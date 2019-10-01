Monthly Strategic Analysis of the Worldwide & European Electronics & Semiconductor Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The "The Global Monthly Semiconductor Report" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Monthly Strategic Analysis Of The Worldwide & European Electronics & Semiconductor Industry
A CEO Favourite - Full Of Forensic Analysis & Impact
- Executive Overview Of The State Of The Industry
- Immediate Analysis & Commentary Of Events
- Market Summary
- Monthly Unit, Price & Revenue Trends
- Industry Capacity
- World Economic Round Up & Russian/CIS Review
- Market, Application & Semiconductor Industry Trends
- Semiconductor Spotlight
Sent by email direct to your desk for immediate impact
The Semiconductor Monthly Update Report reflects the need for immediate analysis and comment in the very fast changing electronics and semiconductor market. This report is published monthly and emailed to industry executives for immediate consumption and application.
Monthly rolling charts illustrating Units, average Selling prices (aSp) and Revenue, show industry growth rates broken down into IC, Optoelectronic and Discrete categories, a useful industry momentum indicator. The link between the economy and the semiconductor industry is loose at best. However by measuring and understanding the impact of wafer fab capacity on lead-times and prices, and by monitoring the level of system OEM, distribution and semiconductor company inventory, more sense can be made of this fundamentally unstable industry.
Because this report is published monthly it is able to concentrate on shortterm issues, and is written by analysts from the leading semiconductor analyst company in Europe, and each issue is also considered for long term impact.
These monthly reports are essential for those that need up-to-date knowledge for planning, managing and funding companies in the semiconductor industry. The reports are also a must for those in outsourcing roles such as IC and system design houses, mask making, IC assembly and wafer foundries.
Key Topics Covered:
- The Executive Overview: Looks at the global issues influencing the semiconductor industry, and provides analysis and commentary on the market trends and outlook
- Market Summary: Monitors worldwide & European growth rates for total semiconductors ICs, optoelectronics & discrete devices. Growth rates are plotted on an actual 4-week month adjusted basis for units, average selling prices (aSps) & revenue
- Industry Capacity: Examines the current global wafer fab capacity utilisation and other capacity related issues & their potential impact on semiconductor revenues, particularly aSps
- World Economic Round Up: Key to understanding the global economy, this section provides a world summary with detailed reviews of the major world regions, namely North America, Europe, China, Japan & Asia-Pacific
- Russia/CIS: a monthly feature and analysis of the economic & industry trends in the Former USSR
- Economic Case Study: Each month a particular issue is taken as a case study & analysed in further detail
- Market Trends: Selects a different key end use application sector or product and reviews its market potential. particular issues, concerns and semiconductor market opportunities are analysed
- Semiconductor Spotlight: analyses new technology trends or industry characteristics
- Exchange Rates: Trends for the Euro against the US Dollar and UK Sterling is shown for reference purposes
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o5et1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005840/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT