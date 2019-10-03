SolarWinds lädt Tech-Profis zum achten THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event ein

|By Business Wire
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), ein führender Anbieter von leistungsstarker und erschwinglicher IT-Management-Software, gab heute sein achtes jährliches THWACKcamp™ bekannt, eine zweitägige virtuelle Veranstaltung, die vom 16. bis 17. Oktober 2019 stattfindet. Das THWACKcamp ist das größte SolarWinds-Community-Event mit Tausenden von Technologieexperten, die mit dabei sind, um neue Fähigkeiten zu erlernen, Produktanleitungen zu sehen und sich in Echtzeit mit anderen THWACK®-Community-Mitgliedern zu vernetzen.
THWACKcamp ist eine kostenlose, weltweite virtuelle IT-Lernveranstaltung, die qualifizierte Technologieexperten mit Branchenexperten und technischen Mitarbeitern von SolarWinds verbindet. In diesem Jahr wurde die Veranstaltung weiterentwickelt, um den Mitgliedern der Benutzer-Community noch mehr Sessions zu bieten und neue Möglichkeiten der Interaktion und des Umgangs mit den Inhalten zu bieten.
Im diesjährigen IT-Trendbericht äußerten 70 % der befragten IT-Profis ihre Besorgnis über die Lücke in Bezug auf das Angebot an Fortbildungsmaßnahmen und darüber, was sie benötigen, um die Leistungsanforderungen hybrider Umgebungen in den nächsten drei bis fünf Jahren zu erfüllen. THWACKcamp wurde entwickelt, um IT-Profis einen einfachen Zugang zu Bildungsinhalten zu ermöglichen, wenn Budgets keine Reisen zu Branchenveranstaltungen zulassen, und es liefert On-Demand-Versionen aller Sessions in Anbetracht der zeitlichen Einschränkungen der IT-Profis.
Die diesjährige Veranstaltung setzt die Erkundung des Weges des IT-Profis in die Cloud fort und bietet außerdem fünf Sessions, die gemeinsam mit den Microsoft Cloud Senior Advocates – Anthony Bartolo, Sonia Cuff, Pierre Roman, Phoummala Schmitt und dem Cloud Advocate Team Lead – Rick Claus – präsentiert werden. Dabei wird diskutiert, wie Tech-Profis nicht nur in die Cloud wechseln können, sondern auch ihre Monitoring-Best-Practices sowie ihre Workloads verbessern und umstellen können. In einer THWACK-Mitgliederbefragung Anfang des Jahres gaben 54 % der Befragten an, dass sie Microsoft® Azure® als Cloud-Provider verwenden – mehr als jeden anderen Anbieter.
„Da die Grenzen zwischen Rechenzentrum, Cloud und Anwendungen immer verschwommener werden, sehen sich Technologieexperten mit einem dringenden Bedarf an einer größeren Bandbreite und einem größeren Tiefgang an Fähigkeiten konfrontiert“, sagte Joe Kim, EVP, Engineering und globaler CTO von SolarWinds. „Wir freuen uns, in diesem Jahr mehr als die doppelte Anzahl von praktischen Übungen und How-To-Sessions vorstellen zu können und dazu beizutragen, dass die heutigen Technologieexperten in den IT-Umgebungen von morgen erfolgreich sein können.“
Teilnehmer, die sich im Voraus für die Veranstaltung anmelden, erhalten zudem exklusiven Zugang zu den Sessions „Ask Me (Almost) Anything“ vor dem THWACKcamp und haben die Möglichkeit, Fragen oder Upvoting-Fragen für SolarWinds Head Geeks™ und Experten zur Beantwortung in Live- und On-Camera-Sessions zu stellen. Aufzeichnungen der ersten vier AM(a)A-Sessions sind online verfügbar, und die letzte Session findet am 9. Oktober statt.
Mit 45 Sessions – mehr als doppelt so viele wie im THWACKcamp 2018 – die tiefgehende Themen mit kurzen How-Tos an zwei Tagen behandeln, deckt die diesjährige Veranstaltung alles ab, von Netzwerküberwachung und -verwaltung über Monitoring der Anwendungsperformance, Budgetierung, Sicherheit und Governance, Cloud und DevOps, Managed Services, IT Operations Management, IT Service Management, Logging und mehr.
THWACKcamp 2019 Veranstaltungskalender
Tag eins: 16. Oktober 2019
|
Begrüßung am ersten Tag
|
9:00 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zum Netzwerkmanagement
|
Die Argumentation für die Erstellung Ihrer Argumentation
|
9:05 Uhr CT
|
Kunden > Tech
Mit Josh Biggley, Senior Engineer, Infrastrukturanwendungen, Cardinal Health
|
9:30 Uhr CT
|
Also, Sie haben Orion übernommen
|
10:00 Uhr CT
|
Die vier Fragen, die jedem Monitoring-Engineer gestellt werden
|
10:15 Uhr CT
|
Wie die Bundesregierung die Netze modernisiert
|
10:30 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zum Anwendungsmanagement
|
Ihr Chef möchte Dashboards, und alles, was Sie haben, sind Daten
|
11:00 Uhr CT
|
Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Webseiten-Performanceüberwachung
|
11:15 Uhr CT
|
Der große Misserfolg: Vermeidung karrierehemmender OpEx-Rechnungen
|
11:30 Uhr CT
|
Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Protokollmanagement-Analyse
|
11:45 Uhr CT
|
Von der traditionellen IT zur Cloud an erster Stelle: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte
Mit Chris Stevens, Chief Technology Officer, Traxo
|
12:00 Uhr CT
|
Das richtige Werkzeug für den Job: Monitoring der Anwendungsperformance
|
12:15 Uhr CT
|
Tools-Sessions
|
Fünf Tools, enorme IT-Auswirkungen
Mit Doug Tedder, Principal Consultant, Tedder Consulting, LLC.
|
12:30 Uhr CT
|
Verwendung von ipMonitor® in Ihrem Kleinunternehmen
|
12:45 Uhr CT
|
Dameware® Remote Everywhere: Hilfe von überall aus
|
13:00 Uhr CT
|
Helpdesk-Erfolg beginnt bei den Anwendern
Mit Kathy Hausmann, Associate Director für Technology Support Services, Saint Mary's College
|
13:10 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zum IT Operations Management
|
Hoch- und Ausskalierung mit Microsoft Azure
Mit Pierre Roman, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
13:30 Uhr CT
|
Veränderung ist gut. Die Überwachung von Veränderungen ist besser.
|
13:50 Uhr CT
|
Integration in die IT-Gesellschaft
Mit Stephen Foskett, Chef-Organisator, Tech Field Day
|
14:00 Uhr CT
|
Ihre goldene Eintrittskarte zur Reduzierung von Warnhinweisen
|
14:20 Uhr CT
Tag Zwei: 17. Oktober
|
Begrüßung am zweiten Tag
|
9:00 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zum IT Operations Management
|
Upgrade, Migration oder beides?
Mit Zack Mutchler, Monitoring Engineer – Gesundheitswesen
|
9:05 Uhr CT
|
Die Cloud verdirbt alles
Mit Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft
|
9:30 Uhr CT
|
Überwinden Sie die Ghost-VMs in Ihrem Cloud-Closet
|
9:45 Uhr CT
|
2012 Upgrade-Kummer-Therapie
Mit Rick Claus, Cloud Advocate Team Lead, Microsoft
|
9:55 Uhr CT
|
Ein Geist bei SolarWinds Machine Learning
Mit Anthony Bartolo, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
10:15 Uhr CT
|
Sicherheits-Sessions
|
Wolkig mit einer Aussicht auf Governance: RBACK, Richtlinie und Verbesserung des Vertrauens in die Cloud
Mit Phoummala Schmitt, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
10:30 Uhr CT
|
Best Practices gegen Account-Übernahme
Mit Chris LaConte, Chief Strategy Officer, SpyCloud
|
10:45 Uhr CT
|
Wer hat meine Active Directory® verlagert?
