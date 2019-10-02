SolarWinds Invites Tech Pros to Eighth Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event

|By Business Wire
|
|October 2, 2019 06:51 AM EDT
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its eighth annual THWACKcamp™, a two-day virtual event scheduled for October 16 – 17, 2019. THWACKcamp is the largest SolarWinds community event, with thousands of technology professionals tuning in to learn new skills, see product how-tos, and connect in real time with other THWACK® community members.
THWACKcamp is a free, worldwide virtual IT learning event connecting skilled technology professionals with industry experts and SolarWinds technical staff. This year, the event has evolved to bring more sessions to user community members and offer new ways to interact and engage with the content.
In this year’s IT Trends Report, 70% of surveyed IT pros expressed concern regarding the gap in available upskill training and what they need to meet the performance challenges of hybrid environments over the next three to five years. THWACKcamp was created to provide IT pros with easy access to educational content when budgets don’t allow for travel to industry events, and delivers on-demand versions of all sessions in recognition of IT pros’ schedule constraints.
Continuing the exploration of the IT pro’s journey into the cloud, this year’s event also features five sessions co-presented with Microsoft Cloud Senior Advocates - Anthony Bartolo, Sonia Cuff, Pierre Roman, Phoummala Schmitt, and Cloud Advocate Team Lead - Rick Claus, discussing how tech pros not only can lift and shift to the cloud, but improve and move their monitoring best practices along with their workloads. In a THWACK member census earlier this year, 54% of those surveyed reported they are using Microsoft® Azure® as their cloud provider – more than any other provider.
“As the lines between data center, cloud, and applications become increasingly blurred, technology professionals are faced with an urgent need for a greater breadth and depth of skillsets,” said Joe Kim, EVP, engineering and global CTO, SolarWinds. “We’re excited to introduce more than double the number of hands-on and how-to sessions this year and help empower today’s technology professionals to be successful in tomorrow’s IT environments.”
Participants who register for the event in advance also gain exclusive access to pre-THWACKcamp “Ask Me (Almost) Anything” sessions and will have the opportunity to submit questions or upvote questions for SolarWinds Head Geeks™ and experts to answer in live, on-camera sessions. Recordings of the first four AM(a)A sessions are available online, and the final session will take place on October 9.
With 45 sessions—more than double THWACKcamp 2018—interspersing deep-dive topics with quick how-tos over two days, this year’s event covers everything from network monitoring and management to application performance monitoring, budgeting, security and governance, cloud and DevOps, managed services, IT operations management, IT service management, logging, and more.
THWACKcamp 2019 Event Schedule
Day One: October 16, 2019
|
Day One Welcome
|
9:00 a.m. CT
|
Network Management Sessions
|
The Case for Making Your Case
|
9:05 a.m. CT
|
Customers > Tech
Featuring Josh Biggley, Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Applications, Cardinal Health
|
9:30 a.m. CT
|
So, You Inherited Orion
|
10:00 a.m. CT
|
The Four Questions Every Monitoring Engineer Is Asked
|
10:15 a.m. CT
|
How the Federal Government Modernizes Networks
|
10:30 a.m. CT
|
Application Management Sessions
|
Your Boss Wants Dashboards, And All You Have Is Data
|
11:00 a.m. CT
|
The Right Tool for the Job: Website Performance Monitoring
|
11:15 a.m. CT
|
The Big Fail: Avoiding Career-Limiting OpEx Bills
|
11:30 a.m. CT
|
The Right Tool for the Job: Log Management Analytics
|
11:45 a.m. CT
|
From Traditional IT to Cloud-First: A Success Story
Featuring Chris Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, Traxo
|
12:00 p.m. CT
|
The Right Tool for the Job: Application Performance Monitoring
|
12:15 p.m. CT
|
Tools Sessions
|
Five Tools, Enormous IT Impact
Featuring Doug Tedder, Principal Consultant, Tedder Consulting, LLC
|
12:30 p.m. CT
|
Using ipMonitor® in Your Small Business
|
12:45 p.m. CT
|
Dameware® Remote Everywhere: Help from Anywhere
|
1:00 p.m. CT
|
Help Desk Success Starts with Users
Featuring Kathy Hausmann, Associate Director of Technology Support Services, Saint Mary’s College
|
1:10 p.m. CT
|
IT Operations Management Sessions
|
Scaling Up and Out with Microsoft Azure
Featuring Pierre Roman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
1:30 p.m. CT
|
Change Is Good. Monitoring Change Is Better.
|
1:50 p.m. CT
|
Fitting into IT Society
Featuring Stephen Foskett, Organizer in Chief, Tech Field Day
|
2:00 p.m. CT
|
Your Golden Ticket to Alert Reduction
|
2:20 p.m. CT
Day Two: October 17
|
Day Two Welcome
|
9:00 a.m. CT
|
IT Operations Management Sessions
|
Upgrade, Migrate, or Both?
Featuring Zack Mutchler, Monitoring Engineer – Healthcare Sector
|
9:05 a.m. CT
|
Cloud Spoils Everything
Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft
|
9:30 a.m. CT
|
Bust the Ghost VMs in Your Cloud Closet
|
9:45 a.m. CT
|
2012 Upgrade Grief Therapy
Featuring Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft
|
9:55 a.m. CT
|
A Ghost in SolarWinds Machine Learning
Featuring Anthony Bartolo, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
10:15 a.m. CT
|
Security Sessions
|
Cloudy with a Chance of Governance: RBACK, Policy, and Improving Cloud Confidence
Featuring Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
10:30 a.m. CT
|
Best Practices Against Account Takeover
Featuring Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer, SpyCloud
|
10:45 a.m. CT
|
Who Moved My Active Directory®?
Featuring Sonia Cuff, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
11:00 a.m. CT
|
Managed Services Sessions
|
Sticky Security to Extend Your Value
|
11:30 a.m. CT
|
Tech Growth Recipes: The Best Ingredients for the Business
Featuring David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer, Corsica Tech
|
11:40 a.m. CT
|
Backstage Tour: How the SolarWinds Internal Help Desk Supports Users
|
12:00 p.m. CT
|
Automation for the Win
|
12:10 p.m. CT
|
Secret Keys to the Password Kingdom
|
12:20 p.m. CT
|
IT Service Management Sessions
|
Graduating from Help Desk to Integrated Service Desk
|
12:30 p.m. CT
|
Speedy Solutions Suggested: AI in the Service Desk
|
12:50 p.m. CT
|
One Service Desk to Rule Them All: IT Service Management (ITSM) for Your Employees
|
1:00 p.m. CT
|
The Orion Platform Sessions
|
Introducing the New Orion Mapping Engine
|
1:30 p.m. CT
|
Observability in Data Center Networks
Featuring Peter Phaal, President, Imon Corp.
|
1:45 p.m. CT
|
Go Big or Go Home
Featuring Jez Marsh, Owner & Principal Consultant, Silverback Systems Services, Ltd.
|
2:10 p.m. CT
Register today to join the eighth annual THWACKcamp free IT virtual event.
Connect with SolarWinds
#SWIevents
#THWACKcamp
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them in places like our THWACK online community allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.
The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.
© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005434/en/
