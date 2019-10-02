Zulily Launches Best Price Promise: Beginning New Era of Price Transparency

Online retailer Zulily announced today the launch of its first-ever competitor price feature to add to its fun and unique shopping experience. Fifty-nine percent (59%) of online shoppers are doing more comparison shopping and are more informed than they were previously.1 Last year, 90% of U.S. holiday shoppers used more than one channel to shop, signaling that consumers are checking multiple retailers before making purchases.2 In advance of the holiday season, to delight its passionate and loyal customer base, Zulily debuts a site and in-app competitor price feature showing how its prices compare to Amazon and Walmart. The new feature also coincides with the launch of its new holiday price guarantee, the Best Price Promise.

Every day, Zulily launches a hundred curated sales featuring thousands of great products at up to 70% off. The sales usually run for a small window of time (72 hours) and feature unique brands exclusive to Zulily, along with boutique and well-loved large national brands. This holiday season, along with the unparalleled special finds, Zulily brings shoppers the ability to compare prices directly on Zulily.com. This new feature demonstrates Zulily’s commitment to saving holiday shoppers both time and money.

While many consumers perceive Amazon or Walmart to have the lowest prices, Zulily’s price comparison feature shows otherwise. According to a study conducted by Wakefield Research, online shoppers currently perceive Walmart to be the leader for the lowest price products at thirty-eight percent (38%) coming in ahead of Amazon at twenty-seven percent (27%).5 However, the new price comparison feature on Zulily reveals that, approximately 97% of the time Zulily has lower prices than these larger retailers for identical products.3 This year alone, internal analytics show that these lower prices on Zulily have saved its customers millions of dollars as compared to Amazon and Walmart prices.4

“In connection with our new competitor price feature, and in support of our mission to deliver value, we also created the Best Price Promise to bring a level of transparency and simplicity to the customer by elevating the retail tradition of price match guarantees in the age of mobile shopping. We are always focused on how we matter in the lives of our customers, and while our loyalists love us for the special, unique finds you can’t find anywhere else, we also know they love to shop and purchase beloved household name brands at a great value,” said Jeff Yurcisin, President, Zulily.

Zulily holiday shoppers purchasing multiple gifts will find lower prices than Amazon and Walmart, in the range of 24-30%, based on a study of randomized sampling of two item pairings across 16 popular categories conducted by Wakefield Research.5

“While shoppers perceive that Amazon and Walmart have the lowest prices, we are confident that we provide shoppers the best deal. Pricing is so easily obfuscated across the web. When you think about saving $5-$10 on an item, and purchasing multiple items, per order, which many of our customers do, that’s meaningful to a household budget at scale. We want to make shopping fun, but also recognize that our customers are savvy and making informed choices as families seek to maximize their budgets, especially during the holiday season,” said Jeff Yurcisin, Zulily President.

During this holiday season, Zulily brings shoppers everywhere the joy of shopping by debuting new programs providing:

Site and In-App Competitor Price Comparison Feature: On product pages, shoppers will see the Best Price Promise badge. And, for those items where a UPC code can be matched, the lowest competitive price from Amazon or Walmart at that time will be surfaced and shown alongside the Zulily price.

Best Price Promise: Zulily reinforces its commitment to great products from incredible vendors at the lowest prices with the debut of its Best Price Promise. If on rare occasion that a shopper finds a lower price for an item on Amazon or Walmart, Zulily will match the competitors’ price.

From Oct. 2 to Dec. 19, 2019, the Zulily Competitor Price Comparison Feature and Best Price Promise will be available to all U.S. customers. Any customer finding an identical item with a lower price on Amazon or Walmart can submit a price match request. See full terms and conditions of the Best Price Promise here.

About Zulily, LLC

Zulily, LLC is an online retailer that launches a new store on its mobile apps and website every day. By creating an immersive and entertaining shopping experience featuring hundreds of sales and thousands of products at great prices, Zulily invites shoppers around the world to discover a wide assortment of curated products for themselves, their families, and their homes. Zulily’s wide variety of merchandise spans: size-inclusive women’s, men’s & kid’s apparel, accessories, and footwear; toys for every age and stage; beauty & wellness; and items for the home. Unique products from up-and-coming brands are featured alongside favorites from household names, giving customers something new to discover every day, delivered on a fun mobile shopping experience that sparks inspiration. Zulily launched in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and China. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB), which includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, “Qurate Retail Group”), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being #1 in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

