Planview offre une nouvelle solution d’évaluation des coûts de l’Agile qui élimine le pointage manuel et réduit les difficultés financières liées à l’Agile à grande échelle

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 10:16 PM EDT
Chef de file de la gestion Lean de portefeuilles et de solutions Agile, Planview a annoncé aujourd’hui une solution basée sur kanban pour automatiser la saisie des coûts des équipes Agile, supprimant ainsi un obstacle majeur à l’évolutivité de l’Agile. Cette nouvelle approche, fondée sur l’expertise unique de Planview en matière de gestion de portefeuilles, de gestion financière et de solutions Lean et Agile, calcule automatiquement les heures des équipes Agile, supprimant ainsi le besoin de remplir les relevés d’heures travaillées. Les dirigeants de l’Agile et des finances peuvent désormais constater l’impact de leurs équipes Agile sur le bilan de l’entreprise en identifiant les coûts de développement de l’Agile pour une évaluation correcte des coûts d’investissement et d’exploitation.
« Nous sommes ravis de lancer sur le marché la première solution automatisée d’évalution des coûts des équipes Agile, du développement logiciel aux opérations commerciales », a déclaré Patrick Tickle, directeur Produit, de Planview. « Pour nombre d’entreprises qui passent à l’Agile, les relevés de temps font partie d’un processus commercial ancien ; or, les heures travaillées et les règles de capitalisation représentent en réalité un levier financier conséquent et difficile à éliminer pour la plupart des sociétés. Maintenant, en déplaçant une fiche sur le tableau Planview LeanKit™, le service financier dispose d’informations analysables et exploitables sur les coûts, éliminant par la même occasion les relevés d’heures des membres de l’équipe. Cette innovation profite également à nos clients et supprime un obstacle majeur à l’évolutivité de l’Agile. »
« En qualité de directeur financier, je peux témoigner de l’efficacité de ce calcul du temps des entreprises, qui permet de recueillir des informations entraînant une meilleure capitalisation, ce qui se traduit par un bilan positif. Cette nouvelle fonctionnalité permet au service financier d’innover en fusionnant les pratiques comptables anciennes et modernes et de devenir un partenaire de transformation Agile », a expliqué Todd Sanders, directeur financier de Planview.
Cette solution de prestation Lean et Agile, de Planview tire parti de Planview Enterprise One™ et des fonctionnalités d’entreprise Kanban, du Planview LeanKit, pour synthétiser et convertir les tâches des équipes, le temps de travail et les travaux en cours, en données réelles, consolidées et analysables sur les coûts Agile. Ces informations complètes permettent aux équipes Agile de recevoir le financement et le budget dont elles ont besoin pour leurs projets. Elles suppriment également le besoin de remplir des relevés d’heures, et le rapprochement des feuilles des heures travaillées, ce qui restitue du temps de développement à l’entreprise.
Pour découvrir comment la solution Lean et Agile, de Planview peut aider votre entreprise à optimiser la gestion des coûts et de la capitalisation du développement de l’Agile, visitez le stand de Planview au salon SAFe mondial 2019 à San Diego les 2 et 3 octobre, téléchargez le livret électronique The Challenges of Agile Software Development Costing and Capitalization (Les défis du coût et de la capitalisation du développement du logiciel Agile), ou rendez-vous sur planview.com/lean-agile-delivery.
À propos de Planview
En tant que leader mondial, Planview facilite la réalisation des objectifs d’affaires de toutes les organisations. Nous fournissons les solutions les plus complètes du secteur, conçues pour la planification stratégique, la gestion des portefeuilles et des ressources, la prestation Efficiente et Agile (Lean and Agile), ainsi que la gestion des portefeuilles de produits, des capacités, des technologies, de l’innovation et du travail en collaboration. Nos solutions s’appliquent à toutes les catégories de travail, de ressources et d’organisations, pour répondre aux besoins les plus variés d’équipes, de départements et d’entreprises divers et dispersés. Ayant son siège à Austin, au Texas, Planview compte plus de 700 employés au service de plus de 5 000 clients à travers le monde, grâce à une culture innovante de leadership technologique, à une expertise approfondie du marché, et à des communautés très investies. Pour en savoir plus, visitez www.planview.com.
Planview® est une marque déposée de Planview, Inc.
Toutes les autres marques citées dans ce document sont la propriété de leurs entreprises respectives.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006243/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT