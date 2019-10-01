Nubix.io Launches Edge-Native Tiny Containers for IoT Application Development and Analytics

|By Business Wire
Nubix.io, a pioneer in edge-native containers and analytics for the Internet of Things (IoT), today launched its Developer Edition with support for the Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone platforms. With Nubix.io, programmers have access to a library of sensors, analytics and tiny services that leverage open source languages and prepackaged functions to create IoT applications in minutes.
Nubix.io’s patent-pending, edge-native container technology provides a unique develop-once, deploy-anywhere capability that enables developers to utilize the same code across platforms. Purpose-built for the constraints of microcontrollers and single board computers (SBCs), Nubix.io’s tiny containers enable rapid deployment on tiny edge devices such as Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone.
Common cloud solutions, like Docker, can’t be used for most IoT applications because they are both too large and require memory management features not available on tiny devices. In fact, most applications could never be downsized to run on edge devices. While IoT gateways bring some processing closer to the source of streaming data, only Nubix.io containers are sized in kilobytes, not megabytes, which is easily 100 times smaller than a Docker container, and small enough to be placed at the real edge—right on to the chips and sensors used by IoT devices.
Nubix.io technology solves other challenges commonly associated with IoT gateways. Environments with limited or intermittent connectivity can cause delays and moving massive amounts of data generated by IoT devices can be costly. However, Nubix.io’s edge-native technology expands the capabilities of IoT systems by providing analytics functionality directly on the IoT device, eliminating the latency, bandwidth, connectivity and cost constraints of moving massive amounts of data from a vast number of connected sensors.
“There’s tremendous analytic, machine learning and AI intelligence to unlock from sensors and chips being used in the billions of IoT sensors and devices on the market. But even small sensors can generate more than a terabyte of data a day. It’s expensive, impractical - or even impossible - to move that much data to IoT gateways or the cloud for real-time analysis,” said Rachel Taylor, CEO of Nubix.io, Inc. “Nubix.io brings the familiarity of open, cloud-based programming and containers to a platform purpose-built to run directly on sensors and microcontrollers that won’t disrupt the rigid architecture and condition of billions of IoT devices deployed worldwide.”
Nubix.io Edge-Native Analytics and Intelligence
With Nubix.io, companies reap the benefits of IoT analytics with the same agility and scalability they are accustomed to receiving from the cloud-native technologies, but without the latency, costs and complexity of moving data to and from sensors for processing at “edge-near” architectures.
The Developer Edition of Nubix.io features:
Easy-to-Use Application Development Platform. Prepackaged, drag-and-drop components and functions allow developers to rapidly build and test applications.
- Prepackaged sensor support means developers can start working on application logic and analytics immediately, instead of focusing on low-level hardware plumbing.
- Simplified programming in a high-level, open source language is faster and less error-prone than C/C++, while eliminating the need for developers to learn complex or proprietary programming languages and the associated lock-in and skill availability issues.
Instant, Container-Based Deployment Over the Air (OTA) with Hardware Abstraction. Using prepackaged Nubix.io components and Nubix.io containers, developers have a true develop-once, deploy-anywhere capability for IoT applications.
Out-of-the-Box Sensors
- BME280
- SGP30
- ADXL345
- ADS1015
Platforms
- Raspberry Pi 3B and later
- BeagleBone Black
Tiny Services for Edge-Native Applications. Nubix.io provides tiny analytics and tiny services for common tasks required in IoT applications. Some representative capabilities are:
Tiny Analytics
- Cumulative Moving Average
- Simple Moving Average
- Exponential-Weighted Moving Average
Tiny Data Services
- Store and Forward via a Durable Ring Buffer
- Coalesce
- Downsample
- Spark contexts via Stuart, Nubix.io’s Lua-based Apache Spark runtime for embedding and edge computing
Tiny Scripts
- Access to hundreds of open source functions
- Custom application logic using a full-featured, open source language
Developers can sign up for a free account at app.nubix.io and read more about the capabilities the service offers via the Nubix.io Blog. Visit Nubix.io online for a list of supported platforms and sensors.
About Nubix.io, Inc.
Nubix.io provides the industry's first edge-native containers, bringing cloud-like operations to the smallest microcontrollers used for IoT applications. At least 100x smaller than standard Linux containers, only Nubix.io moves analytics right to the source of the data—the absolute edge—eliminating the cost, complexity and latency of moving massive amounts of data to and from IoT devices. Using Nubix.io's out-of-the-box tiny services, developers can create and deploy IoT applications in just minutes, no C/C++ required. For more information, visit https:///www.nubix.io.
