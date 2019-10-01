ExaGrid nimmt am Acronis Global Cyber Summit teil

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 04:42 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, ein führender Anbieter von intelligentem hyperkonvergiertem Speicher für Backups, gab heute die Teilnahme am Acronis Global Cyber Summit bekannt, der vom 13. bis 16. Oktober 2019 im berühmten Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, Florida, stattfindet. Auf der Auftaktveranstaltung werden bahnbrechende Innovationen vorgestellt, Möglichkeiten für strategische Partnerschaften und Informationen im schnell wachsenden Bereich der Cyber Protection angeboten.
Cyber Security und Datenschutz werden oft als zwei getrennte Konzepte betrachtet, aber die Wahrheit ist, dass in der modernen digitalen Welt das eine ohne das andere nicht existieren kann. Der Acronis Cyber Summit ist der Inbegriff einer Revolution, die Cybersicherheit und Datenschutz in einem einzigen, ganzheitlichen Konzept der Cyber Protection zusammenführt. ExaGrid wird mit Acronis ganz vorne mit dabei sein.
Auf dem Summit werden Präsentationen von einer Vielzahl von Experten gehalten, darunter Robert Herjavec, der bekannte Cyber-Sicherheitsexperte und Co-Moderator des mit dem Emmy Award ausgezeichneten Shark Tank, der ehemalige FBI-Spionageabwehr-Agent und Autor Eric O'Neill sowie der international anerkannte Sicherheitsanalyst und Schriftsteller Keren Elazari.
Weltbekannte Experten werden über das #CyberFit-Konzept und die besten Datenmanagementpraktiken diskutieren und sich mit den fünf Vektoren befassen, die eine effektive Cyber Protection ausmachen: Sicherheit, Zugänglichkeit, Datenschutz, Authentizität und Sicherheit (Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity and Security, SAPAS).
ExaGrid, ein Acronis-Allianzpartner, wird als Gold-Sponsor teilnehmen und Stand 14 betreuen. Auf der Veranstaltung präsentiert ExaGrid seine neue kombinierte Lösung mit Acronis for Edge Data Protection and Storage. Tom Gillispie, Director of Application Integration & Product Management bei ExaGrid, wird gemeinsam mit Acronis eine Session über die Kombination von Acronis® Backup mit hocheffizienten, plattenbasierten Backup-Geräten von ExaGrid halten, die Kunden einen einfach zu verwaltenden Prozess und eine kostengünstige Lösung für Remote-Site Backup und Storage bieten. ExaGrid wird auch an exklusiven Partnerveranstaltungen und einzigartigen sozialen und Networking-Veranstaltungen teilnehmen.
„ExaGrid freut sich, mit Acronis eine neue Lösung für Remote-Site Backup und Storage auf dem Markt vorzustellen“, sagte Bill Andrews, President und CEO von ExaGrid. „Kunden, die am Acronis Global Cyber Summit teilnehmen, erfahren, wie sie von einer echten, nahtlosen End-to-End-Speicherumgebung profitieren können, wenn sie Acronis, ihre unterstützte Backup-Anwendung und ExaGrid kombinieren.“
„Die Cyber Protection Community auf dem ersten Acronis Global Cyber Summit unter einem Dach zusammenzubringen ist für uns eine enorme Freude“, sagte Serguei Beloussov (SB), Acronis Gründer und Geschäftsführer. „Der Summit ist die ultimative Destination für Reseller, Cloud-Anbieter, ISVs und Unternehmens-IT, um die sich abzeichnenden Trends, Innovationen und umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu verstehen und zu nutzen, die sich dort ergeben, wo Datenschutz und Cybersicherheit aufeinander treffen."
Weitere Informationen zum Acronis Cyber Summit finden Sie unter https://acronis.events/summit2019/.
Über ExaGrid
ExaGrid bietet intelligenten hyperkonvergierten Speicher für Backups mit Datendeduplizierung, einer einzigartigen Landing Zone und einer Scal-Out-Architektur. Die Landing Zone von ExaGrid bietet die schnellsten Backups, Wiederherstellungen und sofortige VM Recoveries. Die Scale-Out-Architektur umfasst sämtliche Geräte in einem Scale-Out-System und sorgt für ein Backup-Fenster mit fester Länge bei wachsenden Datenmengen, wodurch teure Forklift-Upgrades entfallen. Besuchen Sie uns auf exagrid.com oder verbinden Sie sich mit uns auf LinkedIn. Sehen Sie sich an, was unsere Kunden über ihre eigenen ExaGrid-Erfahrungen zu sagen haben und warum sie jetzt deutlich weniger Zeit für ihr Backup aufwenden.
Über Acronis
Acronis ist weltweit führend im Bereich Cyber Protection und meistert Herausforderungen in den Bereichen Sicherheit, Zugänglichkeit, Datenschutz, Authentizität und Sicherheit (Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security, SAPAS) mit innovativen Backup-, Sicherheits-, Disaster Recovery- und Enterprise File-Sync- und Share-Lösungen, die in hybriden Cloud-Umgebungen laufen: vor Ort, in der Cloud oder am Rand. Erweitert durch KI-Technologien und und Blockchain-basierte Datenauthentifizierung schützt Acronis alle Daten in jeder Umgebung, einschließlich physischer und virtueller Umgebungen, Cloud, Mobile Workload und Anwendungen.
Mit 500.000 Geschäftskunden und einer leistungsstarken weltweiten Community von Acronis API-fähigen Service Providern, Resellern und ISV-Partnern vertrauen rund 80 % der Fortune 1000-Unternehmen und ein Stamm von über 5 Millionen Kunden Acronis. Mit zwei Hauptsitzen in der Schweiz und Singapur ist Acronis ein globales Unternehmen mit weltweiten Niederlassungen und Kunden und Partnern in über 150 Ländern. Erfahren Sie mehr unter acronis.com.
ExaGrid ist eine eingetragene Marke von ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Alle anderen Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT