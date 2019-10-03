SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Carmen Gonzalez, Roger Strukhoff, David Linthicum

SolarWinds lädt Tech-Profis zum achten THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event ein
By Business Wire
October 3, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
 
  

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), ein führender Anbieter von leistungsstarker und erschwinglicher IT-Management-Software, gab heute sein achtes jährliches THWACKcamp bekannt, eine zweitägige virtuelle Veranstaltung, die vom 16. bis 17. Oktober 2019 stattfindet. Das THWACKcamp ist das größte SolarWinds-Community-Event mit Tausenden von Technologieexperten, die mit dabei sind, um neue Fähigkeiten zu erlernen, Produktanleitungen zu sehen und sich in Echtzeit mit anderen THWACK®-Community-Mitgliedern zu vernetzen.

THWACKcamp ist eine kostenlose, weltweite virtuelle IT-Lernveranstaltung, die qualifizierte Technologieexperten mit Branchenexperten und technischen Mitarbeitern von SolarWinds verbindet. In diesem Jahr wurde die Veranstaltung weiterentwickelt, um den Mitgliedern der Benutzer-Community noch mehr Sessions zu bieten und neue Möglichkeiten der Interaktion und des Umgangs mit den Inhalten zu bieten.

Im diesjährigen IT-Trendbericht äußerten 70 % der befragten IT-Profis ihre Besorgnis über die Lücke in Bezug auf das Angebot an Fortbildungsmaßnahmen und darüber, was sie benötigen, um die Leistungsanforderungen hybrider Umgebungen in den nächsten drei bis fünf Jahren zu erfüllen. THWACKcamp wurde entwickelt, um IT-Profis einen einfachen Zugang zu Bildungsinhalten zu ermöglichen, wenn Budgets keine Reisen zu Branchenveranstaltungen zulassen, und es liefert On-Demand-Versionen aller Sessions in Anbetracht der zeitlichen Einschränkungen der IT-Profis.

Die diesjährige Veranstaltung setzt die Erkundung des Weges des IT-Profis in die Cloud fort und bietet außerdem fünf Sessions, die gemeinsam mit den Microsoft Cloud Senior Advocates – Anthony Bartolo, Sonia Cuff, Pierre Roman, Phoummala Schmitt und dem Cloud Advocate Team Lead – Rick Claus – präsentiert werden. Dabei wird diskutiert, wie Tech-Profis nicht nur in die Cloud wechseln können, sondern auch ihre Monitoring-Best-Practices sowie ihre Workloads verbessern und umstellen können. In einer THWACK-Mitgliederbefragung Anfang des Jahres gaben 54 % der Befragten an, dass sie Microsoft® Azure® als Cloud-Provider verwenden – mehr als jeden anderen Anbieter.

„Da die Grenzen zwischen Rechenzentrum, Cloud und Anwendungen immer verschwommener werden, sehen sich Technologieexperten mit einem dringenden Bedarf an einer größeren Bandbreite und einem größeren Tiefgang an Fähigkeiten konfrontiert“, sagte Joe Kim, EVP, Engineering und globaler CTO von SolarWinds. „Wir freuen uns, in diesem Jahr mehr als die doppelte Anzahl von praktischen Übungen und How-To-Sessions vorstellen zu können und dazu beizutragen, dass die heutigen Technologieexperten in den IT-Umgebungen von morgen erfolgreich sein können.“

Teilnehmer, die sich im Voraus für die Veranstaltung anmelden, erhalten zudem exklusiven Zugang zu den Sessions „Ask Me (Almost) Anything“ vor dem THWACKcamp und haben die Möglichkeit, Fragen oder Upvoting-Fragen für SolarWinds Head Geeks und Experten zur Beantwortung in Live- und On-Camera-Sessions zu stellen. Aufzeichnungen der ersten vier AM(a)A-Sessions sind online verfügbar, und die letzte Session findet am 9. Oktober statt.

Mit 45 Sessions – mehr als doppelt so viele wie im THWACKcamp 2018 – die tiefgehende Themen mit kurzen How-Tos an zwei Tagen behandeln, deckt die diesjährige Veranstaltung alles ab, von Netzwerküberwachung und -verwaltung über Monitoring der Anwendungsperformance, Budgetierung, Sicherheit und Governance, Cloud und DevOps, Managed Services, IT Operations Management, IT Service Management, Logging und mehr.

THWACKcamp 2019 Veranstaltungskalender

Tag eins: 16. Oktober 2019

Begrüßung am ersten Tag
Mit dem President und CEO von SolarWinds, Kevin B. Thompson

9:00 Uhr CT

Sessions zum Netzwerkmanagement

Die Argumentation für die Erstellung Ihrer Argumentation

9:05 Uhr CT

Kunden > Tech

Mit Josh Biggley, Senior Engineer, Infrastrukturanwendungen, Cardinal Health

9:30 Uhr CT

Also, Sie haben Orion übernommen

10:00 Uhr CT

Die vier Fragen, die jedem Monitoring-Engineer gestellt werden

10:15 Uhr CT

Wie die Bundesregierung die Netze modernisiert

10:30 Uhr CT

Sessions zum Anwendungsmanagement

Ihr Chef möchte Dashboards, und alles, was Sie haben, sind Daten

11:00 Uhr CT

Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Webseiten-Performanceüberwachung

11:15 Uhr CT

Der große Misserfolg: Vermeidung karrierehemmender OpEx-Rechnungen

11:30 Uhr CT

Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Protokollmanagement-Analyse

11:45 Uhr CT

Von der traditionellen IT zur Cloud an erster Stelle: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte

Mit Chris Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, Traxo

12:00 Uhr CT

Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Monitoring der Anwendungsperformance

12:15 Uhr CT

Tools-Sessions

Fünf Tools, enorme IT-Auswirkungen

Mit Doug Tedder, Principal Consultant, Tedder Consulting, LLC.

12:30 Uhr CT

Verwendung von ipMonitor® in Ihrem Kleinunternehmen

12:45 Uhr CT

Dameware® Remote Everywhere: Hilfe von überall aus

13:00 Uhr CT

Helpdesk-Erfolg beginnt bei den Anwendern

Mit Kathy Hausmann, Associate Director für Technology Support Services, Saint Mary's College

13:10 Uhr CT

Sessions zum IT Operations Management

Hoch- und Ausskalierung mit Microsoft Azure

Mit Pierre Roman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

13:30 Uhr CT

Veränderung ist gut. Die Überwachung von Veränderungen ist besser.

13:50 Uhr CT

Integration in die IT-Gesellschaft

Mit Stephen Foskett, Chef-Organisator, Tech Field Day

14:00 Uhr CT

Ihre goldene Eintrittskarte zur Reduzierung von Warnhinweisen

14:20 Uhr CT

Tag Zwei: 17. Oktober

Begrüßung am zweiten Tag
Mit SolarWinds EVP, Engineering und globalem CTO Joe Kim

9:00 Uhr CT

Sessions zum IT Operations Management

Upgrade, Migration oder beides?

Mit Zack Mutchler, Monitoring Engineer – Gesundheitswesen

9:05 Uhr CT

Die Cloud verdirbt alles

Mit Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft

9:30 Uhr CT

Überwinden Sie die Ghost-VMs in Ihrem Cloud-Closet

9:45 Uhr CT

2012 Upgrade-Kummer-Therapie

Mit Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft

9:55 Uhr CT

Ein Geist bei SolarWinds Machine Learning

Mit Anthony Bartolo, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

10:15 Uhr CT

Sicherheits-Sessions

Wolkig mit einer Aussicht auf Governance: RBACK, Richtlinie und Verbesserung des Vertrauens in die Cloud

Mit Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

10:30 Uhr CT

Best Practices gegen Account-Übernahme

Mit Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer, SpyCloud

10:45 Uhr CT

Wer hat meine Active Directory® verlagert?

Mit Sonia Cuff, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft

11:00 Uhr CT

Sessions zu Managed Services

Zuverlässige Sicherheit zur Steigerung Ihres Wertes

11:30 Uhr CT

Rezepte für das Technologiewachstum: Die besten Zutaten für das Unternehmen

Mit David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer, Corsica Tech

11:40 Uhr CT

Backstage-Tour: Wie der interne Helpdesk von SolarWinds die Anwender unterstützt

12:00 Uhr CT

Automatisierung für den Sieg

12:10 Uhr CT

Geheime Schlüssel zum Passwort-Königreich

12:20 Uhr CT

Sessions zum IT Service Management

Übergang vom Helpdesk zum integrierten Service Desk

12:30 Uhr CT

Schnelle Lösungsvorschläge: KI im Service Desk

12:50 Uhr CT

Ein Service Desk, der über sie alle herrscht: IT Service Management (ITSM) für Ihre Mitarbeiter

13:00 Uhr CT

Die Sessions zur Orion-Plattform

Vorstellung der neuen Orion Mapping Engine

13:30 Uhr CT

Beobachtungsmöglichkeiten in Rechenzentrumsnetzen

Mit Peter Phaal, President der Imon Corp.

13:45 Uhr CT

Skalieren Sie oder gehen Sie nach Hause

Mit Jez Marsh, Eigentümer und Principal Consultant, Silverback Systems Services, Ltd.

14:10 Uhr CT

Registrieren Sie sich noch heute, um an dem achten kostenlosen virtuellen IT-Event des THWACKcamps teilzunehmen.

Kontaktieren Sie SolarWinds

#SWIevents

#THWACKcamp

Über SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) ist ein führender Anbieter leistungsfähiger und budgetorientierter IT-Infrastruktur-Management-Software. Unsere Produkte befähigen Unternehmen weltweit, unabhängig von ihrer Art, Größe oder der Komplexität ihrer Infrastruktur, die Leistungsfähigkeit ihrer IT-Umgebungen zu überwachen und zu verwalten, sei es vor Ort, in der Cloud oder in Hybridmodellen. Wir stehen im ständigen Austausch mit Experten verschiedenster technischer Fachrichtungen – IT Operations, DevOps und Managed-Service-Provider (MSPs) – um die Herausforderungen zu verstehen, die sich bei der Pflege hochleistungsfähiger und hochverfügbarer IT-Infrastrukturen ergeben. Durch die Erkenntnisse, die wir aus der Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen an Orten wie unserer THWACK-Online-Community gewinnen, können wir Produkte entwickeln, die gut analysierte Herausforderungen des IT-Managements im Sinne der jeweiligen Technologieexperten zu lösen imstande sind. Diese Anwenderorientierung und die Verpflichtung zu Exzellenz im Leistungsmanagement von End-to-End-Hybrid-IT-Systemen hat SolarWinds zu einem der weltweiten Marktführer bei Netzwerk-Management-Software und MSP-Lösungen gemacht. Erfahren Sie noch heute mehr unter www.solarwinds.com.

Die Handelsmarken SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion und THWACK sind das ausschließliche Eigentum von SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC oder ihren Beteiligungsgesellschaften, sind im U.S. Patent and Trademark Office eingetragen und können in weiteren Ländern eingetragen sein oder ihre Eintragung kann beantragt worden sein. Alle weiteren Handelsmarken, Dienstleistungsmarken und Logos von SolarWinds können gewohnheitsrechtliche Marken sein oder sind eingetragen oder ihre Eintragung ist beantragt. Alle sonstigen in diesem Text genannten Handelsmarken werden nur zu Identifizierungszwecken verwendet und sind Handelsmarken (oder eingetragene Handelsmarken) der jeweiligen Unternehmen.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.

