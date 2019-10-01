Smartsheet Launches New Partner Program, Smartsheet Aligned, to Accelerate Global Growth

ENGAGE ‘19 – Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced the launch of Smartsheet Aligned, a best-in-class program for its growing community of partners and solution providers designed to enable the creation of new, high value offerings for customers. Smartsheet Aligned will also drive continued momentum for one of the industry’s fastest growing enterprise SaaS companies.

“A strong partner ecosystem is a critical element of being a trusted, enterprise-grade platform,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Smartsheet. “Smartsheet Aligned gives partners the opportunity to be ‘champions of achievement’ by leveraging our technology to deliver premium services and solutions that make our shared customers more successful.”

Smartsheet is collaborating with industry leading firms that have a well-developed core expertise. This might include a specific vertical focus or unique intellectual property in a particular use case. Partners will benefit from the Smartsheet platform’s ability to serve as a flexible foundation for enabling their customers to move faster, drive innovation, and achieve better outcomes.

As an example, Smartsheet also announced today the general availability of an Accelerator for General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Smartsheet developed the Accelerator for GDPR in partnership with Protiviti, a global consulting firm. It allows organizations to manage ongoing GDPR compliance through a combination of Smartsheet technology and best practices developed by Protiviti through hundreds of client engagements.

“Companies have been searching for ways to ignite workforce achievement to be more collaborative, effective and efficient in connecting with consumers and employees, especially in areas where legacy purpose-built applications lag behind evolving market needs. Smartsheet offers an intuitive and extensible technology platform to transform the way compliance and technology leaders operationalize privacy programs," said Kurt Underwood, a Protiviti managing director and global head of managed technology solutions. "We're excited to provide our consulting services alongside Smartsheet using the Accelerator for GDPR, a game-changer in the governance, risk management, and compliance marketplace."

The Accelerator for GDPR is already paying dividends for Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry.

“We were looking for a platform that provides a centralized view of the disparate processes involved in maintaining GDPR compliance,” said Lori Blackley, Director of Risk & Compliance at Epiq. “The Accelerator for GDPR enables this along with user friendly dashboards and reporting so we know where to focus our efforts. We've even started using Smartsheet for tasks other than GDPR, seeing real efficiency gains as a result.”

Smartsheet Aligned will also complement the company’s internal sales teams in driving scale and business growth in new markets, particularly outside of North America.

Smartsheet Aligned features a comprehensive partner offering, including a global and growing channel account team, financial incentives, sales and technical training, marketing support, a Smartsheet Partner Portal with sales automation tools, and more. In addition, a new Consulting Services enablement program empowers partners to deliver premium implementation services and customized solutions built on Smartsheet.

Smartsheet is actively recruiting new channel partners. Visit the Smartsheet channel partners website for more information or to express interest in becoming part of the program.

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 82,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

