Conrad New York Midtown Debuts in the Heart of Manhattan

October 1, 2019
Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE:HLT) global luxury hotel brand, today announced the grand opening of the 54-floor, 562-suite Conrad New York Midtown, adding to its extensive portfolio of luxury hotels around the world. This is the brand’s second New York City property and is located at 151 West 54th St., the former site of The London NYC.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006051/en/
Penthouse on 54 (Photo: Conrad New York Midtown)
Following a complete hotel renovation, guest suites more closely resemble a metropolitan pied-a-terre than a traditional NYC hotel room. Design elements, programming and curation of the hotel are innately residential, inviting guests to experience what it would feel like to live in Manhattan.
“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of luxury hotels in the Americas with the opening of the Conrad New York Midtown,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “As travel to New York City continues to grow, this hotel’s prime location, large suites, curated art collection and culinary offerings will give global business and leisure travelers a new luxury option in the heart of Manhattan.”
Celebrated hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor designed the hotel as an expression of calm elegance – grand, lavish and comfortable.
Only Suites
A jewel-tone color palette, custom-designed furniture, herringbone wood floors, hand-tufted wool rugs and Carrera marble bathrooms comprise generous floor plans, ranging from 500 square-foot one-bedroom suites to a 3,000 square-foot, two-story penthouse.
Thirteen premium suites provide guests with a distinct style of living:
- Penthouse on 54 (3,000 square feet) is a two-story, two-bedroom suite. The first floor entertaining and living area has wrap-around views of Central Park and Manhattan; a fireplace; an original Eames chair; and a custom-designed bold red sofa inspired by nearby and soon-to-reopen Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). A floating staircase leads to two spacious master bedrooms with luxurious king beds, walk-in closets and marble-clad bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, all boasting views of the surrounding city.
- The one-bedroom Atrium Suite (1,200 square feet) is perched 43 stories high with a portion of the living area housed within a greenhouse-like glass enclosure, revealing panoramic views of Manhattan. Pale pink, dark green, blue and grey-toned hues play upon the passing of seasons of Central Park visible below.
- Five Apartment Suites (1,400-1,700 square feet) offer separate dining rooms, spacious living rooms and a study with artful books. One Apartment Suite offers a full kitchen.
- Six Sky Suites (900 square feet) reside on the top floors of Conrad New York Midtown and are designed with open layouts that incorporate a study, dining and living rooms as well as king-size bedrooms.
“We are incredibly proud and excited for the Conrad New York Midtown to open as our second property in New York City,” said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton. “The Conrad New York Midtown has a contemporary design that when paired with personalized, intuitive service will truly inspire the globally connected traveler.”
Conrad New York Midtown, whose former identity was rooted in hosting Hollywood notables, will carry on its legacy as a major player in the press junket arena. The hotel has integrated state-of-the-art technology to create a fully-wired junket floor with four television shooting suites, green room and control room – all designed to meet the needs of the entertainment industry.
Contemporary Art
Conrad New York Midtown is home to an extensive art collection featuring references to Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, street photography, jazz improvisation and pulling inspiration from art institutions such as Broadway theater, MoMA, the Guggenheim and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in new guises throughout the hotel.
Curated by boutique art consultancy VISTO, Conrad New York Midtown’s collection is inspired by NYC’s art, culture and nearby world-class museums. Pivotal art movements are represented and reinterpreted in the collection, including the crown jewel of the portfolio anchored in the center of the hotel’s lobby: Leda and the Swan. A life-like sculpture by renowned hyperrealist contemporary artist Carole A. Feuerman, the piece depicts the Greek myth of the same name, reinterpreting the tale to exhibit Leda in a position of power over Zeus. This permanent installation serves as the hallmark of the hotel’s broad collection which features 37 artists and includes an original Henri Matisse lithograph, two original Andy Warhol silkscreens and two limited-edition photographs by Amy Judd.
Elevated Amenities
Thoughtful amenities nodding to local experiences are a focus for Conrad New York Midtown:
- In partnership with Truman’s Gentlemen's Groomers, the local premiere men’s grooming lounge, guests enjoy exclusive treatment packages and reserve pours from the private bar. Penthouse guests receive a complimentary, in-room straight-razor shave.
- The hotel offers Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryers standard for premium suites guests. All guests interested in experiencing Dyson hair care technology at the hands of Dyson stylists are invited to enjoy complimentary washes and blowouts at the nearby 5th Avenue flagship Dyson Demo Store, based upon availability.
- Given the proximity to Carnegie Hall and Broadway, the hotel offers in-suite live entertainment, such as a private performance by a classically trained solo musician, that can be booked through the concierge. In the Penthouse on 54 guests can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute performance with their stay, be it a cellist performing during a dinner party or a harpist strumming a live lullaby.
- The hotel’s in-room dining options include luxe caviar tastings from nearby and globally famed caviar purveyor Petrossian. Guests receive exclusive luxuries at the restaurant and retail shop just a few blocks away, as well as complimentary Petrossian surprises from time to time.
“It’s nothing short of an honor to build upon the legend that this hotel has created in Midtown,” said Robert H. Rechtermann, general manager, Conrad New York Midtown. “This opening not only celebrates our neighborhood’s and building’s past, but also ushers in a new era of luxury in the heart of Manhattan. We can’t wait to serve today’s generation of travelers by offering unprecedented service, comforts and experiences that are synonymous with the Conrad Hotels & Resorts name.”
Additional amenities include: use of the hotel’s luxury house car; a choice between luxury bath amenities (Shanghai Tang, Temple Spa or Refinery); digital check-in, digital key and digital check-out through the Hilton Honors app; laundry services; pet amenities; 24/7 business center access; and valet parking.
Delights at Dabble
Offset from the hotel’s lobby is Dabble, a signature dining destination offering light fare and classic cocktails. During the day, Dabble offers an approachable menu – executed by Executive Chef Sani Hebaj, former Executive Chef at The Plaza Hotel – featuring shareable small plates and larger entrees such as Hebaj’s signature Long Island Duck with baby kale and plum compote and a Summer Vegetable Pot Pie with petite green salad.
Dabble’s bar program showcases expertly prepared cocktails, including classic staples and avant-garde craft offerings. There is a strong emphasis on presentation, including smoked cocktails, theatrical tableside preparations, molecular gastronomy, unconventional serving vessels and garnishes branded with the Conrad Hotels & Resorts seal.
Adjacent to Dabble, guests will find Plume, the hotel’s private dining room and event space accommodating up to 100 guests for a cocktail-style reception and 75 for a seated dinner. These offerings join the hotel’s six additional private meeting and event spaces throughout the property.
As part of Hilton, Conrad New York Midtown participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay at an exclusive member discount.
Nightly rates average $550 per night. To book a reservation at Conrad New York Midtown, please call (212) 307-5000 or visit www.conradnewyorkmidtown.com.
ABOUT CONRAD HOTELS & RESORTS
Spanning five continents with 35 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms – all while connecting with local and global culture. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn more about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
ABOUT HILTON
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
ABOUT STONEHILL TAYLOR
Stonehill Taylor is a hospitality-focused architecture and interior design firm based in New York City. The firm's approach to designing destinations is to create an inspired and distinct reflection on the location, space, history and culture for each project. Stonehill Taylor's distinguished portfolio in interior design and architecture includes TWA Hotel, The Whitby, Moxy Chelsea, Ace Hotel New York, The Refinery Hotel, InterContinental Barclay, JW Marriott Nashville, and the Eliza Jane Hotel in New Orleans. Stonehill Taylor is at the forefront of sustainable design, developing projects that are conscious of their impact on local communities and the world such as: The Crosby Street Hotel, The NoMad Hotel and Nomad Las Vegas, and Portland’s Press Hotel. For more information, visit: www.stonehilltaylor.com.
