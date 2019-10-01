Smartsheet Launches Achieve as One Alliance at ENGAGE Global Customer Conference

|By Business Wire
ENGAGE ‘19 -- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that it has founded the Achieve as One Alliance, a cross-functional coalition of industry leaders that will explore how organizations can bridge the gap between people and technology to drive greater organizational effectiveness and achievement.
“Spending on enterprise technology has continued to accelerate over the past decade, yet workplace productivity has flattened,” Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader told more than 4,000 assembled Smartsheet customers during a keynote address this morning. “We believe the market has focused too much time and energy on what technology may take away from people vs. focusing on what people and technology can accomplish together. Smartsheet is committed to making a difference by driving this important industry conversation forward.”
Keith Grossman, President of TIME, joined Mark Mader on stage during this morning’s keynote as a founding member of the Achieve as One Alliance.
"I'm a firm believer that technology can create a lasting legacy for humanity, one of connection and empowerment," said Grossman. "TIME has chosen to be a founding member of the Achieve as One Alliance to help shape a better future where everyone is able to reach greater levels of effectiveness and satisfaction at work."
In addition to TIME, other Alliance members announced today include Broadridge Financial Solutions; GE Healthcare; Nick Sinai, former US Deputy CTO and Adjunct Faculty at Harvard Kennedy School; and Joseph Michelli, noted psychologist and author whose work focuses on organizational culture and innovation.
To highlight some of the gaps holding organizations back, Smartsheet unveiled research* it conducted with Engine Research. Results include the following:
Organizational silos and repetitive tasks are preventing people from being as successful as they could be at work.
- Nearly one in three office workers say that a top reason they are prevented from being as successful as they could be at work is that their teams are not well-connected with others at the company, making it hard to understand how their work fits into larger company goals.
- In addition, nearly one in three office workers say their company does not do well at freeing them from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-level thinking activities.
Further, employees feel that companies are missing the mark in terms of workplace technology.
- Twenty-seven percent of office workers say the people who purchase and implement their company’s workplace technology do not understand the dynamics of their everyday work.
- Less than half of mid- and entry-level employees say their companies do very well at enabling them to get access to information they need to make informed decisions or to collaborate with colleagues and customers.
Companies aren’t giving junior employees the tools they need to be successful. Senior executives are far more likely than entry-level employees to say their companies enable them to do the following:
- Collaborate with colleagues and customers (40% of entry-level vs. 79% of senior executives)
- Get access to information they need to make informed decisions (44% vs. 72%)
- Understand how their work fits in with the work of their colleagues (37% vs. 71% )
- Track the progress of projects they’re involved in (37% vs. 71%)
- Effectively measure the impact of their work (29% vs. 68%)
- And free them from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-level thinking activities (27% vs. 63%)
Most workers are excited rather than afraid of new technology, but may be overestimating their ability to adapt.
- Eighty-three percent of office workers say in the next 3-5 years that technology is more likely to enhance their ability to do their job than take over their job
- Sixty-nine percent say that when introduced to new technology, they get excited about the efficiencies and value it could create
- However, 60% say their ability to adapt to new technology at work is above average relative to their colleagues, with only 1% of senior executives saying they are below average relative to their colleagues.
The Achieve as One Alliance is intended to help address these and similar gaps. The group will begin by conducting deeper research into topics such as the technology needs of the modern knowledge worker; best practices for marrying technology, people, and organizational culture to activate learning and meaningful achievement; the role of emerging technologies such as Machine Learning and AI to help drive human and organizational effectiveness; and more.
Smartsheet plans to host events to share and discuss findings from this foundational research, including an inaugural summit in 2020.
*Survey methodology
Online study conducted by Engine Insights among a sample of 1,005 employed adults ages 18 and older living in the U.S. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to work in an office setting for a company with 1,000 or more employees. Online interviews took place August 20-30, 2019.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 82,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain channel partners, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on September 10, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
