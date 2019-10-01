Aron Ain’s “WorkInspired” Now Available on Audible as the Kronos CEO Speaks at Major Technology Leadership Events

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Nearly a year to the day of the launch of Kronos Incorporated CEO Aron Ain’s book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work” – the story behind building an award-winning corporate culture – is now available on Audible Audiobooks. Additionally, in the coming week, Ain will be a mainstage speaker at two major technology leadership events – HR Technology Conference & Exposition and the SIM Boston Technology Leadership Summit – where he’ll lay out principles from his award-winning book that managers and executives everywhere can use to create an inspired workforce.
Originally published by McGraw-Hill and available today as an audiobook by Gildan Media, “WorkInspired” outlines Ain’s philosophies around using employee engagement as a growth strategy by creating an inspiring workplace where employees thrive while they drive superior business results for customers, shareholders, and the enterprise as a whole.
- In digestible chapters that can be read or listened to individually or as a group, “WorkInspired” takes leaders and people managers deep inside the best practices that earned Kronos distinctions on coveted best workplaces lists worldwide including Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work, Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and numerous Great Place to Work lists in every country where Kronos operates.
- The unabridged “WorkInspired” audiobook available on Amazon Audible features an introduction read by Ain himself and is narrated by Tom Parks.
At the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Ain is a mainstage speaker during the opening session on Oct. 3.
- This fireside chat-style session hosted by HR Tech’s Co-chair Steve Boese will explore, through Ain’s eyes, the most important trends in human resources (HR) today, including where HR technology is heading, what leaders and executives need to focus on as they move their organizations into the future, and insights pulled from “WorkInspired” for how to recruit and retain great employees by hardwiring trust throughout the organization.
- HR Tech is the world’s largest HR technology expo and features top industry visionaries, actionable and practical educational sessions, and kicks off the week with a Women in HR Technology Summit.
On Oct. 8, Ain will join Kronos Chief Information Officer John McGregor as a keynote speaker at the SIM Boston Technology Leadership Summit.
- In the Q&A session titled after Ain’s book, McGregor will interview Ain about the strategies, programs, and behaviors that turned Kronos into an award-winning best place to work around the world – including being named the No. 1 Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe and No. 3 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld – all while undertaking a massive business transformation.
- SIM Boston hosts 600 information technology (IT) leaders from across New England as the region’s premier single-day event designed for the executive IT community.
- As a multi-year recipient of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs honor, Ain fiercely contends that there is a direct link between employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and business success – and he has proof. Since becoming Kronos CEO in 2005, Ain and his team focused on employee engagement as a growth strategy and saw worldwide employee engagement scores skyrocketed from 60% to a new all-time high of 89% while revenues tripled to soar past $1 billion.
Aron Ain, chief executive officer, Kronos
“It was never on my bucket list to write a book – yet based on the overwhelming reaction to continually tell the story behind our growth, I’m so grateful that I did. I tell anyone who will listen that the magic behind our success as a global software leader rests with the incredible people who call themselves Kronites. We cannot do these remarkable things without the dedication we have to each other, our business, our customers, and our communities. If other organizations can learn from what we’ve built together at Kronos, then I’ll be humbled to know we helped make the working world a better – and more successful – place.”
- View Ain’s “WorkInspired” page for book details and to order both the hardcopy and audio book.
- Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
- Take a look at the lighter side of the workforce in our Time Well Spent cartoons.
- Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005917/en/
