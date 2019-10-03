Tecnologia de reconhecimento facial da NEC classificada em primeiro lugar no teste de precisão NIST

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 3, 2019 12:11 PM EDT
A NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701), líder na integração de tecnologias de TI e de rede, anunciou hoje que a sua tecnologia de reconhecimento facial alcançou a mais alta precisão de correspondência no Teste de fornecedor de reconhecimento facial (Face Recognition Vendor Test, FRVT) 2018 (*1) realizado pelo Instituto Nacional de Padrões e Tecnologia (National Institute of Standards and Technology, NIST) doa EUA, com um índice de erro de 0,5% ao registrar 12 milhões de pessoas (*2).
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005694/pt/
Comparing Identification Accuracy and Search Speed in NIST FRVT2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)
A tecnologia da NEC ficou em 1º lugar no teste da NIST pela quinta vez, após a sua primeira colocação no teste de reconhecimento facial para vídeo em 2017. A tecnologia de alto desempenho da NEC se reflete nos resultados dos testes, que colocaram a empresa significativamente à frente do segundo colocado.
Nos últimos anos, a crescente conveniência da tecnologia de autenticação biométrica, a conscientização aprimorada da segurança e o notável desenvolvimento da inteligência artificial (IA) levaram empresas ao redor do mundo a começar a adotar a tecnologia de autenticação biométrica. Especificamente, o uso da tecnologia de reconhecimento facial está se expandindo rapidamente em uma ampla gama de setores em todo o mundo. As tecnologias de reconhecimento facial agora estão sendo usadas em áreas que exigem alta confiabilidade, conveniência e uso a longo prazo, como verificação de identidade e infraestrutura nacional, acordos de transações, estabelecimento de contas bancárias e verificação de passaportes.
49 organizações, incluindo empresas dos Estados Unidos, China, Rússia, Europa e Japão, participaram do FRVT 2018 da NIST, onde foi realizada a avaliação da precisão do reconhecimento facial. Esses testes são os parâmetros de referência mais rigorosos e justos implementados pela NIST, pois cada organização deve enviar e ser avaliada em programas que foram desenvolvidos durante o mesmo período. Ao realizar a correspondência em vários estágios, foi alcançada uma impressionante velocidade de pesquisa de 230 milhões de correspondências por segundo. Além disso, utilizando os métodos de aprendizado profundo da NEC para reduzir significativamente a taxa de erro de identificação, a NEC correspondeu com precisão às imagens de um sujeito tiradas em um intervalo de 10 anos com uma taxa de erro 4 vezes menor do que a do segundo colocado.
No futuro, a NEC pretende expandir ainda mais o escopo do aplicativo dessa tecnologia para incluir acordos de transações de lojas, serviços em instalações públicas, como ônibus, ferrovias, aeroportos, escritórios e hospitais; e ajudar a proteger e cuidar de crianças e idosos. Com base no Grupo de IA e princípios de direitos humanos estabelecidos em abril desse ano (*3), a NEC dá prioridade máxima à consideração da privacidade e do respeito pelos direitos humanos ao usar dados de IA e biométricos. A NEC também pretende contribuir para melhor ainda mais a usabilidade da identificação biométrica e da tecnologia de análise de vídeo, incluindo o reconhecimento facial.
“O portfólio de soluções de identificação biométrica da NEC, o ‘Bio-IDiom’ (*4), que inclui a tecnologia de reconhecimento facial, é fundamental para as maneiras pelas quais a NEC está ajudando a construir sociedades mais seguras e produtivas como parte da ‘Inovação da Cadeia de Valor da NEC’,” declarou Hitoshi Imaoka, NEC Fellow na NEC Corporation. “Essas tecnologias criam novo valor compartilhando informações sobre o status das comunidades, coisas e processos em toda a cadeia de valor e são uma fonte significativa de crescimento em nosso Plano de Gerenciamento Intermediário 2020 e ‘Cidades mais Seguras da NEC (*5), que apoiam a concepção de cidades seguras, protegidas, eficientes e iguais.”
|
Notas:
|
(*1)
|
O teste de fornecedor de reconhecimento facial de 2018 (FRVT 2018), patrocinado pelo Departamento de Segurança Interna dos EUA e outros, avaliou a precisão e a velocidade da autenticação para dezenas de milhões de pessoas que usam tecnologias de reconhecimento de rosto dos principais fornecedores de todo o mundo.
|
https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/frvt-1n-identification
|
|
(*2)
|
Patrick Grother, Mei Ngan, Kayee Hanaoka, Teste de Fornecedor de Reconhecimento Facial (FRVT), Relatório interinstitucional NIST 8271(2019/09/11)
|
https://www.nist.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2019/09/11/nistir_8271_20190911.pdf
|
|
(*3)
|
NEC revela o "Grupo de IA da NEC Group e princípios de direitos humanos"
|
|
(*4)
|
Bio-IDiom
|
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/biometrics/index.html
|
|
(*5)
|
Cidades mais seguras da NEC
|
https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/safercities/index.html
Sobre a NEC Corporation
Para mais informações, visite a NEC em http://www.nec.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005694/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT