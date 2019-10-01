GSMA anuncia a programação final do evento para o altamente aguardado 2019 "MWC Los Angeles, em parceria com a CTIA"

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019
A GSMA anunciou hoje as atualizações finais do MWC19 Los Angeles, incluindo novos palestrantes de alto perfil, expositores e detalhes do evento. Acontecendo no Centro de convenções de Los Angeles de 22 a 24 de outubro, o MWC19 Los Angeles reunirá o setor de tecnologia móvel para mostrar a nova era da Conectividade inteligente habilitada pela 5G.
“A GSMA tem orgulho de reunir o setor na MWC - os principais eventos de tecnologia móvel do mundo. Nosso show em Los Angeles continua ganhando força e será muito emocionante”, afirmou John Hoffman, CEO da GSMA Ltd.“ Com o advento da 5G, AI, IOT e a importância da tecnologia para o bem, nossa indústria continua a moldar como bilhões de as pessoas consomem conteúdo, conduzem negócios e vivem melhor”.
Novos palestrantes anunciados
A GSMA tem o prazer de anunciar a adição de oito novos palestrantes, incluindo executivos de operadoras de celular e organizações que lideram o futuro de dispositivos móveis. Os novos palestrantes incluem:
- Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo
- Eric Garcetti, prefeito da cidade de Los Angeles
- James Gowen, presidente, GeSI
- Christopher Wellise, diretor de sustentabilidade, HP Enterprise
- Kathryn Schloessman, presidente e CEO, Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission
- Doug Arent, diretor adjunto do laboratório associado, Laboratório de energia renovável nacional
- Michel Combes, CEO, Sprint
- Thomas Gewecke, diretor digital e EVP, desenvolvimento de estratégia e negócios, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Esses executivos se juntam aos palestrantes anunciados anteriormente por empresas e organizações, como CTIA, Ericsson, Comissão federal de comunicações, GSMA, Intel Corporation, Nokia, OpenTable, Refinery29, U.S. Cellular, Verizon e Viacom.
Além das apresentações, o programa da conferência oferecerá oito cúpulas abertas e 46 sessões de conferência focadas. O “Acompanhamento da política de tudo” da CTIA retorna para abordar os tópicos mais importantes em regulamentação e política que impulsionam o setor. A Cúpula GSMA Telco Cloud explorará as soluções mais recentes para permitir a conectividade em nuvem, como infraestrutura de virtualização de funções de rede (NFV), divisão de rede e computação de ponta. VMWare, Dell Technologies e Intel são patrocinadores confirmados da Cúpula GSMA Telco Clou. Novos no programa deste ano, todos os participantes terão acesso a palestrantes atraentes que participam das Showfloor Talks, focados em 5G e IoT.
A GSMA anunciou a Asocs como patrocinadora apoiadora do tema da conferência 5G, a Ericsson como patrocinadora principal da Cúpula de segurança 5G e a DMI como patrocinadora apoiadora da Cúpula de veículos conectados.
Inteligência artificial no MWC Los Angeles
O MWC Los Angeles apresentará o primeiro Fórum de IA aplicada e o Desafio de IA global hospedado pela GSMA e parceiros STC, Telenor, Telus, Alan Turing Institute e Turkcell. O Fórum também revelará descobertas do Desafio de IA global da GSMA, desenvolvido para descobrir como a IA pode oferecer benefícios sociais e econômicos globais.
Para obter mais informações sobre o programa de conferência, visite: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/
Novas empresas participantes anunciadas
A GSMA anunciou novas empresas participantes, incluindo Assurant Solutions, Bank of America, Comfone, Dell Technologies, Facebook, Inseego, Intel, Ontrion, Orca Wave, Reliance Trading, SafeToNet, SGS North America e Tech Data. Essas organizações se juntam às empresas expositoras e participantes anunciadas anteriormente, incluindo Amazon, AMD, ARM, Cisco, Corning Optical Communications, Ericsson, Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KORE Wireless, Nvidia, Mastercard, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, VMWare e Vodafone, entre outros. Para obter mais informações sobre a exposição MWC19 Los Angeles, visite: www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibition.
Cidade de Los Angeles na GSMA Innovation City
A exposição GSMA Innovation City exibirá as mais recentes iniciativas de cidades inteligentes por meio de novos conteúdos interativos emocionantes, destacando como a tecnologia móvel está tornando as cidades mais inteligentes, seguras e mais sustentáveis. A cidade de Los Angeles e seus parceiros do setor apresentarão os mais recentes serviços e soluções de cidades inteligentes. Novos parceiros adicionais da Innovation City incluem 3Cinteractive, BeWhere, L-Spark Inc., Summit Tech e Telit. Para obter mais informações sobre a cidade da inovação, visite: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibitor/gsma-innovation-city/.
