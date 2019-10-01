Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available, Free to Play on Android and IOS

Activision, in collaboration with Tencent, today announced that Call of Duty®: Mobile is now available in all countries and regions where Google Play and App Store are supported with the exception of Mainland China, Vietnam, and Belgium. Developed by Tencent Games’ award-winning TiMi Studios and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile delivers the definitive free-to-play, first-person action experience on mobile. For the first time, players will play many of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, iconic characters and signature weapons from across the franchise, including the Modern Warfare® and Black Ops universes, in one epic experience.

The title includes full head-to-head competitive multiplayer modes, as well as an all-new Battle Royale experience, including classic locations from Call of Duty featuring land, sea, and air vehicles.

“Call of Duty: Mobile represents a landmark moment for us to bring one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history to the world’s largest platform,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “This is a triple-A, free to play experience that we’re delivering to a whole new audience of fans.”

“Today’s release is a celebration for our community around the world. We’re excited to share the Call of Duty experience with fans like never before,” stated Rob Kostich, president of Activision. “I congratulate the development team at TiMi Studios and our teams here who worked together to bring this great game to life. The community has a lot to look forward to as Call of Duty: Mobile grows and continues. This is just the beginning. There’s much more to come.”

Following today’s launch, additional free content for Call of Duty: Mobile will be released through new seasonal updates, game modes, customization gear and items, and much more. The first global community event, titled “Lighting up the World,” is a celebration of the Call of Duty: Mobile launch. As more fans play the game, more rewards will unlock for all fans for free, including new camos for a variety of items in-game. Players can check global progress toward the unlocks in the Events section in-app.

“Our aim from the beginning has been to set a new standard for mobile multiplayer action games by combining Call of Duty’s signature gameplay, content and presentation quality with best-in-class development and live service expertise. Our collaboration with TiMi Studios has delivered a remarkable experience that introduces fresh new ways to engage for fans of the genre and features hallmarks for Call of Duty fans old and new,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision. “Throughout focused and regional tests, the fan response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Many fine touches and polish items came directly from player feedback. Today we’re starting with a robust suite of multiplayer modes, our original Battle Royale experience and a host of special events, but there’s a ton of more content on the way. Launch is only just the start.”

“Activision has been a tremendous partner, and has supported TiMi Studios to create a first-of-its-kind AAA action experience on mobile,” said Leo Yao, General Manager of TiMi J3 Studio, Director of Call of Duty: Mobile. “For the first time, TiMi Studios and Activsion bring a game that combines the best of Modern Warfare and Black Ops universes to fans, and we look forward to continuing to create new and exciting content for players to enjoy.”

