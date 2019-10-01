Silver Peak Surpasses 1,500 Production Customer Milestone for the Business-Driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today surpassed 1,500 customer deployments of the industry leading Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform, just four years from the first customer shipments in August, 2015. Today’s milestone underscores the Silver Peak commitment to customers to deliver a business-driven SD-WAN edge platform that combines the agility and economics of public infrastructure with the control and reliability of dedicated resources. Silver Peak uniquely enables enterprises to achieve a multiplier effect on cloud investments to realize substantial gains in business responsiveness and agility.
Production customer deployments span all market segments and geographies from distributed enterprises with tens to hundreds to thousands of sites served by an expanding number of enterprise channel partners including Insight, SHI, Teneo and World Wide Technology to customers deploying fully managed SD-WAN services offered by Silver Peak service provider partners. New EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform customers include: Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Citrin Cooperman, eSilicon, Farrer & Co, First Bank, HFF, a JLL Company, MidSouth Bank, MinterEllison, SAM, and The Vitec Group.
“At Silver Peak, our enduring focus, from the beginning, has always been simple - we help customers to build better WANs,” said David Hughes, founder and CEO at Silver Peak. “At Silver Peak we are uniquely qualified to help our customers successfully execute the kind of WAN transformation that yields a multiplier effect on cloud investments to advance digital transformation and fuel competitive edge.”
A Rich Pedigree of WAN Innovation
Silver Peak was founded in 2004 on the principle of building the best WAN acceleration technologies in the business. Fast forward 15 years and 50+ WAN patents, Silver Peak has gained unrivaled expertise through this singular focus on modern WAN innovation. Often innovating well ahead of the market, Silver Peak remains at the forefront of WAN innovation, delivering a range of industry-first milestones:
WAN Optimization Era (2004-2014)
- Centralized orchestration, Global Management System (GMS)
- Multi-gigabit WAN acceleration appliances
- Enterprise-grade virtualized WAN acceleration appliances
- Pay as you go, monthly subscription-based licensing model
- Parallel tunnels, multi-pathing and dynamic application steering
WAN Transformation Era (2015-2019)
- Unity EdgeConnect, a centrally managed unified SD-WAN edge platform
- First-packet iQ™, automatically identifies, classifies and steers applications
- Zone-based segmentation from the LAN to the WAN to the LAN and Data Center
- Certified across all leading public clouds (Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle)
- Automation+, with leading cloud security partners: Zscaler and Check Point
Farrer & Co
Headquartered in London, England, Farrer & Co is one of the longest established and most respected independent law firms in the world, serving individuals, families, businesses, financial services, educational and not-for-profit organizations. With a history that dates back more than 300 years to 1701, Farrers has provided legal counsel and services for many prominent historical figures, including Kings and Queens of England, Great Britain, and the United Kingdom. Farrers prides itself on providing sound legal advice to the most complex and varied challenges drawing upon in-depth knowledge, technical excellence, and diversity of disciplines.
“Embracing a cloud-first strategy has proven central in our ability to deliver on the 24/7 expectations of our clients, embrace innovative new technologies like artificial intelligence and assure the business continuity of our firm,” said Neil Davison, IT director, Farrer & Co. “Our deployment of the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has proven a cornerstone to our strategy, allowing us to shift our IT infrastructure into Microsoft Azure and transform how the applications and resources supporting our legal services are delivered and managed. We are now well on our way toward realizing the full promise of the cloud.”
First Bank
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, First Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit and loan accounts, mortgage services and wealth management for residential and business customers through 94 branch locations across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and California. Established in 1910, First Bank is one of the largest family-owned banks in the US.
“With a mantra of providing responsive personalized service to customers, First Bank has fully embraced digitalization, building a hybrid cloud IT infrastructure to run everything from our core banking platform and voice system to mortgage applications and Office 365, making the deployment of technology a critical aspect of our business success,” said Marc Ashworth, senior vice president, chief information security officer at First Bank. “To deliver the highest quality of experience to our employees and customers, we required a business-driven SD-WAN edge platform, one that could assure application performance, security and reliability across our 168 branch and ATM locations. With Silver Peak, we’ve turned our network into a business enabler that allows us to deliver on our commitments to employees, customers and our IT organization, providing us with a platform to support our cloud strategy go-forward.”
MinterEllison
Established in 1827, MinterEllison is an international law firm, headquartered in Australia and regarded as one of Asia Pacific's premier law firms. The company has more than 250 partners, 1,000 legal staff and a headcount of more than 2,500. The firm has offices throughout Australia, the UK and Asia – Hong Kong, China and Mongolia. MinterEllison practices in every part of law, except criminal and acts on behalf of ASX50 companies.
“We’re executing a high-level digital transformation initiative to modernise our 192-year old law firm and improve the user experience of our lawyers around the world as we move towards a cloud-first model,” said Nathan MacGregor, head of IT Infrastructure at MinterEllison. “To achieve our transformation with the legacy network architecture we had in place wasn’t feasible. Our network requires high availability and is mission critical – any downtime for lawyers is money. Our deployment of the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has become a key enabler of our transformation, giving us a platform to be more agile, improve our speed to market and start migrating more processes and applications to the cloud, without affecting the experience of our users.”
The Vitec Group
With its head offices in Richmond, UK, The Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium-brand products and solutions for the fast-growing “image capture and content creation” market. Vitec’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, photographers, enterprises, and independent content creators (ICCs) for which the company designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of high-performance products, including camera supports, camera-mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags, motion control, smartphone accessories, and noise reduction equipment.
“The ability to extend our Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN deployment into the cloud was essential to us, we wanted to deliver a seamless experience for users connecting to applications whether they reside in the data center or in the cloud,” said Ben Skinner, head of corporate networks and infrastructure, The Vitec Groups plc. “We now have the added benefit of complete observability of our WAN, streamlining day to day management with Unity Orchestrator™, and freeing our senior IT people to focus on more strategic projects that will move our business forward.”
About Silver Peak
Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. Thousands of globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.
© 2019 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Silver Peak, the Silver Peak logo, and all Silver Peak product names, logos, and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silver Peak Systems, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005436/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT