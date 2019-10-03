Box and Adobe Streamline Seamless, Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Box (NYSE:BOX) today announced plans with Adobe to deeply integrate a full-featured Acrobat web experience, including powerful capabilities to modify, organize, sign, and collaborate on PDFs directly in Box. The new integration will seamlessly connect collaborative workflows for enterprises who rely on Box and Adobe, making it easier and more secure to work with digital documents in the cloud.
“Businesses today need to securely collaborate across their extended enterprise of employees, customers, and partners in every part of their organization,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With our new integrations with Adobe Acrobat tools, enterprises will be able to work fully in the cloud. Mission-critical processes like reviewing, approving and electronically signing contracts, or collaborating on confidential product designs, will be simple and secure. No more version control issues, no more downloading files to the desktop. Just simple, secure, and powerful collaboration.”
“Adobe and Box share a vision to simplify and modernize how work gets done, whether in the office or on the road,” said Ashley Still, VP and GM of Digital Media, Adobe. “By integrating the power of Adobe PDF and e-signature tools within Box, our joint customers can seamlessly work with the billions of PDFs stored there, without the need to open or switch apps.”
Since 2016, Box and Adobe have enabled users to quickly and seamlessly access, edit, and complete PDF-centric tasks and workflows, right within Box. The new Box and Adobe Acrobat integration will enable users to seamlessly open PDF files from Box directly in the Acrobat web viewer and access essential PDF and e-signature tools so they can complete their workflows from anywhere, on any device.
With the new integration, users will be able to take actions directly from Box to:
- Create high-quality PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts;
- Modify and organize existing PDFs with the available delete, reorder, and rotate capabilities;
- Combine multiple file types, including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design into one that you can use for archiving or distribution;
- Export PDFs into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts;
- Send a document for signature from the Box Recommended Apps experience, a rich list of curated, contextual applications surfaced for users whenever they preview a file in Box;
- Capture e-signature activity in the Box Activity Stream, a central place to view all the activity related to a file both on Box and across all third-party applications.
All work done with Adobe Acrobat tools will be saved back to Box, preserving versions and making it easy to share and collaborate on the file and related workflows directly in the Box experience.
Box and Adobe are committed to working closely on future integrations with Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Sign for mobile and web users to meet the needs of today’s rapidly evolving workforce.
Availability
The Box and Adobe integrations will be available next year.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its future product and product feature offerings, expectations regarding its leadership position in the cloud content management market, the demand for its products, its ability to scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the timing of recent and planned product introductions and enhancements, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, and the success of strategic partnerships. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (2) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (3) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (4) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; and (5) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied herein. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all.
Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005316/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT