Webair Announces Partnership with AVANT Communications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 2, 2019 08:35 AM EDT
Webair, a leading Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider, announces its official partnership with master agent AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the premier distributor of next-generation IT technologies. This strategic partnership will allow AVANT’s Trusted Advisors to showcase Webair’s wide range of high-touch, fully managed cloud and IT infrastructure solutions as part of a best-in-class solutions portfolio.
“We’re thrilled to be working with AVANT to offer our industry-leading, enterprise-class services to a broader audience of IT professionals,'' says Gerard Hiner, Chief Business Officer of Webair. “Ultimately, Webair and AVANT share the same goal of providing world-class IT solutions to our clients and partners, so this synergy is what really makes this a true partnership.”
AVANT’s growing network of Trusted Advisors arm IT decision-makers with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the rapid pace of technological change. Through this partnership, AVANT and Webair will accelerate managed cloud services sales worldwide.
“Webair is a natural fit for AVANT’s ecosystem as a top-notch provider of managed cloud and IT infrastructure solutions,” said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT. “Businesses need to evolve their tech stack if they hope to withstand the accelerating pace of IT change. As our Trusted Advisors offer businesses everything they need to do so while maintaining a competitive edge, we’re pleased to offer them access to world-class solutions like Webair.”
Offering full management and accountability, Webair’s portfolio of IT solutions, which can now be distributed by AVANT, includes Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS), Dedicated Physical Private Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Colocation, and more. The backing and support of these services by one of the most widely recognized master agents in the industry gives customers peace of mind, ensuring that their Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are ranked among the best in the business.
ABOUT WEBAIR
Serving the IT industry for over two decades, Webair is a high-touch, agile Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in New York. While Webair is one of the largest cloud providers in the Northeast region of the United States, the company has an international presence with a global network of fully-compliant, highly-secure data centers, servicing the United States, Canada, Europe, and APAC markets. Keeping scalability, flexibility, and security in mind, Webair offers a vast selection of solutions that are completely individualized to satisfy the unique requirements of each client, including Private and Hybrid Cloud solutions, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, Offsite Backups-as-a-Service, Colocation, and more. Webair is widely recognized in the industry for its 24x7x365 white-glove support from its seasoned technical experts, its fully managed solutions, and its world-class technology. With these core competencies, Webair can ensure that its clients’ Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are completely taken care of so that clients can dedicate their focus to their core businesses. With the ability to customize solutions coupled with certifications including HIPAA, FISMA, PCI-DSS, SSAE 18 SOC 2, and more, Webair is capable of serving clients from a range of industries and verticals. This includes, but is not limited to, small to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, government agencies, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and education.
For more information, visit www.webair.com, or follow Webair on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/webair, Facebook: www.facebook.com/WebairInc/, and Twitter: @WebairInc.
About AVANT Communications
AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005296/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT