FLIR lance Raymarine DockSense Alert

|October 1, 2019 06:20 PM EDT
FLIR Systems (Nasdaq : FLIR) annonce le lancement de Raymarine DockSense™ Alert, une nouveauté parmi les technologies d’amarrage intelligent de Raymarine, conçue pour une gamme de plus gros navires. Dévoilé début 2019, ce logiciel DockSense de Raymarine est, dans le secteur de la navigation de plaisance, la première solution de reconnaissance intelligente d’objets et d’amarrage assisté par détection du mouvement. Basé sur cette technologie en instance de brevet, DockSense Alert peut être installé sur n’importe quel bateau pour aider les commandants de bord à surveiller leur environnement en toute sécurité et à amarrer leurs bateaux en toute confiance.
DockSense Alert for boats is similar to driver-assist capabilities of today’s modern automobiles. It detects, displays, and alerts the captain to obstacles around the boat using FLIR machine vision camera technology and video analytics. (Photo: Business Wire)
Semblable aux capacités d’assistance au conducteur, des voitures modernes d’aujourd’hui, DockSense Alert détecte, affiche et informe le commandant de bord, des obstacles autour du bateau, à l’aide de la technologie de caméra à vision par ordinateur et de l’analyse vidéo, de FLIR. Les flux vidéo en direct de chaque caméra DockSense facilitent la détection des angles morts à l’aide d’un affichage Raymarine Axiom®, tandis que la reconnaissance intelligente d’objets DockSense permet d’éviter les éraflures, les collisions et les manœuvres risquées qui peuvent être coûteuses et pénibles.
Les systèmes DockSense Alert comprennent un ensemble d’une à cinq caméras de vision stéréoscopiques DockSense et un processeur central connecté à un écran ou à un réseau Raymarine Axiom. DockSense Alert mesure avec précision les distances qui séparent le navire du quai, des pilotis et d’autres navires amarrés, et fournit des indicateurs visuels en temps réel ainsi qu’une projection en direct des images de la caméra sur les écrans multifonctions Raymarine Axiom. Le système fournit également des alarmes sonores et visuelles pour alerter le commandant de bord en temps réel des effets du vent, du courant et de la poussée de l’hélice.
« Amarrer un bateau peut être une expérience stressante, même pour les commandants de bord les plus expérimentés », a confié Travis Merrill, président de l’unité commerciale de FLIR. « Notre système DockSense Alert, avec ses alertes intelligentes et ses images en direct, aide à réduire le stress lié à l’accostage et améliore les compétences en manœuvre d’embarcation, du commandant de bord. »
FLIR présentera cette semaine la technologie Raymarine DockSense Alert au salon IBEX de Tampa, en Floride. Les systèmes DockSense Alert seront disponibles pour les partenaires des chantiers navals Raymarine durant le quatrième trimestre 2019. Les systèmes DockSense Alert nécessitent un écran Raymarine Axiom pour fonctionner et sont disponibles dans des formats à une, trois et cinq caméras.
Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur http://www.raymarine.com/docksense.
À propos de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fondée en 1978, FLIR Systems est l’une des plus grandes entreprises de technologie industrielle au monde, spécialisée dans les solutions de détection intelligente pour les applications de défense, industrielles, et commerciales. La vision de FLIR Systems est d’être « Le sixième sens du monde », en créant des technologies qui permettent aux professionnels de prendre des décisions éclairées afin de sauver des vies et des moyens d’existence. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.flir.com, et suivez @flir.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
