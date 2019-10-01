ExaGrid Participa do Acronis Global Cyber Summit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 01:43 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, um fornecedor líder de armazenamento inteligente hiperconvergente para backup, anunciou hoje que está participando do Acronis Global Cyber Summit no famoso Fontainebleau Resort em Miami Beach, Flórida, do dia 13 ao dia 16 de outubro de 2019. O evento inaugural revelará inovações, oportunidades para parcerias estratégicas e oferece aprendizado na crescente área da proteção cibernética.
A cibersegurança e a proteção de dados são frequentemente vistas como dois conceitos separados, mas a verdade é que no mundo digital moderno, um não pode existir sem o outro. A Acronis Cyber Summit é a personificação de uma revolução para convergir a segurança cibernética e a proteção de dados no conceito único e holístico de proteção cibernética. A ExaGrid marchará com a Acronis nas linhas de frente.
A Cúpula contará com apresentações de especialistas, incluindo Robert Herjavec, renomado especialista em cibersegurança e co-apresentador do Shark Tank, o vencedor do prêmio Emmy da TV, o ex-agente e autor da operação Contra-Inteligência do FBI Eric O'Neill, e o analista de segurança e escritor reconhecido internacionalmente Keren Elazari.
Especialistas de renome mundial discutirão o conceito de #CyberFit e as melhores práticas de gerenciamento de dados, abordando os cinco vetores que compõem a proteção cibernética eficaz: Segurança, Acessibilidade, Privacidade, Autenticidade e Segurança (SAPAS).
ExaGrid, um parceiro da aliança Acronis, participará como patrocinador Gold e hospedará o estande 14. No evento, ExaGrid apresentará sua nova solução combinada com a Acronis for Edge Data Protection e armazenamento. Tom Gillispie, diretor de Integração de Aplicativos e Gerenciamento de Produtos ExaGrid, irá co-apresentar uma sessão com a Acronis sobre a combinação da Acronis® Realizar cópias seguras com dispositivos de backup baseados em disco ExaGrid altamente eficientes, que fornecem aos clientes um processo fácil de gerenciar e uma solução econômica para backup e armazenamento em sites remotos. ExaGrid também participará de sessões exclusivas de parceiros e eventos sociais e de rede.
"ExaGrid tem o prazer de fazer parceria com a Acronis e apresentar uma nova solução para backup e armazenamento de sites remotos no mercado", disse Bill Andrews, presidente e CEO do ExaGrid. “Os clientes que participam do Acronis Global Cyber Summit aprenderão como podem se beneficiar de um verdadeiro ambiente de armazenamento completo de ponta a ponta ao combinar Acronis, seu aplicativo de backup suportado e o ExaGrid.”
"Não poderíamos estar mais animados ao reunir a comunidade de proteção cibernética no primeiro Acronis Global Cyber Summit", disse Serguei Beloussov (SB), fundador e diretor executivo da Acronis. "Summit é o destino final para revendedores, fornecedores de nuvem, ISVs e TI corporativa para entender e capitalizar as tendências emergentes, inovações e insights acionáveis encontrados em convergência entre proteção de dados e segurança cibernética."
Para mais informações sobre Acronis Cyber Summit, visite https://acronis.events/summit2019/.
Sobre ExaGrid
ExaGrid fornece armazenamento inteligente hiperconvergente para backup com desduplicação de dados, uma Landing Zone exclusiva e arquitetura de expansão. A Landing Zone do ExaGrid fornece os backups, restaurações e recuperações mais rápidas de VM (máquinas virtuais). Sua arquitetura de expansão inclui dispositivos completos em um sistema de expansão e garante uma janela de backup de comprimento fixo à medida que os dados aumentam, eliminando as caras atualizações de upgrades. Nos visite em exagrid.com ou entre em contato conosco no LinkedIn. Veja o que nossos clientes têm a dizer sobre suas experiências ExaGrid e por que agora gastam significativamente menos tempo com backup.
Sobre Acronis
Acronis lidera o mundo em proteção cibernética - solução de desafios de segurança, acessibilidade, privacidade, autenticidade e segurança (SAPAS) com soluções inovadoras backup, segurança, recuperação de desastres, e soluções de sincronização e compartilhamento de arquivos corporativos que são executados em ambientes de nuvem híbrida: local, na nuvem ou na borda. Aprimorado pelas tecnologias de IA e autenticação de dados baseada em blockchain, Acronis protege todos os dados, em qualquer ambiente, incluindo cargas de trabalho e aplicativos físicos, virtuais, em nuvem e móveis.
Com 500.000 clientes empresariais e uma poderosa comunidade mundial de fornecedores de serviços, revendedores e parceiros ISV habilitados para Acronis API, Acronis possui 80% das empresas da Fortune 1000 e mais de 5 milhões de clientes. Com duas sedes, na Suíça e Cingapura, a Acronis é uma organização global com escritórios em todo o mundo e clientes e parceiros em mais de 150 países. Saiba mais em acronis.com.
ExaGrid é uma marca registrada da ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Todas as outras marcas comerciais são de propriedade de seus respectivos donos.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006038/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT