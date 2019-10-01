Revolut elege Visa sua principal parceira de emissão para impulsionar uma rápida expansão global

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 07:42 PM EDT
Visa (NYSE:V) e Revolut, fintech líder na Europa, anunciaram hoje um novo acordo que ajudará a Revolut a expandir seu negócio globalmente. Alavancando a marca, escala, presença e aceitação global da Visa, a Revolut conseguirá levar seus produtos a cinco novas regiões e 24 novos mercados, totalizando 56 mercados em todo o mundo. Pelo acordo, a Revolut emitirá principalmente cartões Visa durante a expansão global.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006227/pt/
Leveraging Visa’s brand, scale and global acceptance footprint, Revolut will be able to bring its product offerings to five new regions, reaching 24 new markets, for a total of 56 markets globally. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A Revolut tem um aplicativo móvel por meio do qual os consumidores têm acesso a vários serviços financeiros digitais – todos ligados a um cartão Visa – como câmbio de moeda, controles orçamentários e pagamentos P2P (entre pessoas físicas). Complementando o sucesso do acordo em vigor na Europa, a Visa possibilitará à Revolut lançar seus serviços inicialmente na Austrália, Brasil, Canadá, Japão, Nova Zelândia, Rússia, Singapura e Estados Unidos e, posteriormente, na Argentina, Chile, Colômbia, Hong Kong, Índia, Indonésia, Coreia, Malásia, México, Filipinas, Arábia Saudita, África do Sul, Taiwan, Tailândia, Ucrânia e Vietnã.
“Estamos animados para expandir a parceria que temos com a Visa, líder mundial em pagamentos digitais, para transformar em realidade a visão que nossas empresas compartilham em relação a experiências de pagamento integradas e inovadoras”, diz Nikolay Storonsky, fundador e CEO da Revolut. “O novo acordo global com a Visa é oportuno e chega em um momento em que a Revolut está entrando em novos mercados para oferecer a mais consumidores o controle, a flexibilidade e as funcionalidades inovadoras das quais nossos clientes europeus se beneficiam há anos.”
“A Revolut fez excelentes progressos na entrega de experiências inovadoras e exclusivas aos consumidores na Europa. Estamos muito felizes em ampliar nossa parceria em um momento em que a Revolut trabalha para atingir suas metas de crescimento global e, juntos, vamos impulsionar o aumento do volume na rede Visa’, diz Jack Forestell, diretor de Produtos da Visa. “A Visa é aceita em cerca de 54 milhões de estabelecimentos comerciais, em mais de 200 países, de modo que temos escala, experiência e expertise para ajudar fintechs como a Revolut a se globalizar.”
Visa e Revolut construíram uma forte parceria nos últimos quatro anos. O banco digital alternativo começou emitindo cartões Visa aos seus clientes em toda a Europa em julho de 2017. De lá para cá, conseguiu alavancar a rede global e as capacidades da Visa para ajudar a promover sua rápida expansão global, inclusive emitindo cartões com a marca Visa em todos os grandes mercados europeus hoje.
Nos últimos quatro anos, a Revolut esteve na vanguarda da inovação financeira global. Buscando ajudar o consumidor a gerenciar melhor suas finanças digitalmente, Revolut e Visa disponibilizarão:
- Serviços bancários flexíveis, customizados e integrados: os clientes da Revolut podem receber notificações instantâneas de gastos, além de detalhamentos de gastos mensais e análises orçamentárias divididas por categorias. A opção de complementar o atual aplicativo da Revolut com APIs da Visa, como Visa Token Service e Payments Attribute Account Inquiry, e cartões pré-pagos e de débito Visa oferecem a segurança e a agilidade que os consumidores esperam ao usar um cartão Visa.
- Câmbio de moeda integrado e de baixo custo: uma das opções mais econômicas, a Revolut possibilita que seus clientes façam compras no mundo todo em mais de 150 moedas e portem e façam o câmbio de até 29 moedas e criptomoedas – entre os quais, bitcoin, dólar canadense, dólar americano, peso mexicano, libra esterlina e euros – direto no aplicativo e usando a taxa de câmbio interbancário.
- Pagamentos P2P: com um toque, os consumidores conseguem enviar e solicitar fundos instantaneamente, sem qualquer custo, e rachar a conta em restaurantes e bares com qualquer cliente da Revolut no mundo.
O acordo global entre a Visa e a Revolut complementa o compromisso de longo prazo da Visa com fintechs e apoia as prioridades comerciais estratégicas da empresa, entre as quais:
- Visa Direct, plataforma da Visa que habilita pagamentos mais rápidos a mais de um bilhão de contas financeiras no mundo
- O conjunto de soluções de pagamento B2B da Visa para pequenas e médias empresas e organizações globais
- O compromisso contínuo da Visa de levar opções de pagamento digital à população não bancarizada por meio de programas de impacto social
Sobre a Revolut
A Revolut foi lançada em julho de 2015 por Nik Storonsky e Vlad Yatsenko, ex-banqueiros de investimento do Credit Suisse e Deutsche Bank, como uma alternativa digital aos grandes bancos. Inicialmente, a fintech atraiu clientes ao permitir que eles gastassem e transferissem fundos para o exterior com a taxa de câmbio interbancário; desde então, a empresa atraiu mais de 7 milhões de clientes na Europa com seus resumos de gastos, controles orçamentários, funcionalidades de poupança e câmbio de criptomoeda.
A Revolut já captou cerca de US$ 340 milhões em investimentos, injetados por empresas de capital de risco notáveis como Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital, Balderton Capital e DST Global.
Sobre a Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) é a empresa líder em pagamentos digitais no mundo. Nossa missão é conectar o mundo por meio do que há de mais inovador, confiável e seguro em meios de pagamentos – permitindo que pessoas, negócios e economias prosperem. Nossa avançada rede de processamento global, a VisaNet, oferece pagamentos seguros e confiáveis em todo o mundo e é capaz de processar mais de 65.000 transações por segundo. O foco implacável da empresa em inovação é um catalisador para o rápido crescimento do comércio conectado em qualquer dispositivo e uma força motriz por trás do sonho de um futuro sem dinheiro em papel para todos, em todos os lugares. À medida que o mundo passa do analógico para o digital, a Visa insere sua marca, produtos, pessoas, rede e escala para remodelar o futuro do comércio. Para mais informações visite www.visa.com.br, nossa página no LinkedIn ou siga-nos no twitter @VisaNewsBr. Para saber mais sobre como a Visa realiza suas transações clique aqui.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006227/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT