GSMA gibt endgültiges Event-Programm für den mit Spannung erwarteten „MWC 2019 Los Angeles, in Partnerschaft mit CTIA“ bekannt

|October 1, 2019 11:16 PM EDT
Die GSMA gab heute die letzten Aktualisierungen für MWC19 Los Angeles bekannt, einschließlich neuer hochkarätiger Hauptredner, Aussteller und Veranstaltungsdetails. MWC19 Los Angeles findet vom 22. bis 24. Oktober im Los Angeles Convention Center statt und wird die mobile Technologiebranche zusammenführen, um die neue Ära der intelligenten Konnektivität vorzustellen, die durch 5G möglich wird.
„Die GSMA ist stolz darauf, die Branche auf der MWC zusammenzubringen – der weltweit führenden Veranstaltung für mobile Technologien. Unser Kongress in Los Angeles gewinnt weiter an Dynamik und wird hochinteressant“, so John Hoffman, CEO bei GSMA Ltd. Mit 5G, AI, IOT und der zunehmenden Bedeutung der Technologie wird unsere Branche auch in Zukunft gestalten, wie Milliarden von Menschen Inhalte konsumieren, Geschäfte abwickeln und Lebensqualität hinzugewinnen.“
Neue Referenten angekündigt
Die GSMA ist sehr erfreut, die Ergänzung von acht neuen Hauptrednern bekannt geben zu können, darunter Führungskräfte von Mobilfunkbetreibern und Organisationen, die die Zukunft des Mobilfunks vorantreiben. Die neuen Referenten sind:
- Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo
- Eric Garcetti, Bürgermeister von Los Angeles
- James Gowen, Chairman, GeSI
- Christopher Wellise, Chief Sustainability Officer, HP Enterprise
- Kathryn Schloessman, Präsident und CEO, Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission
- Doug Arent, Deputy Associate Lab Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Michel Combes, CEO, Sprint
- Thomas Gewecke, Chief Digital Officer und EVP, Strategy and Business Development, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Diese Führungskräfte ergänzen die bereits angekündigten Hauptredner von Unternehmen und Organisationen wie CTIA, Ericsson, der Federal Communications Commission, der GSMA, der Intel Corporation, Nokia, OpenTable, Refinery29, U.S. Cellular, Verizon und Viacom.
Außer den Vorträgen bietet das Konferenzprogramm acht offene Summits und 46 themenzentrierte Konferenzsitzungen. Der CTIA-Track „Everything Policy Track“ widmet sich wieder den wichtigsten Themen im Bereich Regulierung und Politik, die die Branche beeinflussen. Der GSMA Telco Cloud Summit befasst sich mit den neuesten Lösungen für Cloud-Konnektivität, wie z. B. Netzwerkfunktions-Virtualisierungsinfrastruktur (NFV), Network-Slicing und Edge-Computing. VMWare, Dell Technologies und Intel sind bestätigte Sponsoren des GSMA Telco Cloud Summit. Erstmals werden bei der diesjährigen Auflage des Events alle Teilnehmer Zugang zu attraktiven Rednern haben, die an den „Showfloor Talks“ mit den Schwerpunkten 5G und IoT teilnehmen.
Die GSMA kündigte Asocs als Supporting Sponsor des 5G-Konferenzthemas, Ericsson als Headline-Sponsor des 5G Security Summit sowie DMI als Supporting Sponsor des Connected Vehicles Summit an.
Künstliche Intelligenz beim MWC Los Angeles
MWC Los Angeles präsentiert das erste Applied AI Forum und die Global AI Challenge, jeweils organisiert von der GSMA und den Partnern STC, Telenor, Telus, dem Alan Turing Institute und Turkcell. Im Rahmen des Forums werden auch die Ergebnisse der Global AI Challenge der GSMA vorgestellt, durch die herausgefunden werden soll, wie mithilfe von KI globale gesellschaftliche und wirtschaftliche Vorteile erzielt werden können.
Weitere Informationen zum Konferenzprogramm finden Sie unter: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/
Weitere teilnehmende Unternehmen angekündigt
Die GSMA hat weitere Teilnehmer bekannt gegeben, darunter Assurant Solutions, Bank of America, Comfone, Dell Technologies, Facebook, Inseego, Intel, Ontrion, Orca Wave, Reliance Trading, SafeToNet, SGS North America und Tech Data. Diese Unternehmen erweitern die Liste der zuvor bestätigten Aussteller und Teilnehmer Amazon, AMD, ARM, Cisco, Corning Optical Communications, Ericsson, Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Mastercard, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sprint, T-Mobile und Verizon. Weitere Informationen zum MWC19 in Los Angeles finden Sie unter: www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibition.
Die Stadt Los Angeles bei der GSMA Innovation City
Auf der GSMA Innovation City werden die neuesten Smart-City-Initiativen vorgestellt und neue spannende interaktive Inhalte präsentiert, die zeigen, wie mobile Technologien Städte intelligenter, sicherer und nachhaltiger machen. Die Stadt Los Angeles und ihre Industriepartner werden die neuesten Smart City-Services und -Lösungen vorstellen. Weitere neue Partner von Innovation City sind 3Cinteractive, BeWhere, L-Spark Inc., Summit Tech und Telit. Nähere Informationen zu Innovation City finden Sie unter: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/exhibitor/gsma-innovation-city/.
Spectrum-Wettbewerb im Mittelpunkt
Am Mittwoch, 23. Oktober, findet auf der Keynote-Bühne die Spectrum Collaboration Challenge (SC2) der US-amerikanischen Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) statt. Das Finale im MWC Los Angeles ist der Höhepunkt eines dreijährigen Wettbewerbs, bei dem 10 Teams gegeneinander antreten, um Preise in Höhe von fast 4 Millionen US-Dollar zu gewinnen. Beim SC2 haben globale Teams die jüngsten Fortschritte im Bereich der KI mit den wachsenden Kapazitäten softwaredefinierter Radios (SDR) kombiniert, um Funknetzwerke zu erstellen, die in der Lage sind, das Funkspektrum autonom zu verwalten. Weitere Informationen zum SC2 finden Sie unter: www.SpectrumCollaborationChallenge.com/.
Sprecher des 4YFN Startup-Event bekannt gegeben
Das Startup-Event „Four Years From Now“ (4YFN) stellt innovative Technologien und Lösungen vor und unterstützt die Gründung von Jointventures unter 300 teilnehmenden Startups und Investoren. Auf der 4YFN-Konferenzbühne werden Vorträge von 70 Referenten erwartet, darunter:
- Joe Lynch, Leiter Broadcast, Electronic Arts
- Andy Yang, CEO, Indiegogo
- Jill Cress, CMO, National Geographic Partners
- Bill McCullough, Vizepräsident und Creative Director, NFL Media
Weitere Informationen zu 4YFN, einschließlich des vollständigen Programms, finden Sie unter: https://www.4yfn.com/los-angeles/.
Women4Tech fördert Geschlechtervielfalt
Der Women4Tech Summit, der Teil des Women4Tech-Programms ist, umfasst sechs Veranstaltungen, die sich mit der anhaltenden Kluft zwischen den Geschlechtern in der Branche beschäftigen werden. Die neuen bestätigten Sprecher sind:
- Susan Johnson, Executive Vice President, Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T
- Rashida Shehabi, Programmleiterin, Mobile and Commerce Technology, Bank of America
- Shameka Young, Vice President, Communications, Media and Technology Management Consulting and Digital Infrastructure, Cognizant
- Cheryl Miller van Dÿck, Gründungsdirektorin, Digital Leadership Institute
- Tara Chklovski, CEO and Gründerin, Technovation
Die Bank of America wurde als Women4Tech Headline Sponsor und AnitaB.org als Women4Tech Partner bestätigt. Weitere Informationen zum Women4Tech-Programm beim MWC19 in Los Angeles finden Sie unter www.mwclosangeles.com/events/women4tech/.
Partnerprogramme beim MWC Los Angeles
Zu den neuen Veranstaltungspartnern zählen Cognizant, HRTS, NVIDIA und das Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum. Während des MWC werden insgesamt 24 IoT- und 5G-Talks stattfinden. Weitere Informationen zu Partnerprogrammen, einschließlich des vollständigen Zeitplans, finden Sie unter www.mwclosangeles.com/conference-programs/partner-programs/.
Zu den von der GSMA angekündigten MWC19-Medienpartnern in Los Angeles zählen CBS Interactive, FORTUNE, LinkedIn, Mobile World Live und die Wall Street Journal Barron’s Group.
Am Montag, 21. Oktober, noch vor dem offiziellen Start des MWC19 Los Angeles, wird Jensen Huang, CEO und Gründer von NVIDIA, neue Produkte und Partnerschaften vorstellen, die intelligente Konnektivität für eine breite Palette von Branchen vorantreiben, wie Telekommunikation, Einzelhandel und Fertigung. Dieser Vortrag findet von 15.00 bis 17.00 Uhr in der Petree Hall des LACC statt. Für weitere Informationen und zur Anmeldung besuchen Sie bitte: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/session/nvidia-keynote/.
Mitmischen beim MWC19 Los Angeles
Ein von Inseego gesponserter Begrüßungsempfang ist für Dienstag, 22. Oktober, um 16.30 Uhr auf der Networking Plaza des LACC in der West Hall geplant. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter: https://www.mwclosangeles.com/session/welcome-reception/.
Weitere Informationen zum MWC19 in Los Angeles rund um Teilnahme, Anmeldung von Ausstellungsständen oder Partnerschaften, finden Sie unter www.mwclosangeles.com. Verfolgen Sie Entwicklungen und Updates auf Twitter @GSMA und #MWC19, auf unserer LinkedIn MWC-Seite https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwclosangeles/ und auf Facebook unter https://www.facebook.com/MWCLosAngeles/.
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint mehr als 750 Netzbetreiber weltweit sowie rund 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen sowie Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert außerdem die branchenweit führenden MWC-Events, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie die regionalen Mobile 360-Konferenzen.
Nähere Informationen erhalten Sie auf der Unternehmenswebsite von GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
Über CTIA
CTIA® (www.ctia.org) repräsentiert die US-amerikanische Mobilkommunikationsbranche sowie die Unternehmen eines weitläufigen Mobilfunksystems, die amerikanische Nutzer in die Lage versetzen, ein vernetztes Leben gemäß des 21. Jahrhunderts zu führen. Zu den Mitgliedern der Vereinigung gehören Mobilnetzanbieter, Gerätehersteller, Lieferanten sowie App- und Content-Anbieter. Die CTIA setzt sich auf sämtlichen Regierungsebenen unermüdlich für eine Politik ein, die Innovation und Investitionen im Mobilfunkbereich fördert. Die Vereinigung koordiniert darüber hinaus beste Vorgehensweisen auf freiwilliger Basis, richtet Schulungsveranstaltungen aus, die die Wireless-Branche voranbringen, und ist an der Produktion der führenden Wireless-Messe beteiligt. Die CTIA wurde 1984 gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Washington, D.C.
