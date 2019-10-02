Mood Media Unveils Harmony, Its New, Next-Generation End-to-End Brand Experience Platform

|By Business Wire
|
|October 2, 2019 07:03 AM EDT
Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience, today unveiled Harmony, its new all-in-one multimedia Brand Experience Platform. This proprietary technology platform enables brands to connect and manage all of their in-store content – including music, messaging, visuals and interactive components – through one singular content management system (CMS). With Harmony, brands are now able to control and run all of their in-store experiences off one easy-to-use digital dashboard, ensuring all media elements are running in harmony with one another.
Mood Harmony allows brands to shift away from using different devices and platforms, instead providing one cohesive system that simplifies and streamlines their ability to create and execute the entire in-store experience.
“Our new Harmony platform alleviates major pain points that many retailers and other consumer-facing businesses deal with due to having to use multiple vendors and systems,” said David Hoodis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mood Media. “With our new end-to-end offering, brands gain the unprecedented ability to manage all of their tech-powered in-store experiences in one place, via an easy-to-use dashboard.”
Additionally, Mood Media is introducing the Harmony A/V Media Player, one of the newest offerings available within Mood’s Harmony platform. This new compact multimedia device gives brands the ability to play and support robust HD content from a single player – including music, HD video, HTML5, RSS feeds, live streaming and more – all powering the in-store customer experience from start to finish. Other features include:
- Unmatched music control - users have access to a multitude of professionally-designed music programming options, which are all backed by the world’s largest library of fully-licensed music for business
- Easy visual content management - users can instantly manage and schedule Digital Signage solutions across multiple locations
- Easy installation through its simple plug and play installation with built-in mounting ports
- Active monitoring of updates, email player status alerts and system logs
- Expandable storage ranging from 16 to 256GB, which allows users to store a wealth of Music, Messaging and Digital Signage Content
- Energy efficiency, using under 10W of power no matter what content it’s playing
“This device is the newest hardware option within our Harmony platform, which gives our clients – including those in retail, QSR, automotive, healthcare and hospitality industries – a true one-stop-shop where they can operate all of their in-store solutions from a single multimedia platform, significantly reducing IT headaches and interoperability costs,” said Trey Courtney, Global Chief Product & Partnership Officer of Mood Media. “With these latest innovations, businesses can now have a complete all-in-one solution to execute their branded in-store experiences. And, they can rest assured that their customers are enjoying an interactive shopping experience that is truly cohesive and complementary to their brand.”
About Mood Media
Mood Media is the world’s leading in-store media solutions company dedicated to elevating the Customer Experience. We create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers through the right combination of sight, sound, scent, social and systems solutions. We reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe. Mood’s clients include businesses of all sizes and market sectors, from the world’s most recognized retailers and hotels to quick-service restaurants, local banks and thousands of small businesses. For more details: www.moodmedia.com.
