ExaGrid participará en la Acronis Global Cyber Summit

|October 1, 2019 05:04 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, proveedor líder de almacenamiento hiperconvergente para copias de seguridad, anunció hoy su participación en Acronis Global Cyber Summit, la cumbre mundial sobre cibernética de Acronis, a celebrarse en el famoso Fontainebleau Resort en Miami Beach, Florida, del 13 al 16 de octubre de 2019. El evento inaugural revelará innovaciones trascendentes, brindará oportunidades de alianzas estratégicas y ofrecerá capacitación en el creciente campo de la protección cibernética.
Si bien la seguridad cibernética y la protección de datos suelen considerarse como dos conceptos separados, la realidad es que, en el mundo digital moderno, no puede existir uno sin el otro. La Acronis Cyber Summit es la materialización de una revolución para converger la seguridad cibernética y la protección de datos en un solo concepto holístico, el de Protección Cibernética. Y ExaGrid marchará junto a Acronis al frente de esta nueva revolución.
La cumbre incluirá presentaciones de gran cantidad de expertos, entre ellos, Robert Herjavec, destacado especialista en seguridad cibernética y copresentador de Shark Tank, el programa de televisión ganador de un Emmy; Eric O’Neill, autor y exoperador de contrainteligencia del FBI; y Keren Elazari, analista en seguridad y escritor reconocido internacionalmente.
Especialistas de fama mundial analizarán el concepto de lo que llegó a llamarse "estar #CyberFit" (cibernéticamente en buena forma) y las mejores prácticas en gestión de datos. Para ello, abordarán cinco vectores que comprenden a una protección cibernética efectiva: Protección, Accesibilidad, Privacidad y Seguridad (SAPAS, por sus siglas en inglés).
ExaGrid, un socio estratégico de Acronis, participará como patrocinador Oro y auspiciará el Pabellón 14. En el evento, ExaGrid presentará su nueva solución combinada con Acronis para el almacenamiento y la protección de datos periféricos. Tom Gillispie, director de Integración de Aplicaciones y Gestión de Productos de ExaGrid, copresentará una sesión con Acronis sobre la combinación de la copia de seguridad Acronis® con equipos de copia de seguridad basados en disco de alta eficiencia de ExaGrid, con un proceso fácil de manejar y una solución rentable para el almacenamiento y la copia de seguridad de sitios en forma remota. Además, ExaGrid asistirá a sesiones solo para socios y eventos sociales y de establecimiento de contactos exclusivos.
“Es un placer para ExaGrid asociarse a Acronis y presentar al mercado una nueva solución para el almacenamiento y la copia de seguridad de sitios en forma remota”, comentó Bill Andrews, presidente y director ejecutivo de ExaGrid. “Los clientes que asistan a la Acronis Global Cyber Summit aprenderán cómo pueden obtener ventajas de un verdadero entorno de almacenamiento estable de extremo a extremo al combinar Acronis, su aplicación de copia de seguridad compatible, y ExaGrid.”
“No podemos estar más contentos de reunir a la comunidad de protección cibernética en la primera Acronis Global Cyber Summit”, comentó Serguei Beloussov (SB), fundador y subdirector ejecutivo de Acronis. “La cumbre es el destino obligado para revendedores, proveedores de servicios en la nube, proveedores de software independiente y TI empresarial que deseen comprender y capitalizar las tendencias emergentes, las innovaciones y los conocimientos accionables en el punto de encuentro entre la protección de datos y seguridad cibernética”.
Para obtener más información sobre Acronis Cyber Summit, visite https://acronis.events/summit2019/.
Acerca de ExaGrid
ExaGrid ofrece almacenamiento hiperconvergente inteligente para copias de seguridad con deduplicación de datos, una zona de aterrizaje exclusiva y una arquitectura de escalabilidad horizontal. La zona de aterrizaje de ExaGrid permite realizar las copias de seguridad, las restauraciones y recuperaciones de MV instantáneas más rápidas. Su arquitectura incluye dispositivos completos en un sistema escalable y garantiza una ventana de copia de seguridad de duración fija a medida que los datos crecen, lo que permite eliminar las actualizaciones estructurales costosas. Visítenos en exagrid.com o conéctese con nosotros en LinkedIn. Vea lo que nuestros clientes tienen para decir sobre sus experiencias con ExaGrid y por qué ahora dedican mucho menos tiempo a las copias de seguridad en nuestra sección.
Acerca de Acronis
Acronis es líder mundial en protección cibernética y resuelve los desafíos de protección, accesibilidad, privacidad, autenticidad y seguridad (SAPAS) con soluciones innovadoras de copia de seguridad, seguridad, recuperación de desastres e intercambio y sincronización de archivos empresariales que se ejecutan en entornos híbridos en la nube: en el lugar, en la nube o en la periferia. Con la optimización de tecnologías de IA y autenticación de datos basados en cadena de bloque, Acronis protege todos los datos, en cualquier entorno, tanto físico como virtual, en la nube, cargas de trabajo móviles y aplicaciones.
Con 500 000 clientes empresariales y una potente comunidad mundial de revendedores, socios proveedores de software independientes y proveedores de servicios con la API de Acronis, Acronis cuenta con la confianza del 80 % de las empresas en Fortune 1000 y más de 5 millones de clientes. Con sede central dual en Suiza y en Singapur, Acronis es una organización global con oficinas en todo el mundo y clientes y socios en más de 150 países. Obtenga más información en acronis.com.
ExaGrid es una marca comercial registrada de ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Las marcas comerciales restantes son propiedad de sus respectivos titulares.
