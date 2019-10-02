Everbridge Selected to Power California’s Public Alert & Warning System

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the leader in critical event management, today announced it is part of the team of providers that have been awarded a five-year contract with the State of California to upgrade the state’s outdated 9-1-1 system to a new Next Generation 911 emergency alerting platform. The win represents the largest state contract in Everbridge’s history.

In partnership with Atos Public Safety LLC, which will serve as the Prime Network Service Provider (PNSP) for the initiative, the Everbridge Platform will enable a statewide common delivery system for alerts and warnings. The effort is a vital step forward in making the state better prepared to assist those in need during emergencies and natural disasters. With this contract, California joins the growing list of Everbridge’s statewide deployments, which also includes New York, Florida, Vermont, and Connecticut.

The statewide contract is managed by The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), which is responsible for overseeing emergency preparedness, response, and homeland security activities within the state. In partnership with Atos, Everbridge will not only provide the robust multi-modality alerting infrastructure but will serve as the platform for initiating the state’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) communications to ensure world-class emergency alert delivery to the state’s 38 million residents and all California first responders.

“The number one priority for any state is keeping its people safe,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “In natural disasters like earthquakes, wildfires, droughts, and floods, California has shown time and again it is at the leading edge of emergency readiness and response. We are proud to work with numerous states, including California, to support their public safety goals.”

In addition to enabling a statewide common delivery system for critical alerts and warnings, and ensuring that those alerts are quickly and accurately delivered, the Next Generation 911 system is expected to allow agencies to reroute 911 calls to each other during disasters, reduce 911 system outages and downtime, support text to 911, and deliver increased location accuracy for wireless calls.

“We are actively working with more partners and creating strategic alliances to best meet the needs of our customers,” continued Meredith. “Our relationship with Atos is a major proof point of our ability to work with systems integrators and solution providers in order to create the most comprehensive solution for large-scale deployments.”

In addition to being part of the winning bid for California’s statewide public alert and warning system, Everbridge also powers many of the state’s major airports, hospitals, Silicon Valley tech giants, and national parks like Yosemite – and was recently deployed to support the City of Los Angeles’ NotifyLA program. Everbridge is also used by 9 of the 10 largest cities in the United States, along with the entire countries of Australia, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, nearly 4,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005253/en/