Inseego Appoints Wendy Caceres as Chief Marketing Officer

|October 2, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions pioneer, today announced the appointment of Wendy Caceres as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor.
“We’re thrilled to have a world-class marketing executive of Wendy Caceres’ caliber join the leadership team and take the helm of our global strategic marketing initiatives,” said Mondor. “Our investments in the global IoT & Mobile Solutions business have yielded very strong top-line growth in the second quarter and an expanding 5G customer pipeline that recently surpassed 50 global service providers. Our long-term outlook is bullish as we continue to bring new products to market, win new customers and expand into new global regions.
“The time is right for a dedicated CMO, and Wendy brings a wealth of experience in building brands for the world’s foremost cloud platform at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and for IoT industry leaders. She has an exceptional track record of building high-performance, data-driven marketing organizations and revenue-generating global marketing programs. Wendy has deep experience with many of our most valued customers and knows what it will take to play an even larger role in their success. Her expertise will help us expand our 5G and IoT device-to-cloud business opportunities and drive our continued top-line growth. The appointment of Wendy as CMO also allows Ashish Sharma to focus 100 percent of his time and energy on scaling the IoT & Mobile Solutions business unit, which is vital to our long-term success.”
Most recently, Ms. Caceres was Worldwide Head of Enterprise Marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. She led product marketing, sales enablement, customer advocacy and adoption initiatives for the entire AWS platform and Amazon’s people-based services. In addition to leading a large U.S.-based team, she had oversight of AWS enterprise marketing staff across Amazon’s geographies worldwide and led global enterprise positioning and go-to-market strategies. In this role, she was responsible for the development of high-impact marketing campaigns and sales enablement programs that underscored the differentiation between Amazon Web Services and its competitors, resulting in AWS dominant global market share position.
Prior to AWS, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Ayla Networks, a leading platform for connected smart home products, where she moved them into new international markets and led demand generation programs yielding 100 percent year-over-year growth. Before that, she was at Echelon, where she positioned the company as a leader in the industrial IoT market for their open standards control networking platform. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for Global IP Solutions (acquired by Google).
Earlier in her career Ms. Caceres held senior executive marketing positions at Knight Ridder, Personify, Tessera Enterprises and NEC. She also held senior agency roles and founded her own consulting practice, serving clients such as Cisco, VMware, eBay, Jabil and Heirloom Computing.
She holds a degree from the University of Minnesota in Journalism & Mass Communications and completed MBA coursework in Business Communications at the University of St. Thomas.
“I’m excited to be joining such an experienced leadership team, in a company that’s bringing so many innovative solutions to market,” said Caceres. “I see incredible opportunities ahead for Inseego in the 5G and enterprise IoT space, and I look forward to helping our teams unleash this enormous potential.”
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5Greal
