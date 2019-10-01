LA GSMA ANUNCIA LOS ÚLTIMOS DETALLES DEL PROGRAMA DE ORADORES DE “MWC LOS ANGELES, EN COLABORACIÓN CON CTIA” 2019

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 10:04 AM EDT
La GSMA reveló hoy las últimas novedades de MWC19 Los Angeles, incluyendo nuevos oradores destacados, expositores y detalles del evento. A celebrarse en el Centro de Convenciones de Los Ángeles (LACC) del 22 al 24 de octubre, MWC19 Los Angeles congregará a la industria móvil para exhibir la nueva era de Conectividad Inteligente que inaugura el 5G.
“La GSMA se enorgullece de reunir a la industria en MWC, la principal serie de eventos de tecnología móvil del mundo. Nuestro show de Los Ángeles continúa ganando impulso y será muy emocionante”, dijo John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “Con la llegada del 5G, la inteligencia artificial, el Internet de las Cosas (IoT) y la importancia de la tecnología para el bien común, nuestra industria continúa moldeando la forma en que miles de millones de personas consumen contenido, realizan negocios y mejoran su vida”.
Nuevos oradores destacados
La GSMA se complace en anunciar la incorporación de 8 nuevos oradores destacados, entre los que se incluyen ejecutivos de operadores móviles y organizaciones que lideran el futuro de la tecnología móvil. Los nuevos oradores destacados incluyen a:
- Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo
- Eric Garcetti, Alcalde de la Ciudad de Los Ángeles
- James Gowen, Presidente, GeSI
- Christopher Wellise, Director General de Sustentabilidad, HP Enterprise
- Kathryn Schloessman, Presidente y CEO, Comisión de Entretenimiento y Deportes de Los Ángeles
- Doug Arent, Director Adjunto Asociado del Laboratorio, Laboratorio Nacional de Energía Renovable de Estados Unidos
- Michel Combes, CEO, Sprint
- Thomas Gewecke, Director General Digital y Vicepresidente Ejecutivo, Estrategia y Desarrollo de Negocios, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Estos ejecutivos se suman a los oradores destacados ya anunciados de organizaciones como CTIA, Ericsson, la Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones, la GSMA, Intel Corporation, Nokia, OpenTable, Refinery29, U.S. Cellular, Verizon y Viacom.
Además de la conferencia principal, el programa incluirá 8 cumbres abiertas y 46 sesiones de conferencias temáticas. El “Everything Policy Track” de la CTIA regresa para abordar los principales temas de regulación y políticas públicas que impulsan al sector. La GSMA Telco Cloud Summit explorará las últimas soluciones en materia de conectividad en la nube como infraestructura de virtualización de funciones de red (NFV), network slicing y Edge Computing. VMWare, Dell Technologies e Intel son sponsors confirmados de la GSMA Telco Cloud Summit. Como novedad en el programa de este año, todos los asistentes podrán escuchar a los interesantes oradores que participarán en las Showfloor Talks sobre 5G e IoT.
La GSMA anunció a Asocs como Supporting Sponsor de la temática de conferencia 5G, Ericsson como Headline Sponsor de la 5G Security Summit, y DMI como Supporting Sponsor de la Connected Vehicles Summit.
Inteligencia Artificial en MWC Los Angeles
MWC Los Angeles presentará el primer Applied AI Forum (Foro de inteligencia artificial aplicada) y el Global AI Challenge (Desafío global de inteligencia artificial), auspiciados por la GSMA y los partners STC, Telenor, Telus, Alan Turing Institute y Turkcell. El Forum también revelará los hallazgos del Global AI Challenge, diseñado para descubrir cómo la inteligencia artificial puede ofrecer beneficios sociales y económicos globales.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa de la conferencia, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/.
Nuevas empresas participantes
La GSMA anunció nuevas empresas participantes, entre las que se incluyen Assurant Solutions, Bank of America, Comfone, Dell Technologies, Facebook, Inseego, Intel, Ontrion, Orca Wave, Reliance Trading, SafeToNet, SGS North America y Tech Data. Estas organizaciones se suman a las empresas participantes y expositoras ya anunciadas tales como Amazon, AMD, ARM, Cisco, Corning Optical Communications, Ericsson, Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KORE Wireless, Nvidia, Mastercard, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, VMWare y Vodafone, entre otras. Para obtener más información sobre la exposición de MWC19 Los Angeles, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibition/.
La Ciudad de Los Ángeles en GSMA Innovation City
GSMA Innovation City exhibirá las últimas iniciativas de smart cities a través de excitante nuevo contenido interactivo que demostrará cómo la tecnología móvil está haciendo que las ciudades sean más inteligentes, seguras y sustentables. La Ciudad de Los Ángeles y sus socios de industria expondrán lo último en aplicaciones y servicios para smart cities. Los nuevos socios de Innovation City incluyen a 3Cinteractive, BeWhere, L-Spark Inc., Summit Tech y Telit. Para obtener más información sobre Innovation City, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibitor/gsma-innovation-city/.
Competencia de espectro en el escenario principal
El miércoles 23 de octubre tendrá lugar en el escenario principal la final del Spectrum Collaboration Challenge (SC2) de la Agencia de Proyectos de Investigación de Avanzada de los EE.UU. (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, DARPA). Evento culmine de un certamen de 3 años, la final tendrá a 10 equipos compitiendo cabeza a cabeza por casi 4 millones de dólares en premios. El SC2 motivó a los equipos a fusionar los avances recientes en inteligencia artificial con las capacidades en expansión de los sistemas de radio definida por software (software-defined radios, SDR) con el objetivo de crear redes de radio capaces de navegar el espectro inalámbrico en forma autónoma. Para obtener más información sobre SC2, visite: www.SpectrumCollaborationChallenge.com.
Oradores del 4YFN Startup Event
El Four Years from Now (4YFN) Startup Event hará foco en la innovación y estimulará el nacimiento de iniciativas conjuntas entre más de 300 startups e inversores participantes. El escenario de la conferencia 4YFN presentará a 70 oradores, entre ellos:
- Joe Lynch, Jefe de Broadcast, Electronic Arts
- Andy Yang, CEO, Indiegogo
- Jill Cress, Director General de Marketing, National Geographic Partners
- Bill McCullough, Vicepresidente y Director Creativo, NFL Media
Para obtener más información sobre 4YFN, incluyendo la agenda completa, visite: www.4yfn.com/los-angeles/.
Women4Tech impulsa la diversidad de género
La Women4Tech Summit, parte del programa Women4Tech, incluirá 6 sesiones en las que se abordará la persistente brecha de género en todo el sector. Entre las nuevas oradoras confirmadas figuran:
- Susan Johnson, Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva, Conexiones Globales y Cadena de Suministro, AT&T
- Rashida Shehabi, Líder de Programa, Tecnología Móvil y Comercial, Bank of America
- Shameka Young, Vicepresidenta, Consultoría en Gestión de Comunicaciones, Medios y Tecnología e Infraestructura Digital, Cognizant
- Cheryl Miller van Dÿck, Directora Fundadora, Digital Leadership Institute
- Tara Chklovski, CEO y Fundadora, Technovation
Bank of America fue confirmado como Headline Sponsor de Women4Tech y AnitaB.org como Women4Tech Partner. Para obtener más información sobre el programa de Women4Tech en MWC19 Los Angeles, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/events/women4tech/.
Partner Programs en MWC Los Angeles
Entre los nuevos partners del evento figuran Cognizant, HRTS, NVIDIA y el Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum. En total, durante el show tendrán lugar 24 charlas sobre IoT y 5G. Para obtener más información sobre partner programs, incluido el cronograma completo, visite www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/partner-programs/.
La GSMA anunció como media partners de MWC19 Los Angeles a CBS Interactive, FORTUNE, LinkedIn, Mobile World Live y el Wall Street Journal Barron’s Group.
El lunes 21 de octubre, antes de la apertura oficial de MWC19 Los Angeles, Jensen Huang, CEO y Fundador de NVIDIA, anunciará nuevos productos y alianzas para promover el avance de la conectividad inteligente en una amplia variedad de industrias como telecomunicaciones, comercio, producción y muchas más. Esta presentación tendrá lugar de 3 a 5 PM en el Petree Hall del LACC. Para obtener más información sobre cómo inscribirse y asistir, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/session/nvidia-keynote/.
Participe en MWC19 Los Angeles
Una recepción de bienvenida, patrocinada por Inseego, tendrá lugar el martes 22 de octubre a las 4:30 PM en la Networking Plaza del LACC ubicada en el West Hall. Para obtener más información, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/session/welcome-reception/.
Puede encontrar más información sobre MWC19 Los Angeles, incluyendo cómo asistir, exponer o patrocinar, en www.mwclosangeles.com. Siga las actualizaciones de MWC en Twitter @GSMA, usando #MWC19, en nuestra página de MWC en LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwclosangeles/ y en Facebook www.facebook.com/MWCLosAngeles/.
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de teléfonos móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos líderes de la industria Mobile World Congress en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
Acerca de la CTIA
CTIA® (www.ctia.org) representa la industria de la comunicación de la telefonía móvil y empresas de todo el ecosistema de la telefonía móvil de EE. UU. que permite a los estadounidenses llevar una vida completamente conectada en el siglo XXI. Con miembros de operadoras de telefonía móvil, fabricantes y proveedores de dispositivos, así como empresas de aplicaciones y contenidos, la CTIA aboga de forma vigorosa en todos los niveles de gobierno por políticas que fomentan la innovación y la inversión en tecnología inalámbrica. La asociación también coordina las mejores prácticas voluntarias de la industria y organiza eventos educativos que promueven la industria inalámbrica y coproduce la principal feria comercial de la industria. La CTIA fue fundada en 1984 y tiene su sede en Washington D.C.
