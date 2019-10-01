Versum Materials Announces China Antitrust Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; Announces Expected Closing Date

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, today announced that the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (SAMR) provided unconditional antitrust clearance for the proposed acquisition of Versum by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, Versum expects the merger to close on October 7, 2019.
Upon completion of the merger, Versum’s stockholders will have the right to receive $53.00 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding tax, for each share of common stock that they own immediately prior to the completion of the merger.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to future periods and include statements about the timing and certainty of the merger closing. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “opportunity” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements were made. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including without limitation the following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully complete the proposed acquisition of Versum Materials or realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction in the expected time-frames or at all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s ability to successfully integrate Versum Materials’ operations into those of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure of any of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at Versum Materials; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction; the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’ credit rating; the parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA in connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business combination of Versum Materials and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including the combined company’s future financial condition, operating results, strategy and plans; events beyond our control such as acts of terrorism; product supply versus demand imbalances in the semiconductor industry or in certain geographic markets may decrease the demand for our goods and services; our concentrated customer base; the dependence of our DS&S segment upon the capital expenditure cycles of our customers; our ability to continue technological innovation and successfully introduce new products to meet the evolving needs of our customers; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and to avoid violating any third party intellectual property or technology rights; unexpected interruption of or shortages in our raw material supply; inability of sole source, limited source or qualified suppliers to deliver to us in a timely manner or at all; hazards associated with specialty chemical manufacturing, such as fires, explosions and accidents, could disrupt operations; increased competition and new product development by our competitors, changing customer needs and price increases in materials and components; operational, political and legal risks of our international operations; increased costs due to trade wars and the implementation of tariffs; the impact of changes in tax laws; the impact of changes in environmental and health and safety regulations, anticorruption enforcement, sanctions, import/export controls, tax and other legislation and regulations in the U.S. and other jurisdictions in which Versum Materials and its affiliates operate; our available cash and access to additional capital may be limited by substantial leverage and debt service obligations; possible liability for contamination, personal injury or third party impacts if hazardous materials are released into the environment; cyber security threats may compromise our data or disrupt our information technology applications or services; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; costs and outcomes of litigation or regulatory investigations; the timing, impact, and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or divestitures; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov or in materials incorporated therein by reference or in Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are available on the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, website at www.emdgroup.com. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately US $1.4 billion, 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior to its separation on Oct. 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
The Versum Materials logo and Versum are registered trademarks of Versum Materials, Inc. or its affiliates.