Spectrum Competition assume o palco central
Na quarta-feira, 23 de outubro, o evento do campeonato Desafio Spectrum Collaboration (SC2) da U.S. Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) ocorrerá no palco principal. A final que acontece no MWC Los Angeles é o culminar de uma competição de três anos, na qual 10 equipes competirão cara a cara por quase US$ 4 milhões em prêmios. O SC2 levou as equipes globais a fundir os recentes avanços na IA com a expansão das capacidades dos rádios definidos por software (SDR) para criar redes de rádio capazes de navegar autonomamente no espectro sem fio. Para obter mais informações sobre SC2, visite: www.SpectrumCollaborationChallenge.com.
Anunciados os palestrantes do evento de startup 4YFN
Os eventos de startup Four Years from Now (4YFN) destacarão a inovação e estimulará joint ventures com mais de 300 startups e investidores participantes. O palco da conferência 4YFN contará com 70 palestrantes, incluindo:
- Joe Lynch, chefe de transmissão, Electronic Arts
- Andy Yang, CEO, Indiegogo
- Jill Cress, diretora de marketing, National Geographic Partners
- Bill McCullough, vice-presidente e diretor criativo, NFL Media
Para obter mais informações sobre o 4YFN, incluindo a agenda complete, visite: https://www.4yfn.com/los-angeles/.
Women4Tech gera diversidade de gênero
A Cúpula Women4Tech, parte do programa Women4Tech, apresentará seis sessões para abordar a persistente brecha de gênero em todo o setor. Os palestrantes recentemente confirmados incluem:
- Susan Johnson, vice-presidente executiva, conexões globais e cadeias de suprimento, AT&T
- Rashida Shehabi, líder do programa, tecnologia móvel e comercial, Bank of America
- Shameka Young, vice-presidente, Consultoria em gerenciamento de comunicações, mídia e tecnologia e infraestrutura digital, Cognizant
- Cheryl Miller van Dÿck, diretora fundadora, Digital Leadership Institute
- Tara Chklovski, CEO e fundadora, Technovation
O Bank of America foi confirmado como o patrocinador principal da Women4Tech e a AnitaB.org como parceira da Women4Tech. Para obter mais informações sobre o programa Women4Tech no MWC19 Los Angeles, visite www.mwclosangeles.com/events/women4tech/.
Programas parceiros no MWC Los Angeles
Novos parceiros de eventos incluem Cognizant, HRTS, NVIDIA e o Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum. Um total de 24 palestras IoT e 5G ocorrerá durante o show. Para obter mais informações sobre programas de parceiros, incluindo a programação completa, visite www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/partner-programs/.
A GSMA anunciou que os parceiros de mídia do MWC19 Los Angeles incluem CBS Interactive, FORTUNE, LinkedIn, Mobile World Live e Wall Street Journal Barron’s Group.
Na segunda-feira, 21 de outubro, antes das portas serem oficialmente abertas para o MWC19 Los Angeles, Jensen Huang, CEO e fundador da NVIDIA, anunciará novos produtos e parcerias que avançam a conectividade inteligente em uma ampla gama de indústrias, incluindo telecomunicações, varejo, fabricação e outros. Esta apresentação ocorrerá das 15h às 21h no Petree Hall do LACC. Para obter mais informações e para se cadastrar para participar, visite: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/session/nvidia-keynote/.
Envolva-se no MWC19 Los Angeles
Uma recepção de boas-vindas, patrocinada pela Inseego, será realizada na terça-feira, 22 de outubro, às 16h30, no Networking Plaza do LACC no West Hall. Para obter mais informações, visite: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/session/welcome-reception/.
Mais informações sobre o MWC19 Los Angeles, incluindo como participar, ser expositor ou patrocinador, estão disponíveis em www.mwclosangeles.com. Siga os desenvolvimentos e atualizações do MWC no Twitter @GSMA usando #MWC19, em nossa página MWC no LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwclosangeles/ e no Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MWCLosAngeles/.
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras móveis em todo o mundo, unindo mais de 750 operadoras e quase 400 empresas no ecossistema móvel mais amplo, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, além de organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, bem como a Mobile 360 Series de conferências regionais.
Para obter mais informações, visite o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
Sobre a CTIA
CTIA® (www.ctia.org) representa o setor de comunicações sem fio dos EUA e as empresas em todo o ecossistema móvel que permitem aos americanos levar uma vida conectada no século XXI. Os membros da associação incluem operadoras de celular, fabricantes de dispositivos, fornecedores, além de aplicativos e empresas de conteúdo. A CTIA advoga vigorosamente em todos os níveis do governo por políticas que promovam a inovação e o investimento contínuo em redes sem fio. A associação também coordena as melhores práticas voluntárias do setor, organiza eventos educacionais que promovem o setor sem fio e coproduzem a principal feira sem fio do setor. A CTIA foi fundada em 1984 e está sediada em Washington, D.C.