Mit Sonia Cuff, Senior Cloud Advocate, Microsoft
|
11:00 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zu Managed Services
|
Zuverlässige Sicherheit zur Steigerung Ihres Wertes
|
11:30 Uhr CT
|
Rezepte für das Technologiewachstum: Die besten Zutaten für das Unternehmen
Mit David Powell, Chief Revenue Officer, Corsica Tech
|
11:40 Uhr CT
|
Backstage-Tour: Wie der interne Helpdesk von SolarWinds die Anwender unterstützt
|
12:00 Uhr CT
|
Automatisierung für den Sieg
|
12:10 Uhr CT
|
Geheime Schlüssel zum Passwort-Königreich
|
12:20 Uhr CT
|
Sessions zum IT Service Management
|
Übergang vom Helpdesk zum integrierten Service Desk
|
12:30 Uhr CT
|
Schnelle Lösungsvorschläge: KI im Service Desk
|
12:50 Uhr CT
|
Ein Service Desk, der über sie alle herrscht: IT Service Management (ITSM) für Ihre Mitarbeiter
|
13:00 Uhr CT
|
Die Sessions zur Orion-Plattform
|
Vorstellung der neuen Orion Mapping Engine
|
13:30 Uhr CT
|
Beobachtungsmöglichkeiten in Rechenzentrumsnetzen
Mit Peter Phaal, President der Imon Corp.
|
13:45 Uhr CT
|
Skalieren Sie oder gehen Sie nach Hause
Mit Jez Marsh, Eigentümer und Principal Consultant, Silverback Systems Services, Ltd.
|
14:10 Uhr CT
Registrieren Sie sich noch heute, um an dem achten kostenlosen virtuellen IT-Event des THWACKcamps teilzunehmen.
Über SolarWinds
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) ist ein führender Anbieter leistungsfähiger und budgetorientierter IT-Infrastruktur-Management-Software. Unsere Produkte befähigen Unternehmen weltweit, unabhängig von ihrer Art, Größe oder der Komplexität ihrer Infrastruktur, die Leistungsfähigkeit ihrer IT-Umgebungen zu überwachen und zu verwalten, sei es vor Ort, in der Cloud oder in Hybridmodellen. Wir stehen im ständigen Austausch mit Experten verschiedenster technischer Fachrichtungen – IT Operations, DevOps und Managed-Service-Provider (MSPs) – um die Herausforderungen zu verstehen, die sich bei der Pflege hochleistungsfähiger und hochverfügbarer IT-Infrastrukturen ergeben. Durch die Erkenntnisse, die wir aus der Zusammenarbeit mit ihnen an Orten wie unserer THWACK-Online-Community gewinnen, können wir Produkte entwickeln, die gut analysierte Herausforderungen des IT-Managements im Sinne der jeweiligen Technologieexperten zu lösen imstande sind. Diese Anwenderorientierung und die Verpflichtung zu Exzellenz im Leistungsmanagement von End-to-End-Hybrid-IT-Systemen hat SolarWinds zu einem der weltweiten Marktführer bei Netzwerk-Management-Software und MSP-Lösungen gemacht. Erfahren Sie noch heute mehr unter www.solarwinds.com.
Die Handelsmarken SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion und THWACK sind das ausschließliche Eigentum von SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC oder ihren Beteiligungsgesellschaften, sind im U.S. Patent and Trademark Office eingetragen und können in weiteren Ländern eingetragen sein oder ihre Eintragung kann beantragt worden sein. Alle weiteren Handelsmarken, Dienstleistungsmarken und Logos von SolarWinds können gewohnheitsrechtliche Marken sein oder sind eingetragen oder ihre Eintragung ist beantragt. Alle sonstigen in diesem Text genannten Handelsmarken werden nur zu Identifizierungszwecken verwendet und sind Handelsmarken (oder eingetragene Handelsmarken) der jeweiligen Unternehmen.
© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
