La GSMA annonce la présence de nouveaux intervenants lors de la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia 2019

La GSMA a annoncé aujourd'hui que plusieurs nouveaux intervenants de haut niveau seraient présents lors de la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia 2019 qui se déroulera à l'hôtel Lotte de Moscou les 8 et 9 octobre 2019. L'événement dédié au secteur accueillera un remarquable panel de hauts responsables issus de l'ensemble de l'écosystème mobile. Ils aborderont et débattront de l'impact des technologies mobiles dans la région. Cette année, les discussions seront principalement axées sur le déploiement imminent des réseaux commerciaux 5G alors que les prévisions font état de 48 millions de connexions en Russie d'ici 2025.
« La 5G est un thème qui fait fureur sur presque tous les marchés du monde. La Russie et la Communauté des États indépendants n'y font pas exception, puisque les premiers réseaux commerciaux y sont attendus pour l'an prochain », a déclaré le directeur général de la GSMA, Mats Granryd. « Pour la seconde édition de notre conférence Mobile 360 qui se tiendra en Russie, nous avons réuni un panel extraordinaire d'orateurs spécialisés et nous nous réjouissons à l'idée de brasser des idées stimulantes et de mener des débats animés quant aux défis et opportunités liés aux réseaux 5G. »
Voici la liste des nouveaux intervenants dont la présence est confirmée à la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia :
- Anna Serebryannikova, présidente de l'Association of Big Data
- Oleg Aldoshin, directeur des nouveaux développements commerciaux chez Beeline Kazakhstan
- Gianluca Baini, directeur général de Cisco pour la zone EMEAR
- Alexander Shkilev, vice-président du développement commercial chez Cognitive Technologies
- Alexander Starostin, PDG de FirstData
- James Robinson, analyste chez GSMAi
- Oleg Tumanov, PDG d'ivi.ru
- Evgeniy Levlev, directeur des services financiers chez MegaFon et directeur de la MegaFon Bank
- Ekaterina Zemskova, responsable de l'innovation et de l'efficacité opérationnelle chez MegaFon
- Alexander Gorbunov, directeur de la sécurité chez MTS
- Valery Shorzhin, vice-président du département solutions numériques et cloud chez MTS
- Nicolas Zibell, directeur commercial de OneWeb
- Alexey Natekin, PDG de Data Souls ; fondateur et dictateur bienveillant de l'Open Data Science Community
- Anton Kozlov, directeur de l'innovation chez Orange Business Services Russie et CEI
- Nikita Pankratov, directeur du développement commercial chez Orange et chez Orange Business Services Russie et CEI
- Alexey Sapunov, vice-président directeur des infrastructures chez Rostelecom
- Alexander Chub, PDG de Russian Towers
- Pavel Vlasov, responsable de l'accélération et du cluster IT de la Fondation Skolkovo
- Vladimir Valkovich, responsable adjoint du centre scientifique de recherches « Wireless Communications and the Internet of Things/5G » (communications sans fil et Internet des Objets/5G) de l'Institut Skolkovo de science et de technologie
- Anatolii Raikhert, PDG de SWiP
- Arthur Akopyan, associé chez UFG
- Eugene Zelenyi, directeur des partenariats stratégiques et de la fintech chez Visa
Programme de la conférence Mobile 360 - Eurasia
La conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia abordera un vaste ensemble de thèmes différents liés aux technologies mobiles, dont certains seront illustrés par les témoignages d'opérateurs ayant déjà lancé la 5G. La conférence verra également s'organiser des ateliers relatifs aux menaces à la cybersécurité et à l'identité à l'ère de la 5G et au rôle de plus en plus important des opérateurs dans le cadre du commerce électronique, de la fintech et du divertissement. L'événement, qui se veut le plus exhaustif possible, proposera par ailleurs des allocutions par des orateurs spécialisés dans l'intelligence artificielle, la blockchain, la fintech, la ville intelligente et la mobilité intelligente.
Sponsors de la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia
De nouveaux sponsors ont décidé de soutenir l'événement, dont OneWeb et Russian Towers (sponsors industriels). Ils se joignent aux sponsors annoncés précédemment tels que MTS (sponsor hôte) ; Visa (sponsor principal) ; Huawei (sponsor industriel principal) et Megafon (partenaire mobile). Veuillez cliquer sur le lien suivant pour obtenir de plus amples informations : https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/partners/sponsors-exhibitors/
Les inscriptions à la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia sont désormais ouvertes
Les inscriptions à la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia sont désormais ouvertes ; les particuliers souhaitant y participer sont priés de se rendre sur le site https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Pour de plus amples informations relatives à la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia, y compris en matière de possibilités de sponsoring, veuillez vous rendre sur : https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Pour tout savoir de la conférence Mobile 360 – Eurasia (#MOBILE360), suivez-nous sur Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, sur Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series et sur LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Restez informé de toutes les actualités et activités de la GSMA en suivant @GSMA.
-FIN-
À propos de la GSMA
La GSMA représente les intérêts des opérateurs de téléphonie mobile du monde entier. L'association rassemble plus de 750 opérateurs et presque 400 sociétés appartenant à l'écosystème mobile au sens large, dont des fabricants de téléphones et d'appareils, des éditeurs de logiciels, des fournisseurs d'équipements et des entreprises Internet, ainsi que des organisations opérant dans des secteurs d’activité connexes. La GSMA organise également les conférences MWC, événements phares du secteur qui ont lieu chaque année à Barcelone, Los Angeles et Shanghai, ainsi que la série de conférences régionales Mobile 360.
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez vous rendre sur le site d'entreprise de la GSMA à l'adresse www.gsma.com. Suivez la GSMA sur Twitter : @GSMA.
