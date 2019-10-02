EVERFI Announces International Expansion with Acquisition of United Kingdom-based EdComs

|By Business Wire
|
|October 2, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
EVERFI, Inc., the leading social impact education technology innovator, today announced the company’s first international acquisition with the addition of EdComs, a company specializing in education that drives social change and brings real-world learning into the classroom. EdComs, a 25-year-old company headquartered in London, has a long-standing client base that includes several of the world’s largest technology companies, sports leagues, prominent brands, and trusts and foundations. With this acquisition, EVERFI will now have a dedicated international presence and an on-site team in London to expand and service global customers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and in countries worldwide.
“As we thought about international expansion and future opportunities for EVERFI, we wanted to find a company abroad with a proven leadership team, similar education focus, and one that aligned with our portfolio of existing global brands,” said Tom Davidson, Co-Founder and CEO of EVERFI. “EdComs is the perfect fit for EVERFI. Our mission of deploying education to address critical social issues in partnership with a roster of well-known brands directly aligns with the work and client base EdComs has cultivated over the last 25 years. We are delighted to bring our two organizations together to pave the way for the significant opportunities EVERFI has outside of North America.”
EVERFI’s growth and success over the last 11 years are tied to its sophisticated operating platform. The turn-key solution delivers scalable community engagement education solutions to learners in K-12 schools, institutions of higher education, and workplace environments. The flexible software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform houses a growing catalog of more than 300 courses that are deployed digitally across the U.S. and Canada to more than 3,500 customers including HSBC, Navy SEAL Foundation, and SAP to name a few. EVERFI’s courses cover critical topics such as anti-bullying, digital wellness, financial literacy, mental health, prescription drug misuse, sexual assault prevention, and more. EVERFI has also developed a number of quantitative metrics to measure knowledge gain, impact, and reach of its programs.
“We were introduced to EVERFI by our joint client, the Premier League and we are delighted to be joining forces,” said Nick Fuller, Founder and CEO of EdComs. “As we worked with EVERFI, a real sense developed that we were like-minded and highly complementary organizations. When they approached us about the acquisition, it was an easy choice for us as EVERFI is a recognized leader in leveraging technology to deliver social impact education. They bring an impressive business track record along with their highly-regarded early investors and prestigious customer base.”
In the last three years, EdComs has been active in more than 100 countries around the world and 93 percent of schools in the U.K. have run an EdComs activity. EdComs serves a number of well-known global organizations including the British Olympic Foundation, British Paralympic Association, EDF Energy, English Cricket Board, ICC Cricket World Cup, Public Health England, Team GB, and the Urban Land Institute. Partners that both companies lead education programs for in the U.K. and the U.S. include National Football League and the Premier League, to name a few. These entities will now have the added benefit of working with one company to deploy critical education at scale internationally.
“It is rare to find two companies that are so well aligned in business strategy and culture,” said Jon Chapman, Co-Founder and President of EVERFI’s Global Partnerships, to whom Fuller will now report. “The union between EVERFI and EdComs is both timely and powerful as CEOs everywhere are facing the new challenge of addressing society’s most difficult issues in the communities they serve. Together EVERFI and EdComs can work with businesses, sports teams, and brands to create unique opportunities to help young people develop critical life skills and to be the best that they can be. Business leadership requirements have moved beyond simply creating shareholder value. EVERFI is the one company that can guide global companies as they make the necessary moves to deliver meaningful change nationally and internationally.”
The EdComs leadership team will remain in place post-acquisition, with no changes for either clients or staff. Fuller will serve as President of EdComs and will continue his role leading the United Kingdom-based team. EVERFI was advised on this transaction by DLA Piper.
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct to name a few. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 30 million learners globally. EVERFI powers community engagement across the spectrum in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, Advance Publications, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005457/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT