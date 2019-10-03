La GSMA anuncia nuevos oradores para la Mobile 360 Series – Eurasia 2019

|By Business Wire
|
October 3, 2019
La GSMA acaba de anunciar una serie de nuevos oradores de gran nivel para su conferencia Mobile 360 – Eurasia 2019, que tendrá lugar en el Hotel Lotte, Moscú, los días 8 y 9 de octubre de 2019. El evento cuenta con la participación de líderes muy destacados de todo el ecosistema móvil que analizarán y debatirán el impacto de la tecnología móvil en la región. Este año se prestará especial atención al inminente despliegue de las redes comerciales 5G, con una previsión de que Rusia disponga de 48 millones de conexiones para 2025.
«5G es un término de moda en casi todos los mercados del mundo. Rusia y la Comunidad de Estados Independientes no son la excepción, con las primeras redes comerciales previstas para el próximo año», sostuvo Mats Granryd, director general de la GSMA. «Hemos convocado a una increíble lista de oradores expertos en nuestro segundo evento Mobile 360 en Rusia. Esperamos con interés que se generen algunas ideas interesantes y un debate animado sobre los desafíos y oportunidades que traerán consigo las redes 5G».
Entre los nuevos oradores confirmados para la Mobile 360 – Eurasia figuran:
- Anna Serebryannikova, presidenta de Association of Big Data
- Oleg Aldoshin, director de la división de nuevos negocios, Beeline Kazakhstan
- Gianluca Baini, director general de EMEAR, Cisco
- Alexander Shkilev, vicepresidente de desarrollo de negocios, Cognitive Technologies
- Alexander Starostin, director ejecutivo, FirstData
- James Robinson, analista, GSMAi
- Oleg Tumanov, director ejecutivo, ivi.ru
- Evgeniy Levlev, director de servicios financieros MegaFon y director del MegaFon Bank
- Ekaterina Zemskova, directora de innovaciones y eficiencia operativa, MegaFon
- Alexander Gorbunov, director de seguridad, MTS
- Valery Shorzhin, vicepresidente de soluciones digitales y de nube, MTS
- Nicolas Zibell, director de comunicaciones, OneWeb
- Alexey Natekin, director ejecutivo, Data Souls; fundador y director benéfico, Open Data Science Community
- Anton Kozlov, responsable de innovaciones, Orange Business Services, Russia-CIS
- Nikita Pankratov, director de desarrollo de negocios, Orange Business Services Russia and the CIS, Orange
- Alexey Sapunov, vicepresidente sénior de infraestructuras, Rostelecom
- Alexander Chub, director ejecutivo, Russian Towers
- Pavel Vlasov, responsable de aceleración, grupo de TI, Skolkovo Foundation
- Vladimir Valkovich, subdirector del Centro Científico y de Investigación «Comunicaciones inalámbricas e Internet de las cosas/5G», Instituto de ciencia y tecnología de Skolkovo
- Anatolii Raikhert, director ejecutivo, SWiP
- Arthur Akopyan, socio, UFG
- Eugene Zelenyi, director de asociaciones estratégicas y tecnología financiera, Visa
Agenda de la Mobile 360 – Eurasia
La Mobile 360 – Eurasia cubrirá una amplia gama de temas relacionados con la telefonía móvil, incluida la visión de los operadores que ya han lanzado 5G. También incluirá sesiones sobre las amenazas en ciberseguridad e identidad en la era 5G y el papel cada vez más importante del operador en el comercio electrónico, la tecnología financiera y el entretenimiento. El evento de gran alcance también incluirá sesiones y oradores sobre inteligencia artificial, cadena de bloques, tecnología financiera, ciudades inteligentes y movilidad inteligente.
Patrocinadores del evento Mobile 360 – Eurasia
También se han inscrito nuevos patrocinadores para apoyar el evento. Entre ellos: OneWeb (patrocinador de la industria) y Russian Towers (patrocinador de la industria). Se unen a los patrocinadores previamente anunciados como MTS (patrocinador anfitrión); Visa (patrocinador principal); Huawei (patrocinador principal de la industria) y Megafon (socio móvil). Para obtener más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/partners/sponsors-exhibitors/
Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Mobile 360 – Eurasia
Ya puede inscribirse en la Mobile 360 – Eurasia; las personas que deseen asistir deben visitar https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/attend/attendee-registration/. Para más información sobre Mobile 360 – Eurasia, que incluye las oportunidades de patrocinio, visite: https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/. Para conocer las novedades y actualizaciones sobre Mobile 360 – Eurasia (#MOBILE360) siga a @GSMAEVENTS en Twitter, www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series en Facebook y www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series en LinkedIn . Manténgase al día con las últimas noticias y actividades de GSMA a través de @GSMA.
-FIN-
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de teléfonos móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos líderes de la industria Mobile World Congress en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
