La technologie de reconnaissance faciale NEC arrive en tête dans les tests de précision du NIST

|
|October 3, 2019 12:05 PM EDT
NEC Corporation (NEC ; TOKYO : 6701), un leader dans l'intégration de technologies IT et réseau, a annoncé aujourd'hui que sa technologie de reconnaissance faciale a obtenu la précision de concordance la plus élevée lors du Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 2018 (*1) réalisé par le U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), avec un taux d'erreur de 0,5 % pour l'enregistrement de 12 millions de personnes (*2).
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005685/fr/
Comparing Identification Accuracy and Search Speed in NIST FRVT2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)
La technologie de NEC s'est classée n°1 pour la cinquième fois dans les tests NIST, après avoir été classée en tête dans les tests de reconnaissance faciale pour la vidéo en 2017. La haute performance de la technologie NEC se reflète dans les résultats au test qui ont placé la société nettement en avant de la deuxième.
Au cours des dernières années, la commodité croissante de la technologie d'authentification biométrique, la sensibilisation améliorée à la sécurité et le développement remarquable de l'intelligence artificielle (IA) ont poussé les entreprises du monde entier à adopter la technologie d'authentification biométrique. Spécifiquement, l'utilisation de la technologie de reconnaissance faciale augmente rapidement dans une large gamme de domaines à travers le monde. Les technologies de reconnaissance faciale sont utilisées aujourd'hui dans des domaines qui exigent une grande fiabilité, une commodité et une utilisation à long terme telle que la vérification de l'identité et l'infrastructure nationale, le règlement de transactions, l'établissement de comptes bancaires, et la vérification de passeports.
49 organisations parmi lesquelles des sociétés des États-Unis, de Chine, de Russie, d'Europe, et du Japon, ont participé à FRVT 2018 de NIST, où la précision de la reconnaissance faciale a été évaluée. Ces tests sont les indicateurs les plus rigoureux et les plus équitables mis en œuvre par le NIST car chaque organisation doit soumettre et est évaluée sur les programmes qui ont été développés durant la même période. En effectuant une concordance à plusieurs étapes, une vitesse de recherche impressionnante de 230 millions de concordances par seconde a été réalisée. Par ailleurs, en exploitant les méthodes d'apprentissage profond de NEC pour réduire de manière significative le taux d'erreur d'identification, NEC a fait correspondre avec précision les images d'un sujet prises sur une période de 10 ans avec un taux d'erreur qui était 4 fois inférieur à celui de la deuxième.
À l'avenir, NEC compte étendre davantage la portée de l'application de cette technologie pour inclure les règlements de transactions de magasin, les services dans des installations publiques, tels que les autobus, les gares ferroviaires, les aéroports, les bureaux urbains, et les hôpitaux, et aider à protéger et soigner les enfants et les personnes âgées. Sur la base des Principes du NEC Group en matière d'IA et de droits humains établis en avril dernier (*3), NEC accorde la priorité à la considération de la confidentialité et du respect des droits humains dans l'utilisation des données IA et biométriques. NEC compte également contribuer à d'autres améliorations dans la facilité d'utilisation de la technologie d'identification biométrique et d'analyse vidéo, y compris la reconnaissance faciale.
« Le portefeuille de solutions d'identification biométriques de NEC, ‘Bio-IDiom’ (*4), qui inclut la technologie de reconnaissance faciale, est critique dans les façons dont NEC contribue à bâtir des sociétés plus sures et plus productives dans le cadre de ‘l'Innovation de la chaîne de valeur NEC’, » a déclaré Hitoshi Imaoka, NEC Fellow chez NEC Corporation. « Ces technologies créent une nouvelle valeur en partageant des informations sur le statut des communautés, des choses et des processus à travers l'ensemble de la chaîne de valeur, et sont une source significative de croissance dans notre Plan de gestion à moyen terme 2020 et ‘NEC Safer Cities’ (*5), qui soutient la création de villes sûres, sécurisées, efficaces et égales. »
|
Remarques :
|
(*1)
|
Le Face Recognition Vendor Test 2018 (FRVT 2018), commandité entre autres par le ministère américain de la sécurité intérieure, a évalué la précision et la rapidité d'authentification pour des dizaines de millions de personnes en utilisant les technologies de reconnaissance faciale de fournisseurs majeurs du monde entier.
|
https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/frvt-1n-identification
|
|
(*2)
|
Patrick Grother, Mei Ngan, Kayee Hanaoka, Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), NIST Interagency Report 8271(2019/09/11)
|
https://www.nist.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2019/09/11/nistir_8271_20190911.pdf
|
|
(*3)
|
NEC dévoile les « Principes du NEC Group en matière d'IA et de droits humains »
|
|
(*4)
|
Bio-IDiom
|
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.html
|
|
(*5)
|
NEC Safer Cities
|
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/safercities/index.html
À propos de NEC Corporation
Pour en savoir plus, visitez NEC sur http://www.nec.com.
