ARC and Traxo Partner to Provide Solution Supporting Airlines, Duty of Care Providers

October 3, 2019
Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) and Traxo, Inc. announced today a data integration service that seamlessly sends corporate travelers’ flight itineraries from direct airline bookings to leading travel risk management applications for corporate travel duty of care management. The service will be available for all ARC-participating airlines, which can, in turn, offer this new capability to their corporate travel clients.
The joint announcement was made during ARC TravelConnect, taking place through Oct. 4 at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Virginia.
“Traxo and ARC have combined their expertise to partner in assisting corporations in safeguarding the well-being of all their air travelers, even those who choose to book their business flights directly with an airline,” noted Traxo Founder and CEO Andres Fabris. “By ensuring flight itinerary details from direct bookings are seamlessly routed to a company’s duty of care provider, airlines can empower corporations in delivering comprehensive risk management coverage for their employees.”
After a corporate client enrolls for the service with their preferred airline, the itinerary and traveler details about their employees’ bookings made with that airline are routed by Traxo to the appropriate travel risk management application. Flight changes and cancellations are automatically processed, ensuring the duty of care provider always has up-to-date information on the employee’s flight plans.
United Airlines is the first airline to participate with Traxo and ARC in this solution. Traxo expects to make this service available to other airlines in early 2020.
"As business travelers self-book directly with United, we'll now be able to offer each traveler’s employer and travel management company (TMC) with flight itinerary information that would otherwise be unavailable to provide welfare safety and assistance at times of need," said Tye Radcliffe, director of distribution at United.
This new ARC-Traxo service augments existing benefits offered by travel management companies (TMCs) by delivering a parallel path to ensure duty-of-care coverage for airline-direct bookings. This solution provides corporations with increased visibility into employee itineraries and more flexibility on where their employees book trips, while still providing corporations with the same peace of mind they’ve come to expect.
ARC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lauri Reishus commented, “With unpredictable events a part of everyday life, it’s more important than ever that those responsible for employee business travel have a precise view into where their travelers are at any given time. ARC is pleased to join Traxo and offer this unique service to our airline clients to help ensure that no matter how a business traveler books their flight, their organization’s duty of care provider knows their location and flight itinerary to react quickly and support them if needed.”
An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC settled $94.8 billion in ticket transactions in 2018 between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 295 million passenger trips. ARC provides flexible distribution solutions, innovative technology and access to the world’s most comprehensive air ticket transaction data, helping the global air travel community connect, grow and thrive. For more information, please visit www.arccorp.com.
Dallas, Texas-based Traxo, Inc. provides itinerary intelligence and travel data aggregation technology solutions to clients across the travel ecosystem. With its industry-leading data aggregation platform, Traxo empowers corporate travel and procurement organizations, travel management companies (TMCs), expense management applications and risk management services to comprehensively track and manage total corporate travel spend activity from end-to-end, regardless of booking channel. With its API-based services, private-label email parsing and data normalization solutions, Traxo provides its clients with the most robust suite of travel data aggregation services on the market. For more information, visit http://www.traxo.com. Twitter: @traxo.
