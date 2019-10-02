Sapiens y FRISS: Se asocian para lograr un seguro equitativo

|By Business Wire
October 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ y TASE: SPNS), un proveedor global líder de soluciones de software para la industria de seguros, ha anunciado hoy la ampliación de su ecosistema en crecimiento al asociarse con FRISS, el líder del mercado en soluciones de mitigación del riesgo y detección de fraude accionadas con IA para seguros generales. Esta asociación forma parte de la estrategia de Sapiens para ayudar a sus clientes mejorar la mitigación del riesgo y la reducción del fraude, mejorar la experiencia del cliente para las pólizas y los siniestros de bajo riesgo y poner a disposición de sus clientes innovadoras soluciones insurtech.
Impulsadas por una combinación única de indicadores de riesgo y de fraude listos para usar e inteligencia artificial, las soluciones de FRISS analizan las solicitudes de pólizas, renovaciones, presupuestos y siniestros de alto riesgo, detección del fraude y cumplimiento normativo, para impulsar un crecimiento rentable. La evaluación automatizada de riesgos de FRISS permite a las aseguradoras mejorar la experiencia del cliente acelerando el proceso de suscripción y eliminando la fricción durante los pagos de siniestros. Los casos sospechosos se pueden investigar inmediatamente, y las aseguradoras se benefician de la información para la toma de decisiones. FRISS da soporte a las aplicaciones de compensación de los trabajadores y otras líneas de negocio de las que, con frecuencia, las aseguradoras se benefician.
La integración entre FRISS y las soluciones de Sapiens será perfecta para seguros generales y ofrecerá respaldo en todo el ciclo de vida de pólizas/siniestros, y permitirá al personal tomar las mejores decisiones durante las cotizaciones, el manejo de siniestros y las investigaciones. El primer enfoque será completar la integración eficiente de la solución de manejo de siniestros, seguida de la compensación de trabajadores y del proceso de suscripción.
"El fraude tiene un impacto profundo y negativo en la industria de seguros, alrededor del diez por ciento de las pérdidas se deben a siniestros ilegítimos", señaló Jeroen Morrenhof, cofundador y CEO de FRISS. “Juntos estamos haciendo más equitativo al sector de seguros. Esto se logra no sólo luchando contra el fraude de manera efectiva, sino también evitando que los estafadores ingresen a las aseguradoras y garantizando que los clientes honestos tengan la mejor experiencia. Asociarnos con Sapiens fue una decisión natural para nosotros, ya que nos permitirá dar forma al futuro de un seguro equitativo".
"Sapiens continúa trabajando arduamente para expandir nuestro ecosistema de socios, para que nuestros clientes se beneficien de las últimas innovaciones", dijo Roni Al-Dor, presidente y CEO de Sapiens. "La detección del fraude y la mitigación del riesgo son temas cruciales para las aseguradoras, y esta asociación los ayudará a aumentar sus márgenes de beneficio al mantenerse un paso adelante de potenciales defraudadores".
Los productos de FRISS incluyen:
- Puntuación predictiva de riesgos de Suscripción: un proceso automatizado de selección que ofrece información en tiempo real sobre los riesgos asociados con una nueva solicitud del cliente, aprovechando modelos de riesgo predictivos y datos internos y de terceros. Los proveedores de seguros generales pueden seguir siendo competitivos aceptando o rechazando pólizas a través del Procesamiento Directo (STP).
- Puntuación de fraude de Siniestros: modelos de fraude predictivo, reglas de conocimiento experto y datos internos y de terceros que identifican el fraude antes de que se haga efectivo el pago de siniestros. La puntuación automatizada de fraude también permite el procesamiento sin intervención humana para siniestros legítimos, lo que mejora la experiencia del cliente.
- Líneas comerciales y verificación de cumplimiento normativo: las aseguradoras comerciales pueden conocer íntegramente a sus clientes, asegurando que se emitió la póliza correcta al precio justo. El acceso permanente a la Cámara de Comercio y otras fuentes de datos actualizadas permiten un monitoreo constante de la cartera completa de la aseguradora.
Acerca de FRISS
FRISS tiene un enfoque de detección del fraude y del riesgo 100% automatizado para las aseguradoras de seguros generales en todo el mundo. Las soluciones de detección accionadas con Inteligencia Artificial para las suscripciones, los siniestros y la Unidad Especial de Investigación ayudan a más de 175 aseguradoras a hacer crecer sus negocios. FRISS detecta el fraude, mitiga los riesgos y apoya la transformación digital. La implementación del sistema en las aseguradoras se realiza dentro de los 4 meses, logra incrementar 10 veces su retorno de inversión y aumenta un 80% el procesamiento directo de solicitudes de pólizas y en el manejo de siniestros. Las soluciones FRISS ayudan a reducir el ratio de siniestralidad, permiten el crecimiento de una cartera rentable y mejoran la experiencia del cliente. Para obtener más información, www.friss.com.
Acerca de Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation permite a las aseguradoras tener éxito en una industria en evolución. La compañía ofrece plataformas de software digital, soluciones y servicios para la propiedad y siniestros, vida, pensiones y renta vitalicia, reaseguros, finanzas y cumplimiento normativo, compensación de trabajadores y mercados financieros. Con más de 35 años de experiencia ofreciendo servicios a más de 450 organizaciones en todo el mundo, Sapiens tiene una capacidad probada para cumplir con los requisitos digitales, de información y de datos principales de los clientes. Para más información: www.sapiens.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT