Pathmatics Launches Twitter Paid Social Advertising Coverage

|October 1, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
Pathmatics, the digital marketing intelligence company, has expanded the coverage of its Explorer platform to include Twitter advertising data. Pathmatics’ United States-based customers will have access to insights and analysis to paid Twitter advertising spend, impressions, creatives, and much more, across multiple U.S. industries.
The news marks Pathmatics’ second social media platform expansion this year, following a previous announcement around launching Facebook ad insights into the United Kingdom and Germany as well as Canada.
Social media advertising intelligence has proven to be an essential marketing tool, and Twitter’s recent growth has propelled the platform to the top of marketers’ paid social insights needs. Twitter has grown tremendously in the last five years: it has seen a 503% increase in revenue from 2012 to 2018, with expected annual growth of 10% through 2021.
Further, 42% of global internet users have a Twitter account, making the platform a focus for social marketers. Pathmatics' paid Twitter insights are the first of their kind evolving the market beyond social media listening: previously, brands have not had a way to monitor paid Twitter ads.
“Today’s consumers are increasingly spending more time on digital platforms, and they often turn to social outlets such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for updates from news outlets, friends and family, and even their favorite brands,” said Gabe Gottlieb, CEO and cofounder at Pathmatics. “Including Twitter data in Explorer will give brands, agencies, and companies the opportunity to understand, gain insight, and create the best strategies to reach their audiences on that platform.”
Pathmatics data illustrates that Twitter is a leading ad channel for consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers, as Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle, and Coca-Cola are among the top five spenders on Twitter ads. This differs from Facebook, where there’s only one CPG advertiser among the year’s top five. Video is the primary ad format for leading Twitter advertisers, as they invest, on average, over 75% of their ad spend on video post ads in 2019.
The Twitter update will be available through Pathmatics’ Explorer. Request a custom insights session to learn more about our new Twitter data.
About Pathmatics
Pathmatics turns the world’s marketing data into actionable insights. As consumption rapidly shifts to digital, media decisions have become complex and opaque. Pathmatics Explorer, the Pathmatics marketing intelligence platform, creates trust and transparency, bringing visibility into the digital ad performance of brands, their competitors, and entire industries across display, social, video, mobile, and native advertising data. Brands and agencies get access to the creative used by all advertisers, spend and impression data, and path from publisher to viewer, empowering them to minimize waste from their budgets, better position their marketing, and predict the next moves of their competitors. Pathmatics data powers Nielsen’s digital ad intelligence offering, Kantar Media’s Facebook intelligence, and is used by agencies like Mindshare, Mediacom and Possible. Founded in 2011, Pathmatics is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and backed by Upfront Ventures, BDMI, and Baroda Ventures.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT