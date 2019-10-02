McLane Showcases at the 2019 NACS Show

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 2, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, will showcase at the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show taking place October 1-4 in Atlanta. Bringing together some of the nation’s top suppliers and retailers, the NACS Show serves as a platform for new product launches in addition to an exchange of ideas and best practices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005170/en/
McLane's 2019 NACS Show booth showcases technology, CVP and McLane Kitchen. (Photo: Business Wire)
McLane’s booth is a destination experience that will allow attendees to experience new interactive technology, McLane Kitchen, the foodservice at retail offering, and Consumer Value Products (CVP), McLane’s private label products subsidiary. McLane Kitchen and CVP will offer samples of their newest products, as well as some tried-and-true favorites.
The technology area will display McLane’s latest consumer facing technology on a variety of devices such as Surface Pros, smart phones, the CT50 Honeywell smart handheld device and a new tablet built with c-store operators in mind. Featured technology includes the recently announced back office management solution, a one-stop-shop for retailers and all their technology needs, and a new text notification feature on McLane’s Delivery Tracker Application that sends a text message straight to a retailer’s phone if their delivery is delayed.
The CVP area will feature 40 newly debuted products including:
- Four new dog treat flavors from Beau Dacious
- Safety attire and gear from Work Fare
- Phone accessories and electronics from Road-Tech
- Health and beauty products from CVP
The four new Beau Dacious products will also be featured in the Cool New Products preview room. CVP products are available to both McLane customers and non-McLane customers and are currently offered at retail locations nationwide.
McLane Kitchen will feature a fully functioning kitchen with new menu offerings for attendees to experience throughout the show, including a roller grill western jalapeno omelet, pre-packaged salads and deli-style sandwiches. These items will be sampled in the booth, along with Fly Guys Pizza, stuffed waffles, JCX coffee and cold brew coffee.
Vito Maurici, VP of sales at McLane Company, will be a panelist and presenter in a NACS Show educational session entitled Success: A Practical Guide to Sell Your Product, Service or Equipment to Convenience Stores. The session takes place on Wednesday, October 2 from 8:30-10:00am.
McLane has a wide variety of booth entertainment for NACS Show attendees to enjoy this year.
- Fly Guys Acrobatic Pizza Tossers will perform 10-minute interactive shows throughout the day on October 2-3.
- Attendees can watch a recording of McLane’s podcast in partnership with CSP, Delivering the Goods, that includes a sit-down interview with Vito Maurici at 1pm on October 2.
- A yogurt parfait building contest takes place at 1pm on October 3 where attendees can see some of McLane’s customers try their hand at parfait making.
- Attendees can get their picture taken with the newest member of the McLane/CVP family: the YumBees mascot.
Retailers are also encouraged to scan their badge at McLane’s booth for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 5*.
Highlights of this year’s trade show will be posted to the McLane Twitter (@McLaneCo), Facebook (@McLaneCompany) and Instagram (@McLaneCo) channels.
About McLane
McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs more than 20,000 teammates.
*Retailers can enter to win an Apple Watch Series 5 by scanning their retailer badge. One winner will be selected at random. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005170/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT