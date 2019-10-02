Neustar Wins 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

|By Business Wire
|
October 2, 2019
Neustar®, Inc., a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, today announced that its Neustar NetProtect™ solution has been selected as winner of the “Network Control Center Solution of the Year” award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Launched in April 2018, Neustar NetProtect provides customers with a direct-connect DDoS defense solution, creating a more-secure connection for transferring data and helping to eliminate the need by IT professionals to utilize multiple vendors in order to protect their network. The NetProtect™ DDoS mitigation solution builds off Neustar's successful SiteProtect NG product, a DDoS mitigation service that protects against web application attacks.
NetProtect was created specifically for demanding and advanced network requirements which require support beyond basic proxy or VPN services. Such networks include global businesses, from tech and media companies to major retailers to sports betting platforms. These customers have utilized Neustar’s programs for defensively mitigating against attacks such as SIM flood attacks and NTP amplification attacks. Because of Neustar's vertically integrated security solutions ecosystem, NetProtect's network bypasses the traditional technical demands of legacy tunneling services and removes risks such as increased malicious traffic, hindering a customer's ability to define its routing policies or associated issues of network connection latency and fragmentation.
“As the speed, scale and complexity of DDoS attacks increases, so does the need for advanced networks to ensure sensitive data can be transmitted safety and securely,” said Rodney Joffe, Neustar Security CTO, SVP and Fellow. “Our NetProtect technology has become increasingly vital as the number of large entities hit with cyberattacks grow, and we are confident in its capability to quickly detect and mitigate DDoS attacks, so that our customers remain online, with their data kept safe. We are proud of this 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award as we provide business leaders with the assurance that the security of their network is in good hands.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“For companies whose entire business model is dependent on an easy flow of web traffic, ensuring the tight security of their web platform is vital to a company's existence, and NetProtect is delivering this high-level of security for these companies,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “NetProtect was created specifically for demanding and advanced network requirements, which require support beyond basic proxy or VPN services, and we are thrilled to recognize the Company’s ’breakthrough’ security approach and success with this 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award designation.”
Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by more than 8,000 clients worldwide giving them the power to make the most well-informed decisions in order to enable trusted connections between companies and people in their business.
About Neustar
Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
