FLIR presenta la alerta Raymarine DockSense

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 04:08 PM EDT
FLIR Systems (Nasdaq: FLIR) presentó hoy la alerta Raymarine DockSense™, una nueva incorporación a la línea de tecnología de atraque inteligente de atraque de Raymarine, diseñada para una gama más amplia de embarcaciones. Raymarine DockSense, presentada a principios de 2019, es la primera solución inteligente de atraque asistido de la industria marina recreativa, que cuenta con reconocimiento de objetos y detección de movimiento. Basado en esta tecnología de patente pendiente, la alerta DockSense se puede instalar en cualquier embarcación para ayudar a los capitanes a monitorear de manera segura sus alrededores y atracar sus barcos con confianza.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006137/es/
DockSense Alert for boats is similar to driver-assist capabilities of today’s modern automobiles. It detects, displays, and alerts the captain to obstacles around the boat using FLIR machine vision camera technology and video analytics. (Photo: Business Wire)
Similar a las capacidades de asistencia al conductor de los automóviles modernos de hoy en día, la alerta DockSense detecta, muestra y alerta al capitán sobre los obstáculos alrededor del bote utilizando la tecnología de cámara de visión artificial y análisis de video de FLIR. Las transmisiones de video en vivo de cada cámara DockSense hacen que sea fácil ver los puntos ciegos con una pantalla Raymarine Axiom®, mientras que el reconocimiento inteligente de objetos de DockSense ayuda a evitar rasguños, colisiones y situaciones riesgosas que pueden ser costosas y embarazosas.
Los sistemas de alerta DockSense consisten en una matriz de una a cinco cámaras de visión estéreo DockSense y un procesador central conectado a una pantalla o red Raymarine Axiom. La alerta DockSense mide con precisión las distancias hasta el muelle, pilares y otras embarcaciones amarradas, y proporciona indicadores visuales en tiempo real junto con una vista de cámara en vivo en las pantallas multifunción Raymarine Axiom. El sistema también proporciona alarmas sonoras y visuales para alertar al capitán en tiempo real de los efectos del viento, la corriente y el impulso de la hélice.
“Atracar un bote puede ser una experiencia estresante, incluso para los capitanes más experimentados”, dice Travis Merrill, presidente de la Unidad de Negocios Comerciales de FLIR. “Nuestro sistema de alerta DockSense, con sus alertas inteligentes y vistas de cámara en vivo, ayuda a reducir el estrés del atraque y mejora las habilidades de manejo del barco de los capitanes”.
FLIR demostrará esta semana la tecnología de alerta Raymarine DockSense en la feria de negocios de IBEX en Tampa, Florida. Los sistemas de alerta DockSense estarán disponibles para los socios de construcción de embarcaciones de Raymarine en el cuarto trimestre de 2019. Los sistemas de alerta DockSense requieren una pantalla Raymarine Axiom para funcionar y están disponibles en paquetes de una, tres y cinco cámaras.
Para obtener más información, visite http://www.raymarine.com/docksense.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada en 1978, FLIR Systems es una empresa de tecnología industrial líder en el mundo que se focaliza en ofrecer soluciones inteligentes de detección para aplicaciones industriales, de defensa y de índole comercial. La visión de FLIR Systems es ser “El sexto sentido del mundo”, creando tecnologías que ayuden a los profesionales a tomar decisiones más informadas que salven vidas y medios de subsistencia. Para obtener más información, por favor, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006137/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT