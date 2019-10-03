GSMA anuncia novos palestrantes para o Mobile 360 – Eurásia 2019

|By Business Wire
|
October 3, 2019 12:36 PM EDT
A GSMA anunciou hoje uma série de novos palestrantes de alto perfil para sua conferência Mobile 360 – Eurásia 2019, que ocorrerá no Lotte Hotel, em Moscou, nos dias 8 e 9 de outubro de 2019. O evento apresenta um grande elenco de líderes de todo o ecossistema de telefonia móvel, que discutirá e debaterá sobre o impacto da tecnologia móvel na região. Um foco principal deste ano será o lançamento iminente de redes comerciais 5G, com a expectativa de que Rússia tenha 48 milhões de conexões em 2025.
“O 5G é uma palavra da moda em quase todos os mercados do mundo e na Rússia e a Comunidade dos Estados Independentes não é exceção, com redes comerciais iniciais previstas para o ano que vem", disse Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “Convocamos um incrível elenco de palestrantes especialistas em nosso segundo evento Mobile 360 na Rússia e esperamos com ansiedade pontos de vista interessantes e um debate animado sobre os desafios e oportunidades que as redes 5G proporcionarão.”
Os novos palestrantes confirmados para apresentação no Mobile 360 – Eurásia são:
- Anna Serebryannikova, presidenta da Association of Big Data
- Oleg Aldoshin, diretor de Novos Negócios da Beeline Kazakhstan
- Gianluca Baini, diretor geral na EMEAR da Cisco
- Alexander Shkilev, vice-presidente de Desenvolvimento de Negócios da Cognitive Technologies
- Alexander Starostin, CEO da FirstData
- James Robinson, analista da GSMAi
- Oleg Tumanov, CEO da ivi.ru
- Evgeniy Levlev, diretor de Serviços Financeiros da MegaFon e chefe do MegaFon Bank
- Ekaterina Zemskova, diretora de Inovações e Eficiência Operacional da MegaFon
- Alexander Gorbunov, CSO da MTS
- Valery Shorzhin, vice-presidente de Soluções Digitais e Nuvem da MTS
- Nicolas Zibell, CCO da OneWeb
- Alexey Natekin, CEO da Data Souls; fundador e ditador benevolente da Open Data Science Community
- Anton Kozlov, chefe de Inovações da Orange Business Services na Rússia-CEI
- Nikita Pankratov, diretora de Desenvolvimento de Negócios da Orange Business Services na Rússia-CEI, Orange
- Alexey Sapunov, vice-presidente sênior de Infraestrutura da Rostelecom
- Alexander Chub, CEO da Russian Towers
- Pavel Vlasov, chefe de Aceleração, Cluster de TI da Skolkovo Foundation
- Vladimir Valkovich, vice-chefe do Centro de Pesquisa e Ciência “Comunicações sem fio e Internet das Coisas/5G” do Instituto Skolkovo de Ciência e Tecnologia
- Anatolii Raikhert, CEO da SWiP
- Arthur Akopyan, parceiro da UFG
- Eugene Zelenyi, diretor de Parcerias Estratégicas e Fintech da Visa
Programação
O Mobile 360 – Eurásia abrangerá uma enorme variedade de tópicos relacionados com os dispositivos móveis, incluindo informações de operadoras que já lançaram o 5G. Também incluirá sessões sobre a ameaça da cibersegurança e a identidade na era 5G e o papel crescente das operadoras no comércio eletrônico, na tecnologia financeira e no entretenimento. O evento também incluirá sessões e palestrantes sobre inteligência artificial, blockchain, fintech, cidades inteligentes e mobilidade inteligente.
Patrocinadores do evento
Novos patrocinadores também se inscreveram para apoiar o evento, incluindo a OneWeb (patrocinador da indústria) e a Russian Towers (patrocinador da indústria). Elas se juntam a patrocinadores anunciados anteriormente, entre as quais a MTS (patrocinador anfitrião); Visa (patrocinador principal); Huawei (principal patrocinador da indústria) e Megafon (parceiro de telefonia móvel). Para mais detalhes, acesse: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/partners/sponsors-exhibitors/
Inscrições abertas
As inscrições para o Mobile 360 – Eurásia já estão abertas. As pessoas que desejem participar devem acessar https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Para mais informações sobre o Mobile 360 – Eurásia, incluindo oportunidades de patrocínio, acesse: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Acompanhe as notícias e atualizações sobre o Mobile 360 – Eurásia (# MOBILE360) no Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, no Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series e no LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Mantenha-se atualizado com notícias e atividades mais amplas da GSMA através do @GSMA.
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para mais informações, acesse o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
