis’ evolution and growth,” Provost continued. “These announcements serve as a testament to our company’s passion to provide the best workforce management technology created to serve as the foundation for the entire HR technology suite. We’re thrilled to enter this next phase of our company’s journey with a brand that represents this momentum and understanding of who we best serve.”
Ascentis officially unveiled the NT8000 and the rebrand at the annual 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, the world’s largest HR technology expo of its kind. Ascentis is located at Booth #2728, where they will demonstrate their latest workforce management and HCM solutions.
“The announcement of the clock demonstrates the progress we’ve made as an organization since we announced the merger of NOVAtime and Ascentis at last year’s HR Technology Conference,” said Provost. “Since then we’ve rapidly continued to expand, and through our multiple acquisitions we’ve strengthened and enhanced Ascentis’ workforce management domain expertise.”
For more information on NT8000, click here.
About Ascentis
Recognized as a Best Place to Work, Ascentis helps organizations improve their human resources and payroll functions with its industry-leading workforce management solutions and a la carte, full suite human capital management technology platform. Supported by an ongoing commitment to delivering an unsurpassed client-centric service model, Ascentis’ recruiting, HRIS, benefits administration, performance and learning management, payroll and workforce management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client, wherever they are in the HCM journey.
With more than 4,000 clients, our sole purpose is to enable mid-market and enterprise level companies to streamline processes to unlock an organization’s full potential. Ascentis’ combination of technology solutions and expertise provide companies with actionable insights to make smarter decisions to optimize their company’s best asset – their people! For more information, please visit www.ascentis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005237/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT