TripActions Announces Winners of Corporate Travel Management Awards at TRAVERSE 19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
TripActions, the fastest-growing business travel platform trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, announced at its travel + tech festival, TRAVERSE 19, the winners of its Corporate Travel Management Awards. Presented by TripActions, the Corporate Travel Management Awards recognize companies and travel managers who are challenging the status quo to create and deliver best-in-class corporate travel programs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005618/en/
"At TripActions, we’re proud to put our customers first, and are excited to recognize our award nominees and winners for their achievements in corporate business travel excellence,” said Meagen Eisenberg, CMO at TripActions. “We know there are many innovative organizations out there focused on improving and modernizing the business travel experience so that their travelers are happy, and as a result their businesses gain spend visibility, cost savings and can execute effective duty of care. I am thrilled to recognize just a few of them at our first-ever travel and tech festival, TRAVERSE 19. The hyper growth that TripActions continues to experience is all thanks to the amazing customer community we serve –– a community that inspires us to innovate and raise the bar each and every day."
Announced at TRAVERSE 19, TripActions recognized organizations across industries in the following categories:
Most Innovative Travel Program
The Most Innovative Travel Program Award recognizes organizations pioneering new and exciting methods for managing corporate travel globally. This year’s winner, Rivian, an automotive technology company focused on driving travelers to explore the world responsibly, is recognized for its innovative and inspiring program.
Best Duty of Care
The Best Duty of Care Award celebrates organizations that proactively prioritize their travelers’ well-being within their corporate travel program. This year’s winner* is a company whose mission is to help businesses grow and has implemented one of the best duty of care programs for their corporate travelers. The team prides itself on having a consistent, real-time awareness of global travel concerns and successfully protects its travelers’ safety.
Best New Travel Program
The Best New Travel Program Award recognizes companies who implemented a new program within the last year that achieved not only successful implementation, but also received high traveler satisfaction and user adoption. Face-to-face customer visits are important for Branch, this year’s winner. With a true customer-first mentality, Branch has experienced a fast and successful launch with high levels of adoption by their travelers.
Best Corporate Travel Manager
The Best Corporate Travel Manager award celebrates a travel manager who demonstrates an in-depth understanding of what their organization’s employees desire in a corporate travel program –– and offers an exceptional experience that blends those needs with business objectives seamlessly. Patrick Dunne, Global Travel and Expense Manager at Dropbox, is recognized for his collaborative and thorough understanding of what his travelers needed during the process of selecting a travel platform that would fit best with Dropbox’s culture.
Best Global Travel Program Deployment
The Best Global Travel Program Deployment Award recognizes organizations with exceptional attention to detail when implementing their respective travel programs. This year’s winner* went above and beyond to understand the needs of each of its global entities from a travel perspective. Their in-depth internal review process, combined with a targeted approach and a phased rollout, resulted in a huge travel program success around the globe.
"I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working first hand with the organizations and travel managers nominated for the TripActions Corporate Travel Management Awards,” said Rich Liu, Chief Revenue Officer at TripActions. “I am thrilled to see these exceptional organizations recognized for their industry-leading travel programs. Our success as a company is dependent upon the success of our customers, and I’m privileged to work with these award winners."
Read more details on all the winners here: https://tripactions.com/blog/2019-corporate-travel-management-award-winners
*Name withheld
About TripActions
We believe being there in person is powerful. It enables employees to build relationships, close deals, and drive growth. Fast becoming the default for corporate travel, TripActions is the modern business travel platform that combines the latest AI-driven personalization with unrivaled inventory choice and proactive, global 24x7 live human support to delight employees, finance leaders, HR professionals, and travel managers alike—all while empowering organizations to seize travel as a strategic lever for culture and growth. Learn more at www.tripactions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005618/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT