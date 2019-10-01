Smartsheet Empowers Enterprises to Achieve More at ENGAGE Global Customer Conference

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
ENGAGE ‘19 -- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, kicked off its ENGAGE global customer conference this morning by unveiling a number of solutions, partnerships and initiatives designed to enable customers across virtually every industry to drive greater individual and organizational effectiveness.
“I could make a compelling case that fostering the type of achievements that drive innovation, uncover insights, or create value for your customers might be the most important thing your business does,” said Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader during his keynote address this morning. “Our mission at Smartsheet is to empower that achievement in its many and varied forms.”
Nearly 4,000 customers from all 50 U.S. states and 39 countries are attending the third annual conference in Seattle, Washington.
Announcements made today include:
- The founding of the Achieve as One Alliance, a cross-functional coalition of industry leaders that will explore how organizations can bridge the gap between people and technology to drive greater organizational effectiveness and achievement. Smartsheet also unveiled research highlighting some of the gaps holding organizations back.
- A suite of marketing and creative content solutions that enable organizations to drive greater creativity and effectiveness from marketing and creative content activities. They include new content collaboration capabilities acquired through the purchase of an application called Slope earlier this year, three Accelerators for Marketing and a series of planned integrations with Adobe Creative Cloud.
- Smartsheet Aligned, a best-in-class program for the company’s growing community of partners and solution providers designed to drive the creation of new, high value offerings for customers. As an example, Smartsheet also announced today the general availability of an Accelerator for General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), developed in partnership with global consulting firm Protiviti.
Smartsheet also disclosed a number of important enhancements to its industry-leading platform during this morning’s keynote:
- Enhancements that make Smartsheet dashboards even easier to use, build and customize. They include a sheet summary widget, new capabilities to customize filters by dashboard user and formatting improvements.
- Conversations in context that help make Smartsheet a platform for both managing and having critical discussions about work. A new panel allows for in-context exchanges at a row and sheet level.
- A new multi-tier capability in Control Center that enables organizations to create and manage project groupings for greater access control and scalability.
- A new multi-select dropdown option in forms, the most popular way to easily collect and capture information using Smartsheet, as well as in sheets.
To watch a replay of today’s keynote, click here. Catch the latest happenings from the conference at @smartsheet or follow #SmartsheetENGAGE to get real-time updates.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 82,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain channel partners, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on September 10, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006103/en/
