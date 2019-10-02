$10.5 Billion Network Security Firewall Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, and Deployment Mode - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 2, 2019 06:28 AM EDT
The "Network Security Firewall Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component, and Deployment Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network security firewall market is accounted to US$ 3,525.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 10,531.1 Mn by 2027.
The global Network Security Firewall market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. Cybersecurity industry in the country is highly advanced in terms of the know-how and volume of local industry professionals. Moreover, recent incidences, including enterprise-level cyber-attacks and international cyberwarfare, have augmented awareness of cybersecurity threats and have boosted demand for cybersecurity products.
The need for better security solutions remains significant for an extensive range of IT sectors, such as business analytics; cloud computing; mobile computing; and social media. Also, automotive systems' vulnerability to hacking remains a concern is responsible for boosting the entire Network Security Firewall market.
A key trend which will predominantly affect the Network Security Firewall market in the coming years is the Emergence of network security threats and attacks, and Network threat caused by the widespread adoption of IoT. As IoT deployment continue to soar, the market is anticipated to experience network security threats such as the IoT Botnets.
The terminology defines how hackers might make this new system their point for substantial incidences by penetrating devices that plug into IoT. In the year 2016, the leaked Mirai code had created a highly effective horde of bots resulting in an array of DDoS attacks. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the Network Security Firewall market.
Network Security Firewall market by component is segmented into solution and services. SS7 firewall solutions hold the highest market share. The SS7 Firewall is used to secure the internal network deprived of any external interruptions. This firewall comprises both hardware and software features to complete the real-time SS7 signaling and tracking traffic inspection. The SS7 Firewall identify and block all fraudulent attempts made by the frauds to have access to the internal network via the SS7 layer, thereby furnishing the future of Network Security Firewall line fit market.
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Network Security Firewall Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Network Security Firewall Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Driver
5.1.1 Network Threat Caused By Widespread Adoption of IoT
5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud and BYOD
5.1.3 Substantial Growth in SMS Firewall Demand Would Drive the Market
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Workforces
5.3 Opportunity
5.3.1 Emergence of New Network Security Threats and Attacks to Reinforce the Demand for Network Security Firewall in Future
5.3.2 Rising adoption of Network Function Virtualization
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Next Generation Firewalls to Replace the Current Network Security Firewalls
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Network Security Firewall- Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Network Security Firewall Market Overview
6.2 Global Network Security Firewall Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
7. Network Security Firewall Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 -By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Network Security Firewall Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3.2.1 SMS Firewall Market
7.3.2.1.1 Overview
7.3.2.1.2 SMS Firewall Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3.2.1.2.1 A2P SMS Market
7.3.2.1.2.2 P2A SMS Market
7.3.2.2 Signalling Firewall Market
7.3.2.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2.2 Signalling Firewall Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3.2.2.2.1 SS7 Firewall Market
7.3.2.2.2.2 Diameter Firewall Market
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services Market Forecasts and Analysis
8. Network Security Firewall Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 -By Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Global Network Security Firewall Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 On-Premises Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Cloud Market Forecasts and Analysis
9. Network Security Firewall Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Network Security Firewall Market - Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Initiative
10.3 Investment Scenario
10.4 New Product Development
11. Network Security Firewall Market - Key Company Profiles
- Adaptive Mobile Security
- AMD Telecom SA
- ANAM Technologies
- Cellusys
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Mobelium Inc.
- Omobio Pvt. Ltd.
- Openmind Networks
- SAP SE
- Symsoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk4bbb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005416/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT